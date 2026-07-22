

DALLAS (dpa-AFX) - Texas Instruments Inc. (TXN) released earnings for its second quarter that Increased, from last year



The company's earnings came in at $1.980 billion, or $2.14 per share. This compares with $1.295 billion, or $1.41 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 22.8% to $5.463 billion from $4.448 billion last year.



Texas Instruments Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $1.980 Bln. vs. $1.295 Bln. last year. -EPS: $2.14 vs. $1.41 last year. -Revenue: $5.463 Bln vs. $4.448 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $ 2.23 To $ 2.57 Next quarter revenue guidance: $ 5.65 B To $ 6.15 B



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