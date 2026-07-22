

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Switzerland stock market opened on a slightly weak note on Wednesday but recovered swiftly and then spent the rest of the day's session in positive territory thanks to selective buying at a few frontline counters.



The benchmark SMI closed up by 17.62 points or 0.12% at 14,315.88, well off the day's high of 14,427.22.



Sonova climbed 5.5%. Nestle and SGS gained 2.25% and 2.1%, respectively. Amrize moved up 1.5%.



Logitech International, Sika, Helvetia Baloise Holding, UBS Group, Swiss Life Holding, Givaudan and Swisscom gained 0.5%-1.1%.



VAT Group tumbled 8.1%. The manufacturer of valves announced that it has agreed to acquire Japan-based Atonarp Inc., a company engaged in real-time molecular profiling for advanced semiconductor and industrial processes.



Lonza Group fell nearly 5% despite reporting higher profit and sales in its first half. Further, the firm lifted fiscal 2026 outlook for CORE EBITDA margin, and maintained sales growth view.



In the first half, profit attributable to equity holders of the parent climbed to 591 million Swiss francs from last year's 426 million francs. Earnings per share were 8.16 francs, up from 5.67 francs a year ago.



Sandoz Group drifted down 3.9%. Schindler Ps lost 2.4%.



Straumann Holding lost nearly 2%. Alcon, Richemont, Julius Baer, Kuehne + Nagel and Partners Group drifted lower by 0.7%-1.7%.



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