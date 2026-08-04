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WKN: A12GDT | ISIN: US30292L1070 | Ticker-Symbol:
NASDAQ
04.08.26 | 21:55
22,440 US-Dollar
-0,53 % -0,120
Branche
Logistik/Transport
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
FRP HOLDINGS INC Chart 1 Jahr
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FRP HOLDINGS INC 5-Tage-Chart
ACCESS Newswire
04.08.2026 22:02 Uhr
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FRP Holdings, Inc. Reports Fiscal 2026 Second Quarter Results

Mining Royalties Revenue up 13% on higher Volume and Pricing;

Multifamily and Industrial Occupancy Remain Pressured; Industrial Leasing the Near-Term Priority

JACKSONVILLE, FL / ACCESS Newswire / August 4, 2026 / FRP Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPH), a full-service real estate investment and development company with four distinct business segments including Multifamily, Industrial and Commercial, Development, and Mining and Royalty Lands, today reported financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2026. Key results for the quarter ended 2026 include:

Q2 2026 Financial Highlights:

  • The Company reported a net loss of $0.3 million or $(0.01) per share, versus net income of $0.6 million or $0.03 per share in the same quarter last year

  • Pro rata NOI of $9.4 million was slightly down (3%) versus the $9.7 million of NOI in the second quarter last year

  • Multifamily portfolio occupancy of 93.2% across 1,827 units was also slightly down versus 94.1% last year

  • Industrial & Commercial occupancy of 69.9% (ex-Chelsea) was down from 77.9%

  • Mining royalties were up 13% as a result of increases in both volume (up 6.8%) and revenue per ton (up 5.4%)

  • This was our second full quarter following the October 21, 2025, Altman Logistics acquisition

"Second quarter results continued to reflect the occupancy pressure we flagged exiting last year across our DC multifamily assets and the Maryland industrial portfolio, alongside higher G&A tied to the Altman integration," said John Baker III, CEO of FRP Holdings. Baker continued, "Mining royalties again posted double-digit NOI growth, and our development pipeline continues to advance, with the Hamilton and Parsippany, New Jersey merchant build projects reaching substantial completion this quarter. Our priorities remain unchanged: lease the Maryland industrial portfolio, stabilize occupancy across the DC multifamily assets, and deliver our active development projects on schedule."

Operating Performance Snapshot (dollars in thousands)

Metric

Q2 2026

Q2 2025

Net Income Attributable to the Company

$

(259

)

$

578

Pro Rata NOI

$

9,371

$

9,688

Multifamily Pro Rata NOI

$

4,316

$

4,737

Industrial & Commercial NOI

$

616

$

1,010

Mining Royalty NOI

$

4,118

$

3,665

Q2 Consolidated Results of Operations

  • Pro rata NOI was slightly down to $9.4 million versus $9.7 million in Q2 2025, with the decline driven by lower Multifamily and Industrial NOI, partially offset by higher Mining Royalty NOI

  • Total revenues were $11.1 million, up 2.1%, as a 13% increase in mining royalty revenue and $194,000 of joint venture management fee revenue from the Altman platform helped to offset a 6% decline in lease revenue

  • G&A increased $802,000 versus Q2 2025, driven by higher personnel costs, higher legal fees and integration expenses following the Altman acquisition, partially offset by $328,000 of increased labor capitalization

  • Net investment income decreased $1,111,000 due to lower cash balances and lower interest rates ($619,000) and less lending venture income ($492,000) on a lower loan balance and fewer lot sales

Multifamily Segment

  • Pro rata NOI in this segment was $4.3 million, down $421,000 or 9% versus Q2 2025 as occupancy was down ~1% from a year ago

  • The decline was predominantly concentrated in our DC assets: Dock 79 NOI was down $139,000 with occupancy declining 220 bps to 93.3%; The Maren's NOI was down $54,000 despite occupancy improving 90 bps to 94.5%; The Verge's NOI was down $112,000 with occupancy declining 320 bps to 90.1%; and Bryant Street's NOI was down $128,000 with occupancy declining 240 bps to 92.2%

  • Our Greenville assets remained steady with average overall occupancy above 95%

  • Renewal rate increases in our DC assets averaged 2.3%; while those in our Greenville assets averaged 1.0%

