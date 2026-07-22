Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - July 22, 2026) - The Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE" or "the Exchange") today welcomed the listing of Karus Mining Inc. ("Karus" or the "Company"). The Vancouver-based company's common shares were listed on the CSE today under the symbol KARU.

Karus is a gold exploration company focused on advancing projects in two of British Columbia's most prospective regions. The Company owns the South Cariboo Gold District in central B.C., and the Mineral Creek Gold Project on Vancouver Island, located near Port Alberni. The Company's 2026 exploration program at South Cariboo is underway, and it is currently incorporating historical geological information at Mineral Creek in preparation for drilling at that property later this year.

"We are very pleased that Karus, a long-established junior gold mining company, has chosen to list on the CSE to pursue its next stage of growth," said Stuart Schady, the CSE's Vice President, Business Development. "We wish the company success with the exploration programs at each of its properties."

"Listing on the CSE is a significant milestone for Karus, increasing our visibility and supporting our next phase of growth as we commence our 2026 exploration program," said Andrew Kaip, Interim CEO. "With two district-scale gold projects in British Columbia, a strong technical foundation, and multiple opportunities for resource growth and new discoveries, Karus is well positioned to create long-term value."

About the Canadian Securities Exchange:

The Canadian Securities Exchange is a rapidly growing exchange invested in working with entrepreneurs, innovators and disruptors to access public capital markets in Canada. The Exchange's efficient operating model, advanced technology and competitive fee structure help its listed issuers of all sectors and sizes minimize their cost of capital and enhance global liquidity.

Our client-centric approach and corresponding products and services ensure businesses have the support they need to confidently realize their vision.

The CSE offers global investors access to an innovative collection of growing and mature companies.

STAY CONNECTED WITH THE CSE

=============================

Website: https://thecse.com/

Blog: https://blog.thecse.com/

CSE TV on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/csetv

CSE's "The Exchange for Entrepreneurs" Podcast: https://blog.thecse.com/category/cse-podcast/

Linkedin: https://ca.linkedin.com/company/canadian-securities-exchange

X (Twitter): https://x.com/CSE_News

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/canadianexchange/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/CanadianSecuritiesExchange/

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/306094

Source: Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE)