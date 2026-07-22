







KUALA LUMPUR, July 20, 2026 - (ACN Newswire) - INVEST Fair 2026, Malaysia's largest retail investment event, has officially opened on 18 July 2026 at the Mid Valley Exhibition Centre in Kuala Lumpur, bringing investing, financial education and financial technology together under one roof.Organised by ShareInvestor Malaysia Sdn Bhd, the two-day event was officially opened by Dato' Fad'l Mohamed, Chief Executive Officer of Bursa Malaysia, who returned as the Guest-of-Honour.In his opening address, Dato' Fad'l Mohamed said, "While saving helps build financial discipline and security, investing allows Malaysians to put their money to work, grow their wealth over time and work towards their long-term financial goals. It is encouraging to see more Malaysians taking that step, with more than 325,000 new retail CDS accounts opened as at mid-June this year. As participation grows, investors need access to trusted information, practical knowledge and the confidence to navigate the market. Through investor education initiatives and a wider range of investment opportunities, Bursa Malaysia is committed to helping Malaysians invest with confidence while participating in the nation's economic growth."Themed "Money. Finance. Technology.", INVEST Fair 2026 spans Halls 1, 2 and 3 of the Mid Valley Exhibition Centre and is expected to welcome approximately 20,000 visitors on 18 and 19 July 2026.This year's edition features more than 100 industry speakers and over 40 exhibiting organisations across more than 70 hours of talks and panel discussions. The programme covers equities, exchange-traded funds, real estate investment trusts, bonds and sukuk, retirement planning, estate planning, digital investing, financial technology, sustainable investing, AI-related investment opportunities and green finance instruments.Mr Christopher Lee, Chief Executive Officer and Director of AlphaInvest Holdings Pte. Ltd., the holding company of ShareInvestor Malaysia, said, "We are pleased to officially open INVEST Fair 2026 and welcome investors, industry professionals and members of the public to our largest edition to date. As financial markets and technology continue to evolve, we aim to give Malaysians trusted information, practical knowledge and direct access to credible experts so they can make better-informed financial decisions at every stage of their journey."Participating exhibitors include Bursa Malaysia, Affin Hwang Investment Bank, FSMOne, Moomoo, UOB Kay Hian, Gambit, Kenanga, ASNB, KWSP and a wide range of investment banks, fund-management companies, digital investment platforms, insurers, financial advisers, government agencies and investor-education partners.Throughout the two-day event, visitors can participate in fireside chats and panel discussions, engage directly with investment professionals and financial institutions, and explore the latest market trends and investment opportunities.Key programme highlights include panel talks on:- Mapping Malaysia's Investment Future- Geared for Growth: Navigating Leveraged Products in Volatile Markets- Can Anyone Be an Entrepreneur Now Lowering the Bar with AI, Social Media, and Digital ToolsThis year also marks the debut of Duit Fest, a dedicated segment focused on practical personal finance and everyday money habits. Riding on the excitement surrounding the 2026 World Cup season, the Kick & Win Challenge invites visitors to enjoy games and collect stamps for an opportunity to win exclusive prizes. Visitors can also watch pre-registered participants at the Pickleball Bull League tournaments, taking place on both event days.Selected government agencies, including JPJ, NFCC, Zakat Selangor, LHDN, PTPTN and PDRM, are also participating in the fair to provide information and guidance on public services, taxation, zakat, education financing, scam awareness and consumer protection matters. At the Career Partner Area, participating organisations share information on employment and internship opportunities within the finance, investment and related industries.INVEST Fair 2026 is supported by sponsors from across industry, reflecting the sector's continued commitment to investor education, financial literacy and greater public access to trusted financial information.Datuk Clifford, Group Chief Executive Officer of Gambit Group, said, "As more Malaysians invest for their futures, holistic wealth planning matters more than ever. At INVEST Fair 2026, Gambit is proud to showcase its Digital Trustee solutions that make estate planning simpler, more accessible and future-ready."Mr Hanif bin Ghulam Mohammed, Chief Executive Officer of Affin Hwang Investment Bank Berhad, said, "INVEST Fair 2026 showcases opportunities across equities, futures and structured products. Through market expertise, research-driven insights and comprehensive investment solutions, AFFIN HWANG equips investors to capitalise on opportunities in an evolving market landscape.""INVEST Fair reflects exactly where investing in Malaysia is heading - the meeting point of money, finance and technology. At Moomoo, we believe trust is the foundation of every investment decision, which is why more than 30 million investors worldwide already choose to trade with us. We're proud to sponsor Invest Fair 2026 and bring that same trusted, professional-grade experience to more Malaysians as they invest with knowledge and confidence," said Ms Indy Lau, Chief Operating Officer of Moomoo Malaysia.For more information on the event, please visit the official website at: https://investfair.com.my/About AlphaInvest Holdings Pte. Ltd. (www.alphainvestholdings.com)A leading regional financial services, media and technology company, AlphaInvest Holdings Pte Ltd ("AlphaInvest" or the "Group") was founded in 1999 to empower investors by providing them with trusted products and services for informed investment decision-making. Its core areas of business span investor relations, market data tools and investor education.AlphaInvest Group operates the largest investor relations network in the region, with a customer base of about 700 public listed companies and a reach of over 300,000 people across its platforms. The Group has over 120 employees in four countries (Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, and Indonesia).The Group has made several strategic investments:- in investor relations/public relations firm, Waterbrooks Consultants Pte Ltd (www.waterbrooks.com.sg)- in Singapore's leading social media platform for investors, InvestingNote (www.investingnote.com).InvestingNote is the largest and most active social platform for investments in Singapore and Malaysia. It is a community-driven platform designed specifically to help investors and traders to share ideas on stocks, news and insights through social networking and a variety of useful investment tools.ShareInvestor (www.shareinvestor.com) provides online market data tools for multiple markets across its ShareInvestor Station, ShareInvestor WebPro and ShareInvestor Mobile range of products.AlphaInvest's digital publications include:- Investor-One (www.investor-one.com), a website on investor education, market news, corporate developments, and data analytics;- Inve$t, the e-magazine published weekly in Singapore and Malaysia.AlphaInvest organises financial investment seminars and conferences for investors. Its annual large-scale events INVESTFAIR(https://investfair.com.my/) in Malaysia and Singapore draws thousands of participants. Other key exhibitions include the largest REIT event ie REITS Symposium (www.reitsymposium.com).Media Contact:Mr Darren ChongHead of Investor PlatformsShareInvestor / Investing NoteEmail: darren.chong@shareinvestor.comMobile/WhatsApp: (+60) 014-944-1639Source: AlphaInvest Holdings Pte. LtdCopyright 2026 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.