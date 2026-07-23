Dassault Systèmes continues on its path to meaningful climate impact with new SBTi-validated greenhouse gas emissions reduction targets for 2050

Ambitious net-zero commitment follows successful, early delivery of previous 2027 SBTi targets on Scope 1 and 2 emissions, business travel and commuting

Next phase of its climate roadmap focuses on value chain decarbonization and the sustainable transformation of customers through virtual twins

Dassault Systèmes (Euronext Paris: FR0014003TT8, DSY.PA) today announced it has set a new net-zero science-based emissions reduction target for 2050, validated by the Science Based Targets initiative. The commitment builds on the successful achievement of its first SBTi targets ahead of their 2027 deadline, as the company continues on its path to meaningful climate impact.

For its overall net-zero target, Dassault Systèmes commits to achieve net-zero greenhouse gas emissions across the value chain by 2050. For its near-term targets, Dassault Systèmes commits to reduce absolute Scope 1 and 2 GHG emissions 65.0% by 2035 from a 2024 base year. Dassault Systèmes also commits to reduce Scope 3 GHG emissions 66.33% per euro value added within the same timeframe. Dassault Systèmes further commits to reduce use of sold products GHG emissions beyond the minimum boundary 66.33% per euro value added within the same timeframe.

Dassault Systèmes' ambitious net-zero commitment follows the successful delivery of its first science-based emissions reduction targets across its operations and value chain. In 2025, the company reduced its operational emissions (Scope 1 and 2) by 35% and its business travel and commuting emissions (Scope 3) by 20%, ahead of its 2027 targets. In addition, suppliers representing more than 50% of Dassault Systèmes' GHG emissions from purchased goods and services and capital goods now have science-based emissions reduction targets.

Dassault Systèmes achieved these 2027 near-term SBTi targets through initiatives such as securing ISO 50001 energy management systems certification for sites covering 91.4% of its workforce and increasing the share of renewable electricity to 93.9% in 2025, as well as strengthening sustainable procurement practices.

"Sustainability is both a responsibility and a driver of transformation. With our new SBTi-validated net-zero target, we are reinforcing the scientific rigor of our climate trajectory while helping customers use virtual twins to better model, understand and improve the impact of their decisions. This dual commitment is at the heart of Dassault Systèmes' role in the Generative Economy," said Philippine de T'Serclaes, Chief Sustainability Officer, Dassault Systèmes.

Dassault Systèmes is consistently recognized by the sustainability community for its climate efforts. It ranks first in its sector in the Financial Times' 2026 list of Europe's Climate Leaders, and first in the software and services industry in the Corporate Knights Global 100. It also ranks in the top 2% of the software sector in the S&P Global CSA, and holds a Gold Medal rating from Ecovadis and an "AAA" rating from MSCI.

SBTi is the global benchmark for credible climate action in the private sector. Dassault Systèmes previously announced a net-zero ambition in 2021, before the launch of the SBTi Corporate Net-Zero Standard. Its new SBTi-validated near-term and net-zero targets now translate this ambition into the next phase of its science-based climate roadmap, aligned with the SBTi corporate net-zero framework.

FOR MORE INFORMATION

Dassault Systèmes' 3DEXPERIENCE platform, 3D design software, 3D Digital Mock Up and Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) solutions: http://www.3ds.com

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ABOUT DASSAULT SYSTÈMES

Dassault Systèmes is a catalyst for human progress. Since 1981, the company has pioneered virtual worlds to improve real life for consumers, patients and citizens. Through the 3DEXPERIENCE platform, AI-powered, science-based virtual twins help 390,000 customers of all sizes, in all industries, collaborate, imagine and create sustainable innovations that drive meaningful impact. For more information, visit: www.3ds.com

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Contacts:

Dassault Systèmes Press Contacts

Corporate France, Arnaud MALHERBE, arnaud.malherbe@3ds.com, +33 (0) 1 61 62 87 73

North America, Natasha LEVANTI, natasha.levanti@3ds.com, +1 (508) 449 8097

EMEA, Virginie BLINDENBERG, virginie.blindenberg@3ds.com, +33 (0) 1 61 62 84 21

China, Grace MU, grace.mu@3ds.com, +86 10 6536 2288

Japan, Reina YAMAGUCHI, reina.yamaguchi@3ds.com, +81 3 4321 6650

Korea, Jeemin JEONG, jeemin.jeong@3ds.com, +82 2 3271 6653

India, Priyanka PANDEY, priyanka.pandey@3ds.com, +91 9886302179

AP South, Hazel FOO, hazel.foo@3ds.com, +65 8333 3484