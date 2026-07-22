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WKN: A3CVQC | ISIN: US7707001027 | Ticker-Symbol: 7KY
Tradegate
22.07.26 | 19:30
92,72 Euro
-0,62 % -0,58
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
ROBINHOOD MARKETS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ROBINHOOD MARKETS INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
92,6792,8619:36
92,7892,9019:36
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
22.07.2026 17:42 Uhr
89 Leser
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Everything Blockchain, Inc.: Everything Blockchain (OTC: EBZT) Signs Commercial Agreement With PAYDAY, a Robinhood Chain Protocol That Pays Holders in Tokenized Stocks Every Friday

Jacksonville, Florida, July 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Everything Blockchain, Inc. (OTC: EBZT) ("EBZT" or the "Company") today announced a commercial agreement with PAYDAY, a stock-rewards protocol launching on Robinhood Chain in August 2026. EBZT will earn 0.2% of all PAYDAY transaction volume, paid in ETH.

Every Friday, holders of the PAYDAY token receive real tokenized stocks directly in their wallet, from S&P 500 index exposure to individual names like NVIDIA.

How it works. Every PAYDAY trade carries a 2% fee. Throughout the week, that fee buys tokenized stocks ("Stock Tokens") on Robinhood Chain. Each Friday, those stocks are distributed directly to token holders.

Three features shape the design. Holders vote each week on which stock the protocol buys. A portion of every fee flows into a permanent Vault, a protocol-owned portfolio that never sells and accumulates real assets behind the token. And the longer someone holds without selling, the larger their share of each Friday's payout.

Robinhood launched its blockchain in July 2026, bringing tokenized U.S. stock trading to users in more than 120 countries. In its first weeks, the network processed millions of transactions per day and billions of dollars in weekly trading volume, ranking it among the most active blockchain ecosystems in the world. Robinhood's leadership has publicly encouraged developers to build applications using tokenized stocks on the chain. PAYDAY is designed to become one of the largest recurring weekly buyers of Stock Tokens on the network.

Under the agreement, EBZT receives 0.2% of every PAYDAY trade, paid continuously in ETH. Revenue scales directly with trading volume on the protocol.

The Company also operates PAYDAY's public transparency dashboard, which shows every stock purchase and distribution on-chain, and publishes monthly attestations of assets held and distributed.

Involvement in PAYDAY extends EBZT's presence in tokenized assets, one of the fastest-growing categories in digital assets, and establishes the Company on Robinhood Chain in the network's first months.

Revenue earned under the agreement accrues to the Company. EBZT is evaluating additional programs to align shareholders with the protocol's growth and will disclose details following legal and regulatory review.

PAYDAY is designed to reward holding rather than trading. Holders receive tokenized stocks every Friday, vote each week on which stock the protocol buys, and earn a larger share of each distribution the longer they hold without selling. A portion of every fee accumulates in the Vault, a protocol-owned portfolio that never sells. Every purchase and distribution is published on a public dashboard operated by EBZT, a disclosed U.S. public company.

""Robinhood put tokenized stocks in front of users in more than 120 countries in about six weeks. That is a larger addressable base than most brokerages assemble in a decade, and right now almost all of that volume is people trading in and out. PAYDAY gives that volume somewhere to sit, and EBZT earns 0.2% of it," stated Arthur Rozenberg, CEO Everything Blockchain, Inc.

About Everything Blockchain, Inc.

Everything Blockchain, Inc. (OTC: EBZT) builds and sponsors ventures at the intersection of public markets, digital assets, and AI. \

About PAYDAY

The PAYDAY token will be issued and operated by an independent protocol foundation. EBZT is not the issuer. The Company's role under the agreement is limited to transparency services, dashboard operation, and receipt of protocol fees. The token will not be available in the United States or other restricted jurisdictions, consistent with Robinhood Stock Token availability. Nothing in this release is an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any security or token.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding CloverMint's anticipated public availability, the Company's expected ownership interests in portfolio companies, future portfolio announcements, any potential token-related initiative, and the Company's long-term business strategy. These statements are based on current expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements except as required by law.

Contact:

CEO - Arthur Rozenberg

Email: arthur.rozenberg@everythingblockchain.io


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
SpaceX-Hype zu teuer – Diese 5 Aktien bieten bessere Chancen
Raumfahrt-Aktien gehören aktuell zu den heißesten Wetten an den Börsen. Spätestens mit dem spektakulären Börsengang von SpaceX ist der Sektor endgültig im Fokus der Anleger angekommen. Fantasien rund um Satellitenkommunikation, Rechenzentren im All und neue Geschäftsmodelle treiben die Kurse immer weiter nach oben.

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