Industrial and Commercial Segment

  • This segment's NOI was $616,000, down $394,000 or 39% versus Q2 2025 due to the vacancy in our Maryland assets

  • Excluding Chelsea, occupancy in our 10 existing in-service buildings was 69.9% versus 77.9% in Q2 2025, with the decline driven by non-renewing lease expirations

  • Our operating loss before G&A was $3,000, versus an operating profit of $443,000 in Q2 2025, reflecting lower occupancy and higher operating costs tied to a real estate tax appeal and legal fees tied to leasing activity

  • Leasing up the Maryland portfolio remains the primary near-term NOI driver for the Company with approximately 408,000 square feet of space available for immediate lease

Mining Royalty Segment This segment's revenue was $4.1 million, up $457,000 or 13% versus Q2 2025 driven both by royalty tons (up 6.8%) and higher revenue per ton (up 5.4%)

  • NOI was up 12% year-over-year, continuing the double-digit underlying growth trend from Q1, with both volume and pricing trending favorably

  • Operating profit before G&A was $3.7 million, up $339,000 with an operating margin above 90%

  • Development and Active Pipeline

  • At our Harford County residential lending venture we sold 20 lots versus 27 lot sales in Q2 2025 (and have now sold 248 of the 344 lots and booked $7.4 million of interest and profit to date)

  • We expect both our Lakeland, FL warehouse and our Broward County, FL warehouse to be substantially complete in the third quarter of 2026

  • The Woven project in Greenville, SC (214 units with 13,500 sf of ground floor retail) is under construction with substantial completion expected late 2027

  • Estero Phase 1 in the Naples/Ft. Myers, FL market is also under construction (296 multifamily units and 28,745 sq ft of retail) with substantial completion also expected late 2027

  • Our two building (377,892 sq ft) Camp Lake industrial project just outside Orlando, FL is well into construction with substantial completion of the first warehouse expected Q1 2027

  • Altman Logistics Platform

  • This was the second full quarter following the October 21, 2025, closing of the Altman Logistics Property acquisition

  • The Development segment recognized $195,000 of joint venture management fee revenue in Q2 from the three minority-interest warehouse projects acquired in this transaction

  • The acquired projects include warehouses in Delray Beach, FL (199,476 sq ft completed Q1 2026; additional 392,976 sq ft of land for two warehouses); Hamilton, NJ (170,800 sq ft, completed Q2 2026); Parsippany, NJ (140,031 sq ft, substantial completion Q2 2026); and Southwest Ranches, FL (335,617 sq ft land acquired July 2026)

  • Several high-level Altman employees joined FRP as part of the transaction, providing in-house origination capability across the platform

Year-to-Date Results
Six Months Ended June 30, 2026

Six-Month 2026 Financial Highlights:

  • The Company reported a net loss of $0.9 million or $(0.05) per share, versus net income of $2.3 million or $0.12 per share in the same period last year

  • Pro rata NOI was $18.2 million versus $19.1 million in the same period last year (down 4%)

  • Multifamily portfolio occupancy was 92.6% versus 94.1% in the first six months of last year

  • Industrial & Commercial NOI was $1.4 million, down 36% due to a tenant eviction and non-renewing lease expirations

  • Mining royalties were up 14% over the same period last year(volume up 7.3%, revenue per ton up 5.9%)

  • G&A was up $2.3 million, driven primarily by Altman-related personnel and integration costs

Operating Performance Snapshot (dollars in thousands)

Metric

YTD 2026

YTD 2025

Net Income Attributable to the Company

$

(946

)

$

2,288

Pro Rata NOI

$

18,232

$

19,052

Multifamily Pro Rata NOI

$

8,400

$

9,367

Industrial & Commercial NOI

$

1,374

$

2,149

Mining Royalty NOI

$

7,900

$

6,949

Six-Month Consolidated Results of Operations

  • The Company reported a net loss of $946,000 or $(0.05) per share, versus net income of $2,288,000 or $0.12 per share in the first six months of 2025

  • Pro rata NOI was down 4% to $18.2 million versus $19.1 million in the first six months of 2025, with the decline driven by lower Multifamily and Industrial and Commercial segment NOI, partially offset by higher Mining Royalty and Development segment NOI

  • Total revenues were $21.7 million, up 2.5%, as a 14% increase in mining royalty revenue and $358,000 of joint venture management fee revenue from the Altman platform helped to offset a 5% decline in lease revenue

