Mauve Croizat will succeed Hélène de Tissot effective October 1, 2026

Hélène de Tissot will leave Pernod Ricard to pursue other career opportunities

Mauve Croizat combines deep industry expertise and extensive international experience across various senior leadership roles in the Group

Regulatory News:

Press release Paris, July 22, 2026

Pernod Ricard (Paris:RI) today announces the appointment of Mauve Croizat as Executive Vice President, Finance Tech, effective October 1, 2026. She will join the Executive Committee and report to Alexandre Ricard, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. She succeeds Hélène de Tissot, who has decided to pursue a new professional opportunity, following a distinguished 23-year career with Pernod Ricard.

During her near 20-year international career with Pernod Ricard, Mauve has held senior leadership positions across Finance (Treasury, FP&A), Business Development, General Management in France, the United States and Sweden. Most recently, she has led the deployment of the Group's global transformation programme, following successive leadership positions including Vice President Finance Administration at The Absolut Company and Chief Executive Officer of Pernod Ricard Sweden and Northern Europe. Combining extensive operational experience, international leadership and an in-depth knowledge of the Group, Mauve is uniquely positioned to lead the Group's Finance Tech function.

To ensure a seamless transition, Mauve Croizat will assume the position of Group Deputy CFO effective August 24, 2026 and will work closely with Hélène de Tissot throughout the handover period.

After 23 years with Pernod Ricard, including the past eight years as Executive Vice President, Finance Tech and member of the Executive Committee, Hélène de Tissot has decided to pursue a new professional opportunity as Global Chief Financial Officer of Chanel. She will leave the Group on September 30, 2026. During her career with Pernod Ricard, Hélène held a number of senior leadership positions and played a key role in strengthening the Group's Finance Tech organisation, contributing significantly to its long-term development.

Alexandre Ricard, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, said: "I am delighted to appoint Mauve as Executive Vice President, Finance Tech. Her career path within Pernod Ricard is a testament to the breadth of talent we have across the Group. Mauve is a proven strategic and operational leader with a track record of building highly successful teams.

I would also like to warmly thank Hélène for her outstanding contribution to Pernod Ricard over the past 23 years and wish her every success in her new role.

About Pernod Ricard

Pernod Ricard is a worldwide leader in the spirits and champagne industry, blending traditional craftsmanship, state-of-the-art brand-building, and global distribution technologies. Our prestigious portfolio of premium to luxury brands includes Absolut vodka, Ricard pastis, Ballantine's, Chivas Regal, Royal Salute, and The Glenlivet Scotch whiskies, Jameson Irish whiskey, Martell cognac, Havana Club rum, Beefeater gin, Malibu liqueur and Mumm and Perrier-Jouët champagnes. Our mission is to ensure the long-term development of our brands with full respect for people and the environment, while empowering our employees around the world to be ambassadors of our purposeful, inclusive and responsible culture of authentic conviviality. Pernod Ricard's consolidated sales amounted to €10,959 million in fiscal year FY25.

Pernod Ricard is listed on Euronext (Ticker: RI; ISIN Code:FR0000120693) and is part of the CAC 40 index.

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