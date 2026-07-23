AURA, LEO and MARIE, Dassault Systèmes' Virtual Companions, are now available on the 3DEXPERIENCE AI-native agentic platform

Virtual Companions co-create and cooperate with users, providing work capacity grounded in deep science and industry knowledge a significant step towards Virtual Twin Factories

Virtual Companions execute work, based on the first mission-critical knowledge and know-how models such as program management, engineering and simulation, as well as bioscience

Dassault Systèmes (Euronext Paris: FR0014003TT8, DSY.PA) today announced the availability of its Virtual Companions AURA for program management, LEO for complex engineering and MARIE for deep science on the 3DEXPERIENCE platform, as well as Virtual Twin Factories for industries.

Enriched with 19 competencies, AURA, LEO and MARIE unleash a new way to co-create and cooperate with users, to co-develop products, assets and services, solving complex industrial challenges in a faster and more efficient way.

Each competency, as a set of skills, guides users, reveals invisible insights, explores untapped spaces and executes relevant tasks across industrial workflows spanning business, product design, engineering, simulation, manufacturing and operations.

Virtual Companions provide units of work, using structured industry knowledge and know-how to interpret user intent, reason in an industrial context, take decisions and ultimately generate outcomes grounded in science and industry-accurate reality.

"As Virtual Twins are mission-critical and well-accepted in all industries, we are revealing the future of our Virtual Twin Factories," said Pascal Daloz, CEO and Chairman, Dassault Systèmes. "Virtual Twin Factories are the new factories bringing together Virtual Companions as workers on par with humans, Generative Experiences as highly automated processes, and Virtual Twin as a Service as predefined Industry world models."

Virtual Companions operate on AI factories from OUTSCALE, the global cloud and AI operator of Dassault Systèmes, deployed across three continents. This sovereign infrastructure lets customers of all sizes access industrial-grade AI at scale while their data and intellectual property remain fully protected.

FOR MORE INFORMATION

Dassault Systèmes' 3DEXPERIENCE platform, 3D design software, 3D Digital Mock Up and Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) solutions: http://www.3ds.com

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ABOUT DASSAULT SYSTÈMES

Dassault Systèmes is a catalyst for human progress. Since 1981, the company has pioneered virtual worlds to improve real life for consumers, patients and citizens. Through the 3DEXPERIENCE platform, AI-powered, science-based virtual twins help 390,000 customers of all sizes, in all industries, collaborate, imagine and create sustainable innovations that drive meaningful impact. For more information, visit: www.3ds.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260722292570/en/

Contacts:

Dassault Systèmes Press Contacts

Corporate France Arnaud MALHERBE arnaud.malherbe@3ds.com +33 (0)1 61 62 87 73

North America Natasha LEVANTI natasha.levanti@3ds.com +1 (508) 449 8097

EMEA Virginie BLINDENBERG virginie.blindenberg@3ds.com +33 (0) 1 61 62 84 21

China Grace MU grace.mu@3ds.com +86 10 6536 2288

Japan Reina YAMAGUCHI reina.yamaguchi@3ds.com +81 3 4321 6650

Korea Jeemin JEONG jeemin.jeong@3ds.com +82 2 3271 6653

India Priyanka PANDEY priyanka.pandey@3ds.com +91 9886302179

AP South Hazel FOO hazel.foo@3ds.com +65 8333 3484