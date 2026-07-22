Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 22.07.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Aktie im Fokus: Gelingt jetzt der Turnaround?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A12GDT | ISIN: US30292L1070 | Ticker-Symbol:
NASDAQ
22.07.26 | 21:59
23,630 US-Dollar
+1,11 % +0,260
Branche
Logistik/Transport
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
FRP HOLDINGS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FRP HOLDINGS INC 5-Tage-Chart
ACCESS Newswire
22.07.2026 22:14 Uhr
147 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

FRP Holdings, Inc. Announces Release Date for Its 2026 Second Quarter Earnings and Details for the Earnings Conference Call

JACKSONVILLE, FL / ACCESS Newswire / July 22, 2026 / FRP Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPH), a full-service real estate investment and development company with four distinct business segments including Multifamily, Industrial and Commercial, Development, and Mining and Royalty Lands, anticipates issuing its second quarter earnings results on Tuesday, August 4, 2026 after the market close. The Company will host a conference call on Wednesday, August 5, 2026, at 9:00 a.m. (ET). Analysts, stockholders and other interested parties may access the teleconference live by calling 1-888-506-0062 (passcode 417930) within the United States or by joining the webcast here. International callers may dial 1-973-528-0011 (passcode 417930). Webcast replay will be available until August 5, 2027, by accessing it here. The webcast replay will also be available on the Company's investor relations page (https://www.frpdev.com/investor-relations/) following the call.

Additional Information

Our investor relations website is https://investors.frpdev.com and we encourage investors to use it as a way of easily finding information about us. We promptly make available on this website, free of charge, the reports that we file or furnish with the SEC, press releases, quarterly earnings presentations, investor presentations, and corporate governance information, and you may subscribe to Email Alerts to be notified of new information posted to this site.

About FRP Holdings, Inc.

FRP Holdings, Inc. is a holding company engaged in the real estate business, namely (i) leasing and management of commercial properties owned by the Company, (ii) leasing and management of mining royalty land owned by the Company, (iii) real property acquisition, entitlement, development and construction primarily for apartment, retail, warehouse, and office, (iv) leasing and management of residential apartment buildings.

Investor & Media Contacts:

Robert Winters or Nathan Skown
FRPH@alpha-ir.com
929-266-6315

SOURCE: FRP Holdings, Inc.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/real-estate/frp-holdings-inc.-announces-release-date-for-its-2026-second-quarter-earnings-and-detai-1194748

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
Achtung, Korrektur!
Die Börsen laufen heiß. Trotz geopolitischer Krisen und steigender Zinsen klettern viele Indizes weiter Richtung Allzeithoch. Doch unter der Oberfläche zeigen sich erste Risse: Der Abverkauf bei Halbleiter-, KI- und Space-Aktien macht deutlich, wie schnell sich die Stimmung drehen kann.

Besonders gefährlich ist die aktuelle Gemengelage aus schwacher Saisonalität, dünner Liquidität in den Sommermonaten und historisch hohen Bewertungen. Selbst vermeintlich sichere Blue Chips sind inzwischen teuer bewertet und damit anfällig für Korrekturen. Gleichzeitig liefern technische Indikatoren erste Warnsignale. So werden viele Rekordstände nicht mehr bestätigt.

Für Anleger steigen die Risiken spürbar. Wer jetzt nicht genauer hinschaut, läuft Gefahr, auf dem falschen Fuß erwischt zu werden.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport zeigen wir fünf Aktien, bei denen die Abwärtsrisiken besonders hoch sind – und wo sich Gewinnmitnahmen oder sogar Short-Strategien anbieten könnten.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor die Korrektur Fahrt aufnimmt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.