ArisGlobal brings a mission-critical, AI-native platform spanning regulatory, safety, quality and medical affairs that serves as a single source of truth for the Life Sciences industry

Combining ArisGlobal's real-world patient insights with Dassault Systèmes' leading domain expertise in research and development, clinical development and manufacturing establishes the industry's first unified intelligence platform

As part of the company's industrial AI roadmap, it uniquely positions Dassault Systèmes to deliver clinical-grade AI at scale, allowing the Life Sciences industry to deliver better health outcomes to patients at an accelerated pace by leveraging Dassault Systèmes' 3D UNIV+RSES

Dassault Systèmes (Euronext Paris: FR0014003TT8, DSY.PA) today announced that it signed a definitive agreement to acquire ArisGlobal, the leading AI-native enterprise compliance platform for the Life Sciences industry. Under the terms of the agreement, Dassault Systèmes will acquire ArisGlobal for approximately $1.8 billion in cash at closing and up to $200 million in additional consideration linked to multi-year AI-related revenue milestones. The transaction was unanimously approved by the Board of Directors of Dassault Systèmes.

ArisGlobal's leading AI-native enterprise compliance platform serves over 200 customers, including half of the Top 50 global biopharma companies as well as biotech, medtech, CROs and global health authorities. Its regulated core platform is deeply embedded within mission-critical operations and processes more than 12 million patient safety reports annually. ArisGlobal has over 1,300 employees globally and is expected to generate revenue of $175 million in 2026.

ArisGlobal operates in a highly resilient compliance market, projected to grow double-digits to reach $7.5 billion by 2030, and where software and AI are expected to capture an expanding share of total spend. Enterprise biopharma and MedTechs deploy ArisGlobal's innovative technology solutions horizontally to track and manage global patient safety events, medical affairs, complex regulatory submissions, and quality processes. Its NavaX AI platform operationalizes clinical-grade AI at production scale within highly regulated environments. It delivers more than 30% productivity gains, helping customers automate complex processes, improve data quality, strengthen compliance and generate decision-grade intelligence across the product lifecycle.

Acquiring ArisGlobal advances Dassault Systèmes' ambition to transform the Life Sciences industry by combining its unique domain expertise in discovery, clinical trials, manufacturing and quality with ArisGlobal's leadership in regulated operations and real-world evidence management. Establishing a continuous evidence loop across the full therapy lifecycle creates a unified data and intelligence platform that industry will use to generate trusted outcomes, accelerate innovation, improve operational performance and develop safer therapies for patients.

Pascal Daloz, Dassault Systèmes' Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Board, commented:

"Today marks a major milestone in our ambition to transform the Life Sciences industry by connecting molecule, patient and real-world outcomes. Life Sciences is entering a new era of innovation driven by artificial intelligence and the shift to precision medicine while facing increasing operational complexity and regulatory scrutiny. Our vision to virtualize the industry has never been more relevant. By bringing together real-world evidence with our unique modeling and simulation expertise, this unified data and intelligence platform radically improves our ability to address persistent drug development challenges, allowing our customers to deliver safer, innovative therapies at a faster pace. We are excited to welcome ArisGlobal's exceptional leadership team and talented people to the Dassault Systèmes family."

Aman Wasan, Chief Executive Officer of ArisGlobal, commented:

"Life Sciences is approaching a fundamental inflection point. The future of Life Sciences will not be built on better software it will be built on connected intelligence. For decades, Life Sciences organizations have operated across fragmented systems and disconnected data environments spanning research, development and regulated operations. By joining Dassault Systèmes, we are taking a major step forward in our vision to offer Life Sciences customers an integrated and comprehensive AI-first intelligence platform unifying fragmented datasets and ultimately delivering better health outcomes for patients at an accelerated pace. Dassault Systèmes is a science-based AI leader focused on transforming the Life Sciences industry globally. Its virtual twin, modeling and simulation capabilities, combined with ArisGlobal's technology platform and AI capabilities, as part of NavaX and XDI, create a strong foundation that is unmatched. Together, we will help customers accelerate innovation, simplify complexity and continuously learn from every stage of the therapy lifecycle ultimately delivering better outcomes for patients. I am personally thrilled to be joining the Dassault Systèmes organization and I look forward to executing on this ambitious vision."

The acquisition is expected to deliver revenue synergies and, given ArisGlobal's attractive financial profile and strong margins consistent with Dassault Systèmes', it should be accretive to revenue growth and EPS in Year 1. The transaction will be entirely funded with cash on balance sheet, allowing the group to retain significant financial flexibility going forward.

The transaction is due to close in the second half 2026 subject to regulatory approvals and other customary conditions for a transaction of this nature.

