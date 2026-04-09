Everything Blockchain, Inc.: Everything Blockchain (OTC: EBZT) Acquires 10% Stake in NoLimit Foundation

Jacksonville, Florida, April 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Everything Blockchain, Inc. (OTC: EBZT), a publicly traded company building a portfolio of AI-driven financial and technology products, today announced it has secured a 10% equity stake in NoLimit Foundation, a company building private AI infrastructure that runs without censorship filters, without storing your data, and without your data ever leaving your control.

NoLimit gives companies a powerful AI they can run privately. No stored data, no censorship, no outside access.

For EBZT investors, this is a direct equity position in an early-stage AI company. If NoLimit raises additional capital, gets acquired, or scales commercially, EBZT shareholders own a piece of that outcome.

What NoLimit Is Building

NoLimit is developing a private AI platform that businesses plug directly into their own systems. Instead of sending queries to OpenAI or Google and hoping they handle your data responsibly, companies using NoLimit keep everything in house.

Three things make it different from every mainstream AI product on the market today:

No censorship. The business deploying NoLimit decides what the AI can and cannot answer, not the provider. Most enterprise AI tools come pre-filtered. NoLimit removes that entirely.

No data storage. Every query is processed and immediately deleted. Nothing is logged, nothing is retained, nothing gets used to train future models. Companies can run their most sensitive internal workflows through it without exposure risk.

Crypto-native by design. NoLimit runs on a pay-per-use API model, accepts USDC, and requires no KYC. No subscription contracts, no billing friction, no geographic restrictions on who can access it.

Why This Market Is Worth Owning a Piece Of

Demand for private AI is accelerating across every major industry. Finance, legal, healthcare, and defense all share the same problem: they need powerful AI tools but cannot send sensitive data to a third-party server to get them. That market has no dominant solution yet.

The anti-censorship angle adds a second growth driver. A growing segment of businesses and developers are actively looking for AI tools without the content restrictions baked into consumer platforms. NoLimit serves both groups with one product.

The crypto-native payment model extends the reach further. Pay-per-use, USDC-based, no KYC means any company anywhere in the world can access it without a contract, a sales call, or a bank transfer.

The Trend NoLimit Is Betting On

Elon Musk put it plainly in 2023 when announcing his own AI company: "The danger of training AI to be woke, in other words, lie, is deadly." He has since built Grok explicitly around fewer content restrictions than mainstream platforms. Whether you agree with him or not, the market is moving in the direction he identified. Businesses want AI they control.

NoLimit Foundation is building the infrastructure for that shift. EBZT holds 10% of the company.

Investors who want to follow NoLimit's development can visit nolimit.foundation.

About Everything Blockchain Inc.

Everything Blockchain Inc. (OTC: EBZT) is a publicly traded company building and backing early-stage businesses across AI and crypto. Through internal product development and strategic ownership stakes, EBZT is building a public startup portfolio designed to give shareholders exposure to emerging technology opportunities.

About NoLimit Foundation

NoLimit Foundation is developing a private AI deployment platform for businesses requiring uncensored model access, zero data retention, and crypto-native payment infrastructure. The platform is currently in development with commercial launch forthcoming.

For more information, visit www.everythingblockchain.io

Media Contact:Investor Relations

Everything Blockchain Inc.

Email: arthur.rozenberg@everythingblockchain.io

Website: www.everythingblockchain.io

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding CloverMint's anticipated public availability, the Company's expected ownership interests in portfolio companies, future portfolio announcements, any potential token-related initiative, and the Company's long-term business strategy. These statements are based on current expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements except as required by law.

Performance, Token, and Transaction Disclosure

Performance figures referenced in this release are based on internal Company data, including internal backtesting and limited private live testing. They are gross annualized figures, have not been audited, and should not be relied upon as indicative of future results. Past performance does not guarantee future results. CloverMint is expected to open in a limited public trial and may be modified, delayed, or discontinued at any time. Any token-related initiative remains subject to further development, board approval, legal review, and applicable regulatory requirements. This press release is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any security, token, or other financial instrument. References to agreements for portfolio company interests remain subject to final documentation, diligence, approvals, and closing conditions where applicable.