  • G&A increased $2,310,000 versus the first six months of 2025, driven by higher personnel costs, higher audit fees, higher legal fees and integration expenses following the Altman acquisition, partially offset by $602,000 of increased labor capitalization

  • Net investment income decreased $1,984,000 due to lower cash balances and lower interest rates ($1,269,000) and less lending venture income ($715,000) on a lower loan balance and fewer lot sales

Multifamily Segment - Six Months

  • Pro rata NOI in this segment was $8.4 million, down $967,000 or 10% versus the first six months of 2025, as portfolio-wide average occupancy declined to 92.6% from 94.1%

  • The decline was predominantly concentrated in our DC assets: Bryant Street's NOI was down $323,000 to $2,758,000 with occupancy declining 130 bps to 92.2%; The Verge's NOI was down $260,000 to $1,226,000 with occupancy declining 340 bps to 90.0%; Dock 79's NOI was down $243,000 to $1,657,000 with occupancy declining 430 bps to 91.3%; and The Maren's NOI was down $150,000 to $1,595,000 with occupancy declining 70 bps to 93.0%

  • Our Greenville assets remained steady with average occupancy above 95%

  • Renewal rate increases in our DC assets averaged 2.7%; while those in our Greenville assets averaged 1.7%

Industrial and Commercial Segment - Six Months

  • This segment's NOI was $1,374,000, down $775,000 or 36% versus the first six months of 2025 due to vacancy in our Maryland assets

  • Total revenues were $2,183,000, down $538,000 or 20%, with the decline driven by a tenant eviction and non-renewing lease expirations

  • Our operating profit before G&A was $178,000, down $908,000 or 84%, including $298,000 of Chelsea spec warehouse depreciation and carrying costs

  • Leasing up the Maryland portfolio remains the primary near-term NOI driver for the Company

Mining Royalty Segment - Six Months

  • This segment's revenue was $7.8 million, up $940,000 or 14% versus the first six months of 2025, driven both by royalty tons (up 7.3%) and higher revenue per ton (up 5.9%)

  • NOI was $7.9 million, up $951,000 or 14% year-over-year, with both volume and pricing trending favorably

  • Operating profit before G&A of $7.1 million, up $771,000 with an operating margin above 90%

Development Segment - Six Months

  • Operating profit before G&A was $454,000, up $1,067,000 versus an operating loss of $613,000 in the first six months of 2025

  • The improvement was driven by $358,000 of joint venture management fee revenue from the Altman platform and the prior year including $713,000 of Altman acquisition expenses, partially offset by $130,000 less capitalized real estate taxes

"Same-store leasing is the single most important lever we have to improve the company's performance - it has the most immediate impact and requires very little capital relative to development. To say it is management's top priority understates the extent to which our day-to-day revolves around it" said Baker, III. Baker continued, "The activity and engagement with potential tenants remains high especially compared to last year. While that did not translate into signed leases this quarter, we believe that if we focus on what we can control and execute, the results we are looking for will come."

Conference Call

The Company will host a conference call on Wednesday, August 5, 2026, at 9:00 a.m. (ET). Analysts, stockholders and other interested parties may access the teleconference live by calling 1-888-506-0062 (passcode 417930) within the United States or by joining the webcast at https://www.webcaster5.com/Webcast/Page/3158/54289. International callers may dial 1-973-528-0011 (passcode 417930). Audio replay will be available until August 5, 2027, by accessing it at the same link. The webcast replay will also be available on the Company's investor relations page (https://www.frpdev.com/investor-relations/) following the call.

Additional Information

Our investor relations website is https://investors.frpdev.com and we encourage investors to use it as a way of easily finding information about us. We promptly make available on this website, free of charge, the reports that we file or furnish with the SEC, press releases, quarterly earnings presentations, investor presentations, and corporate governance information, and you may subscribe to Email Alerts to be notified of new information posted to this site.

Investors are cautioned that any statements in this press release which relate to the future are, by their nature, subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results and events to differ materially from those indicated in such forward-looking statements. These include, but are not limited to: the possibility that we may be unable to find appropriate investment opportunities; levels of construction activity in the markets served by our mining properties; demand for flexible warehouse/office facilities in our markets; multifamily demand in Washington D.C. and Greenville, South Carolina; our ability to obtain zoning and entitlements necessary for property development; the impact of lending and capital market conditions on our liquidity; our ability to finance projects or repay our debt; general real estate investment and development risks; vacancies in our properties; risks associated with developing and managing properties in partnership with others; competition; our ability to renew leases or re-lease spaces as leases expire; illiquidity of real estate investments; bankruptcy or defaults of tenants; the impact of restrictions imposed by our credit facility; the level and volatility of interest rates; environmental liabilities; inflation risks; cybersecurity risks; and construction costs; as well as other risks listed from time to time in our SEC filings, including but not limited to our annual and quarterly reports. We have no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statements, other than as imposed by law, as a result of future events or new information. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements.

FRP Holdings, Inc. is a holding company engaged in the real estate business, namely (i) leasing and management of commercial properties owned by the Company, (ii) leasing and management of mining royalty land owned by the Company, (iii) real property acquisition, entitlement, development and construction primarily for apartment, retail, warehouse, and office, and (iv) leasing and management of residential apartment buildings.

Investor & Media Contacts

Robert Winters or Abe Plimpton
FRPH@alpha-ir.com
312-445-2870

Comparative Results of Operations for the three months ended June 30, 2026 and 2025

Consolidated Results

(dollars in thousands)

Three Months Ended June 30,


2026

2025

Change

%

Revenues:





Lease revenue

$

6,823

7,241

$

(418

)

-5.8

%

Mining royalty and rents

4,066

3,609

457

12.7

%

Joint venture management fee revenue

194

-

194

Total revenues

11,083

10,850

233

2.1

%


Cost of operations:

Depreciation, depletion and amortization

2,923

2,726

197

7.2

%

Operating expenses

1,972

2,580

(608

)

-23.6

%

Property taxes

1,042

1,002

40

4.0

%

General and administrative

3,687

2,885

802

27.8

%

Total cost of operations

9,624

9,193

431

4.7

%


Total operating profit

1,459

1,657

(198

)

-11.9

%


Investment income

1,237

2,348

(1,111

)

-47.3

%

Interest expense

(701

)

(824

)

123

-14.9

%

Equity in loss of joint ventures

(2,419

)

(2,379

)

(40

)

1.7

%

Income before income taxes

(424

)

802

(1,226

)

-152.9

%

Provision for income taxes

(80

)

178

(258

)

-144.9

%


Net income (loss)

(344

)

624

(968

)

-155.1

%

Income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interest

(85

)

46

(131

)

-284.8

%

Net income (loss) attributable to the Company

$

(259

)

578

$

(837

)

-144.8

%


Multifamily Segment (Pro rata consolidated and pro rata unconsolidated)


Three months ended June 30, 2026



(dollars in thousands)

2026

%

2025

%

Change

%








Lease revenue

$

8,204

100.0

%

8,467

100.0

%

(263

)

-3.1

%


Depreciation and amortization

3,360

41.0

%

3,386

40.0

%

(26

)

-.8

%

Operating expenses

2,753

33.6

%

2,691

31.8

%

62

2.3

%

Property taxes

986

12.0

%

1,008

11.9

%

(22

)

-2.2

%


Cost of operations

7,099

86.5

%

7,085

83.7

%

14

.2

%


Operating profit before G&A

$

1,105

13.5

%

1,382

16.3

%

(277

)

-20.0

%


Depreciation and amortization

3,360

3,386

(26

)

Unrealized rents & other

(149

)

(31

)

(118

)

Net operating income

$

4,316

52.6

%

4,737

55.9

%

(421

)

-8.9

%

Apartment Building

Units

Pro rata NOI
Q2 2026

Pro rata NOI
Q2 2025

Avg. Occupancy Q2 2026

Avg. Occupancy Q2 2025

Renewal Success Rate Q2 2026

Renewal % increase Q2 2026









Dock 79 Anacostia DC

305

$

856,000

$

995,000

93.3

%

95.5

%

71.4

%

2.9

%

Maren Anacostia DC

264

$

836,000

$

890,000

94.5

%

93.6

%

71.1

%

5.0

%

Riverside Greenville

200

$

233,000

$

215,000

97.2

%

92.9

%

64.6

%

-

%

Bryant Street DC

487

$

1,414,000

$

1,542,000

92.2

%

94.6

%

53.0

%

1.5

%

.408 Jackson Greenville

227

$

356,000

$

362,000

94.9

%

94.3

%

51.0

%

1.8

%

Verge Anacostia DC

344

$

621,000

$

733,000

90.1

%

93.3

%

68.9

%

0.9

%

Multifamily Segment

1,827

$

4,316,000

$

4,737,000

93.2

%

94.1

%

Multifamily Segment (Consolidated - Dock 79 & The Maren)


Three months ended June 30, 2026



(dollars in thousands)

2026

%

2025

%

Change

%








Lease revenue

$

5,439

100.0

%

5,567

100.0

%

(128

)

-2.3

%


Depreciation and amortization

2,009

36.9

%

1,935

34.8

%

74

3.8

%

Operating expenses

1,623

29.8

%

1,527

27.4

%

96

6.3

%

Property taxes

624

11.5

%

648

11.6

%

(24

)

-3.7

%


Cost of operations

4,256

78.2

%

4,110

73.8

%

146

3.6

%


Operating profit before G&A

$

1,183

21.8

%

1,457

26.2

%

(274

)

-18.8

%

Multifamily Segment (Pro rata unconsolidated)

Our Multifamily Segment has four unconsolidated joint ventures (Bryant Street, The Verge, Riverside, and .408 Jackson). Riverside was moved from the Development segment to the Multifamily segment in 2022, Bryant Street and .408 Jackson moved as of the beginning of 2024 and The Verge moved effective July 1, 2024, each upon reaching lease up stabilization.


Three months ended June 30, 2026



(dollars in thousands)

2026

%

2025

%

Change

%








Lease revenue

$

5,241

100.0

%

5,436

100.0

%

(195

)

-3.6

%


Depreciation and amortization

2,258

43.1

%

2,325

42.8

%

(67

)

-2.9

%

Operating expenses

1,900

36.3

%

1,886

34.7

%

14

.7

%

Property taxes

646

12.3

%

654

12.0

%

(8

)

-1.2

%


Cost of operations

4,804

91.7

%

4,865

89.5

%

(61

)

-1.3

%


Operating profit before G&A

$

437

8.3

%

571

10.5

%

(134

)

-23.5

%

Industrial and Commercial Segment


Three months ended June 30, 2026



(dollars in thousands)

2026

%

2025

%

Change

%








Lease revenue

$

983

100.0

%

1,374

100.0

%

(391

)

(28.5

%)


Depreciation and amortization

600

61.1

%

571

41.6

%

29

5.1

%

Operating expenses

259

26.3

%

230

16.7

%

29

12.6

%

Property taxes

127

12.9

%

130

9.5

%

(3

)

(2.3

%)


Cost of operations

986

100.3

%

931

67.8

%

55

5.9

%


Operating profit before G&A

$

(3

)

(0.3

%)

443

32.2

%

(446

)

(100.7

%)


Depreciation and amortization

600

571

29

Unrealized revenues

19

(4

)

23

Net operating income

$

616

62.7

%

$

1,010

73.5

%

$

(394

)

(39.0

%)

Mining Royalty Lands Segment Results


Three months ended June 30, 2026



(dollars in thousands)

2026

%

2025

%

Change

%








Mining royalty and rent revenue

$

4,066

100.0

%

3,609

100.0

%

457

12.7

%


Depreciation, depletion and amortization

271

6.7

%

177

5.0

%

94

53.1

%

Operating expenses

38

0.9

%

16

0.4

%

22

137.5

%

Property taxes

78

1.9

%

76

2.1

%

2

2.6

%


Cost of operations

387

9.5

%

269

7.5

%

118

43.9

%


Operating profit before G&A

$

3,679

90.5

%

3,340

92.5

%

339

10.1

%


Depreciation and amortization

271

177

94

Unrealized revenues

168

148

20

Net operating income

$

4,118

101.3

%

$

3,665

101.6

%

$

453

12.4

%

Development Segment Results


Three months ended June 30, 2026


(dollars in thousands)

2026

2025

Change





Lease revenue

$

400

300

100

Joint venture management fee revenue

195

-

195

Total revenues

595

300

295


Depreciation, depletion and amortization

43

43

-

Operating expenses

52

807

(755

)

Property taxes

213

148

65


Cost of operations

308

998

(690

)


Operating profit before G&A

$

287

(698

)

985

Comparative Results of Operations for the Six months ended June 30, 2026 and 2025

Consolidated Results

(dollars in thousands)

Six Months Ended June 30,


2026

2025

Change

%

Revenues:





Lease revenue

$

13,536

14,313

$

(777

)

-5.4

%

Mining royalty and rents

7,783

6,843

940

13.7

%

Joint venture management fee revenue

358

-

358

Total revenues

21,677

21,156

521

2.5

%


Cost of operations:

Depreciation/depletion/amortization

5,765

5,333

432

8.1

%

Operating expenses

4,102

4,439

(337

)

-7.6

%

Property taxes

2,067

1,940

127

6.5

%

General and administrative

7,772

5,462

2,310

42.3

%

Total cost of operations

19,706

17,174

2,532

14.7

%


Total operating profit

1,971

3,982

(2,011

)

-50.5

%


Investment income

2,925

4,909

(1,984

)

-40.4

%

Interest expense

(1,409

)

(1,519

)

110

-7.2

%

Equity in loss of joint ventures

(5,034

)

(4,410

)

(624

)

14.1

%

Income before income taxes

(1,547

)

2,962

(4,509

)

-152.2

%

Provision for income taxes

(282

)

704

(986

)

-140.1

%


Net income

(1,265

)

2,258

(3,523

)

-156.0

%

Income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interest

(319

)

(30

)

(289

)

963.3

%

Net income attributable to the Company

$

(946

)

$

2,288

$

(3,234

)

-141.3

%


Multifamily Segment (Pro rata consolidated and pro rata unconsolidated)


Six months ended June 30, 2026



(dollars in thousands)

2026

%

2025

%

Change

%








Lease revenue

$

16,218

100.0

%

16,772

100.0

%

(554

)

-3.3

%


Depreciation and amortization

6,735

41.5

%

6,673

39.8

%

62

.9

%

Operating expenses

5,642

34.8

%

5,316

31.7

%

326

6.1

%

Property taxes

1,936

11.9

%

1,978

11.8

%

(42

)

-2.1

%


Cost of operations

14,313

88.3

%

13,967

83.3

%

346

2.5

%


Operating profit before G&A

$

1,905

11.7

%

2,805

16.7

%

(900

)

-32.1

%


Depreciation and amortization

6,735

6,673

62

Unrealized rents & other

(240

)

(111

)

(129

)

Net operating income

$

8,400

51.8

%

9,367

55.8

%

(967

)

-10.3

%

Apartment Building

Units

Pro rata NOI
YTD 2026

Pro rata NOI
YTD 2025

Avg. Occupancy YTD 2026

Avg. Occupancy YTD 2025

Renewal Success Rate YTD 2026

Renewal % increase YTD 2026









Dock 79 Anacostia DC

305

$

1,657,000

$

1,900,000

91.3

%

95.6

%

67.0

%

4.5

%

Maren Anacostia DC

264

$

1,595,000

$

1,745,000

93.0

%

93.7

%

64.2

%

4.5

%

Riverside Greenville

200

$

467,000

$

437,000

97.1

%

92.9

%

63.0

%

0.3

%

Bryant Street DC

487

$

2,758,000

$

3,081,000

92.2

%

93.5

%

58.3

%

1.7

%

.408 Jackson Greenville

227

$

697,000

$

718,000

95.1

%

96.1

%

47.5

%

3.0

%

Verge Anacostia DC

344

$

1,226,000

$

1,486,000

90.0

%

93.4

%

66.1

%

1.0

%

Multifamily Segment

1,827

$

8,400,000

$

9,367,000

92.6

%

94.1

%

Multifamily Segment (Consolidated - Dock 79 and The Maren)


Six months ended June 30, 2026



(dollars in thousands)

2026

%

2025

%

Change

%








Lease revenue

$

10,634

100.0

%

10,991

100.0

%

(357

)

-3.2

%


Depreciation and amortization

4,016

37.8

%

3,930

35.7

%

86

2.2

%

Operating expenses

3,349

31.5

%

3,112

28.3

%

237

7.6

%

Property taxes

1,234

11.6

%

1,283

11.7

%

(49

)

-3.8

%


Cost of operations

8,599

80.9

%

8,325

75.7

%

274

3.3

%


Operating profit before G&A

$

2,035

19.1

%

2,666

24.3

%

(631

)

-23.7

%

Multifamily Segment (Pro rata unconsolidated)

Our Multifamily Segment has four unconsolidated joint ventures (Bryant Street, The Verge, Riverside, and .408 Jackson). Riverside was moved from the Development segment to the Multifamily segment in 2022, Bryant Street and .408 Jackson moved as of the beginning of 2024 and The Verge moved effective July 1, 2024, each upon reaching lease up stabilization.


Six months ended June 30, 2026



(dollars in thousands)

2026

%

2025

%

Change

%








Lease revenue

$

10,422

100.0

%

10,785

100.0

%

(363

)

-3.4

%


Depreciation and amortization

4,534

43.5

%

4,518

41.9

%

16

.4

%

Operating expenses

3,874

37.2

%

3,666

34.0

%

208

5.7

%

Property taxes

1,264

12.1

%

1,279

11.9

%

(15

)

-1.2

%


Cost of operations

9,672

92.8

%

9,463

87.7

%

209

2.2

%


Operating profit

$

750

7.2

%

1,322

12.3

%

(572

)

-43.3

%


Industrial and Commercial Segment


Six months ended June 30, 2026



(dollars in thousands)

2026

%

2025

%

Change

%








Lease revenue

$

2,183

100.0

%

2,721

100.0

%

(538

)

(19.8

%)


Depreciation and amortization

1,166

53.4

%

962

35.4

%

204

21.2

%

Operating expenses

585

26.8

%

463

17.0

%

122

26.3

%

Property taxes

254

11.6

%

210

7.7

%

44

21.0

%


Cost of operations

2,005

91.8

%

1,635

60.1

%

370

22.6

%


Operating profit before G&A

$

178

8.2

%

1,086

39.9

%

(908

)

(83.6

%)


Depreciation and amortization

1,166

962

204

Unrealized revenues

30

101

(71

)

Net operating income

$

1,374

62.9

%

$

2,149

79.0

%

$

(775

)

(36.1

%)

Mining Royalty Lands Segment Results


Six months ended June 30, 2026



(dollars in thousands)

2026

%

2025

%

Change

%








Mining royalty and rent revenue

$

7,783

100.0

%

6,843

100.0

%

940

13.7

%


Depreciation, depletion and amortization

497

6.4

%

355

5.2

%

142

40.0

%

Operating expenses

57

0.7

%

32

0.5

%

25

78.1

Property taxes

153

2.0

%

151

2.2

%

2

1.3

%


Cost of operations

707

9.1

%

538

7.9

%

169

31.4

%


Operating profit before G&A

$

7,076

90.9

%

6,305

92.1

%

771

12.2

%


Depreciation and amortization

497

355

142

Unrealized revenues

327

289

38

Net operating income

$

7,900

101.5

%

$

6,949

101.5

%

$

951

13.7

%

Development Segment Results


Six months ended June 30, 2026


(dollars in thousands)

2026

2025

Change





Lease revenue

$

719

601

118

Joint venture management fee revenue

358

-

358

Total revenues

1,077

601

476


Depreciation, depletion and amortization

86

86

-

Operating expenses

111

832

(721

)

Property taxes

426

296

130


Cost of operations

623

1,214

(591

)


Operating profit before G&A

$

454

(613

)

1,067

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS - As of June 30 (In thousands, except share data)

Assets:

June 30,
2026

December 31,
2025

Real estate investments at cost:



Land

$

182,857

182,936

Buildings and improvements

310,344

309,132

Projects under construction

75,893

45,032

Total investments in properties

569,094

537,100

Less accumulated depreciation and depletion

94,298

88,558

Net investments in properties

474,796

448,542


Real estate held for investment, at cost

12,872

12,626

Investments in joint ventures

158,302

153,084

Net real estate investments

645,970

614,252


Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash including $11,570 and $11,394 of restricted cash at June 30, 2026 and December 31, 2025, respectively

100,975

105,361

Accounts receivable, net

1,943

1,874

Federal and state income taxes receivable

1,354

1,071

Unrealized rents

1,420

1,264

Deferred costs

3,082

3,768

Goodwill

6,893

6,893

Other assets

676

662

Total assets

$

762,313

735,145


Liabilities:

Notes payable, net

$

214,618

192,554

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

17,784

12,148

Other liabilities

2,503

2,317

Deferred revenue

3,464

3,356

Deferred income taxes

66,900

66,900

Deferred compensation

1,521

1,524

Tenant security deposits

696

689

Total liabilities

307,486

279,488


Commitments and contingencies


Equity:

Common stock, $.10 par value
25,000,000 shares authorized,
19,198,301 and 19,109,541 shares issued
and outstanding, respectively

1,920

1,911

Capital in excess of par value

72,736

71,368

Retained earnings

354,264

355,210

Accumulated other comprehensive income, net

26

24

Total shareholders' equity

428,946

428,513

Noncontrolling interests

25,881

27,144

Total equity

454,827

455,657

Total liabilities and equity

$

762,313

735,145

Non-GAAP Financial Measures.

To supplement the financial results presented in accordance with GAAP, FRP presents certain non-GAAP financial measures within the meaning of Regulation G promulgated by the Securities and Exchange Commission. We believe these non-GAAP measures provide useful information to our Board of Directors, management and investors regarding certain trends relating to our financial condition and results of operations. Our management uses these non-GAAP measures to compare our performance to that of prior periods for trend analyses, purposes of determining management incentive compensation and budgeting, forecasting and planning purposes. We provide operating profit before G&A and Pro rata net operating income (NOI) because we believe they assist investors and analysts in estimating our economic interest in our consolidated and unconsolidated partnerships, when read in conjunction with our reported results under GAAP. These measures are not, and should not be viewed as, a substitute for GAAP financial measures.

Pro rata Net Operating Income Reconciliation







Six months ending 6/30/26 (in thousands)








Industrial and
Commercial
Segment

Development
Segment

Multifamily
Segment

Mining
Royalties
Segment

Unallocated
Corporate
Expenses

FRP
Holdings
Totals








Net income (loss)

$

136

1,249

(3,247

)

5,393

(4,796

)

(1,265

)

Income tax allocation

42

384

(900

)

1,657

(1,465

)

(282

)


Income (loss) before income taxes

178

1,633

(4,147

)

7,050

(6,261

)

(1,547

)


Less:

Unrealized rents

-

186

-

186

Management fee revenue

358

-

358

Interest income

1,160

12

1,753

2,925

Plus:

Unrealized rents

30

-

-

327

-

357

Professional fees

12

105

117

Equity in loss of joint ventures

-

(19

)

5,027

26

5,034

Interest expense

-

-

1,167

-

242

1,409

Depreciation/amortization

1,166

86

4,016

497

5,765

General and administrative

-

-

-

-

7,772

7,772


Net operating income (loss)

1,374

194

5,970

7,900

-

15,438


NOI of noncontrolling interest

(2,718

)

(2,718

)

Pro rata NOI from unconsolidated joint ventures

364

5,148

5,512


Pro rata net operating income

$

1,374

558

8,400

7,900

-

18,232

Pro rata Net Operating Income Reconciliation







Six months ending 6/30/25 (in thousands)








Industrial and
Commercial
Segment

Development
Segment

Multifamily
Segment

Mining
Royalties
Segment

Unallocated
Corporate
Expenses

FRP
Holdings
Totals








Net income (loss)

$

831

1,086

(2,531

)

4,806

(1,934

)

2,258

Income tax allocation

255

333

(788

)

1,476

(572

)

704


Income (loss) before income taxes

1,086

1,419

(3,319

)

6,282

(2,506

)

2,962


Less:

Unrealized rents

-

-

-

-

Interest income

1,876

1

3,032

4,909

Plus:

Unrealized rents

101

-

14

289

-

404

Professional fees

734

87

821

Equity in loss of joint ventures

-

(156

)

4,543

23

4,410

Interest expense

-

-

1,443

-

76

1,519

Depreciation/amortization

962

86

3,930

355

5,333

General and administrative

-

-

-

-

5,462

5,462


Net operating income (loss)

2,149

207

6,697

6,949

-

16,002


NOI of noncontrolling interest

(3,052

)

(3,052

)

Pro rata NOI from unconsolidated joint ventures

380

5,722

6,102


Pro rata net operating income

$

2,149

587

9,367

6,949

-

19,052

SOURCE: FRP Holdings, Inc.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/real-estate/frp-holdings-inc.-reports-fiscal-2026-second-quarter-results-1201425

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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