Forward-looking Information

Statements herein that are not historical facts but express expectations or objectives for the future, including but not limited to statements regarding the Group's IFRS and non-IFRS financial performance objectives are forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are based on Dassault Systèmes management's current views and assumptions and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Actual results or performances may differ materially from those in such statements due to a range of factors.

The Group's actual results or performance may be materially negatively affected by numerous risks and uncertainties, as described in the "Risk Factors" section 1.9 of the 2025 Universal Registration Document ('Document d'enregistrement universel') filed with the AMF (French Financial Markets Authority) on March 31, 2026, available on the Group's website www.3ds.com.

In particular, please refer to the risk factor "Uncertain Global Environment" in section 1.9.1.1 of the 2025 Universal Registration Document set out below for ease of reference:

"In light of the uncertainties regarding economic, business, social, health and geopolitical conditions at the global level, Dassault Systèmes' revenue, net earnings and cash flows may grow more slowly, whether on an annual or quarterly basis, mainly due to the following factors:

the deployment of Dassault Systèmes' solutions may represent a large portion of a customer's investments in software technology. Decisions to make such an investment are impacted by the economic environment in which the customers operate. Uncertain global geopolitical, economic and health conditions and the lack of visibility or the lack of financial resources may cause some customers, e.g. within the automotive, aerospace, energy or natural resources industries, to reduce, postpone or cancel their investments, or to reduce or not renew ongoing paid maintenance for their installed base, which impact larger customers' revenue with their respective sub-contractors;

the geopolitical, economic and monetary situation in certain geographic regions where Dassault Systèmes operates could become more volatile and negatively affect Dassault Systèmes' business, and in particular its revenue, for example due to stricter export compliance rules, or the implementation of new customs barriers or controls on the exchange of goods and services;

continued inflationary pressure or volatility on raw materials, computer hardware and energy prices could also slow down Dassault Systèmes' diversification efforts in new industries or negatively affect its financial health; and

the sales cycles of Dassault Systèmes' products, which are relatively long due to the strategic nature of such investments for customers, could further lengthen.

Tensions, particularly geopolitical, economic, financial or customs tensions, and the occurrence of crises could adversely impact the financial situation or financing and supply capabilities of Dassault Systèmes' existing and potential customers, commercial and technology partners, some of whom may be forced to temporarily close sites or to cease operations. Certain crises health and geopolitical crises in particular could also have consequences both for the health and safety of Dassault Systèmes' employees and for the Company. A deteriorating economic environment, such as deflationary pressure in Asia, could generate increased price pressure and affect the collection of receivables, which would negatively affect Dassault Systèmes' revenue, financial performance and market position. Dassault Systèmes makes every effort to take into consideration this uncertain outlook. Dassault Systèmes' business results, however, may not develop as anticipated. Furthermore, due to factors affecting sales of Dassault Systèmes' products and services, there may be a substantial time lag between an improvement in global economic and business conditions and an upswing in the Company's business results."

FOR MORE INFORMATION

Dassault Systèmes' 3DEXPERIENCE platform, 3D design software, 3D Digital Mock Up and Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) solutions: https://www.3ds.com

Connect with Dassault Systèmes on

https://www.facebook.com/DassaultSystemes

https://www.linkedin.com/company/dassaultsystemes

https://www.youtube.com/DassaultSystemes

ABOUT DASSAULT SYSTÈMES

Dassault Systèmes is a catalyst for human progress. Since 1981, the company has pioneered virtual worlds to improve real life for consumers, patients and citizens. Through the 3DEXPERIENCE platform, AI-powered, science-based virtual twins help 390,000 customers of all sizes, in all industries, collaborate, imagine and create sustainable innovations that drive meaningful impact.

For more information, visit www.3ds.com.

Dassault Systèmes. All rights reserved. 3DEXPERIENCE, the 3DS logo, the Compass icon, IFWE, 3DVIA, BIOVIA, CATIA, CENTRIC, DELMIA, ENOVIA, GEOVIA, MEDIDATA, OUTSCALE, SIMULIA, SOLIDWORKS, NETVIBES and 3DEXCITE are commercial trademarks or registered trademarks of Dassault Systèmes, a European company (Societas Europaea) incorporated under French law, and registered with the Versailles trade and companies registry under number 322 306 440, or its subsidiaries in the United States and/or other countries. All other trademarks are owned by their respective owners. Use of any Dassault Systèmes or its subsidiaries trademarks is subject to their express written approval.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260722201971/en/

Contacts:

Dassault Systèmes Investor Relations

Marie Dumas: +33 1 61 62 70 92

investors@3ds.com

FTI Consulting

Arnaud de Cheffontaines: +33 1 47 03 69 48

Jamie Ricketts: +44 20 3727 1600

Dassault Systèmes Press Contacts

Arnaud Malherbe Déborah Cobbi

+33 (0)1 61 62 87 73 70 83

arnaud.malherbe@3ds.com deborah.cobbi@3ds.com