2CRSi SA

2CRSi SA: Annual Revenue of €416.2 Million, Up 88% for Fiscal Year 2025/26



23-Jul-2026 / 07:00 CET/CEST

Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group .

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Press Release

Annual Revenue of €416.2 Million1,

Up 88% for Fiscal Year 2025/26 Strasbourg, France - July 23, 2026 - 2CRSi (ISIN: FR0013341781), a designer and manufacturer of high-performance, energy-efficient servers, today reports its revenue for fiscal year 2025/26. Over the period, the Group generated revenue of €416.2 million[1], an increase of more than 88% compared with fiscal year 2024/25 (€220.7 million). Another Record-Breaking Year This performance reflects the Group's strong commercial momentum as well as the success of the strategic transformation launched nearly two years ago to position 2CRSi in the Artificial Intelligence infrastructure market. Initially set at €300 million at the beginning of the fiscal year[2], then raised to more than €400 million in March 2026[3], the revenue target has now been exceeded, demonstrating the Group's ability to anticipate market developments and successfully execute its commercial growth strategy in the rapidly expanding global Artificial Intelligence market. As a reminder, the €610 million framework agreement referred to in our detailed response[4] of July 16, 2026 generated no revenue during fiscal year 2025/26: the year's growth was entirely driven by other orders that were delivered and invoiced. Increasing Diversification of the Customer Portfolio The portfolio of the Group's main customers invoiced during the fiscal year consists predominantly of new customers signed during the period, demonstrating the Group's ability to win new strategic accounts and rapidly convert its commercial pipeline into revenue. 2CRSi's largest customer accounted for less than 20% of consolidated revenue, while the Group's top five customers represented approximately 70%, compared with more than 90% in fiscal year 2024/25. While equipment sales represented approximately 94% of total revenue, service revenue increased significantly in value to reach €24.7 million (compared with €8.3 million in 2024/25, representing growth of nearly 200%). As services generate higher margins, they will constitute a key development driver over the coming fiscal years. In particular, 2CRSi Cloud Solutions recorded its first significant billings, notably in connection with the ÆTHER project. Positive Cash Flow and Strengthened Financial Position At the end of the fiscal year, the Group's cash position stood at €14.4 million1 (compared with -€0.2 million one year earlier), its highest year-end cash balance since its IPO in 2018. This strengthened financial position provides 2CRSi with the resources to support its continued growth trajectory. Group Year-End Cash Position by Fiscal Year (in € thousands) 2026/27 Ambition: Targeting €1 Billion in Revenue During the RAISE Summit, the global Artificial Intelligence summit held in Paris on July 8-9, 2026, bringing together more than 9,000 leading industry participants, the announcement[5] of the ÆTHER consortium members and the advanced negotiations for the upcoming acquisition by ÆTHER Infrastructures of two industrial sites in the Strasbourg region significantly boosted customer demand for the megawatts of computing capacity that will be deployed there. Like the other consortium members, 2CRSi expects to benefit from this momentum and anticipates an increase in order intake, with part of these orders expected to be delivered during the current fiscal year. In light of this commercial momentum, 2CRSi confirms its ambition to achieve €1 billion in revenue during fiscal year 2026/27. Beyond sustaining its growth trajectory, improving margins will also remain a key priority for the Group through increasing the contribution of services and higher value-added solutions to its overall business. Next event: Publication of Fiscal Year 2025/26 Annual Results: October 29, 2026

About 2CRSi Founded in 2005 in Strasbourg, France, 2CRSi designs, develops, and manufactures high-performance computing servers and innovative solutions for artificial intelligence, high-performance computing (HPC), and data storage. Committed to responsible and sustainable practices, the Group operates across multiple continents and provides highly energy-efficient technology solutions to industries including technology, manufacturing, gaming, scientific research, and data centers. 2CRSi has been listed since June 2018 on the regulated market of Euronext Paris (ISIN code: FR0013341781) and was transferred to Euronext Growth in November 2022. For more information: https://2crsi.com/ Media Contacts 2CRSi Jean-Philippe LLOBERA France Director

investors@2crsi.com 03 68 41 10 70 Seitosei.Actifin Foucauld Charavay Financial Communication foucauld.charavay@seitosei-actifin.com Foucauld.charavay@seitosei-actifin.com 06 37 83 33 19 Seitosei.Actifin Isabelle Dray Financial Press Relations isabelle.dray@seitosei-actifin.com 06 85 36 85 11

[1] Unaudited Data [2] https://investors.2crsi.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/01/2CRSI-announces-its-strategic-plan-with-a-strong-development-focus-in-the-US.pdf [3] https://investors.2crsi.com/wp-content/uploads/2026/03/2CRSi-announces-an-increase-in-its-half-year-result-by-4.6.pdf [4] https://investors.2crsi.com/wp-content/uploads/2026/07/2CRSis-detailed-response-to-the-allegations-in-the-Grizzly-Research-report.pdf [5] https://investors.2crsi.com/wp-content/uploads/2026/07/2CRSi-the-AETHER-Consortium-Reveals-Itself.pdf Regulatory filing PDF file



File: 2CRSi Announces 2026 Revenue of €416.2 Million an 88% Increase

