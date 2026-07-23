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WKN: A12ANP | ISIN: CA65106N2041 | Ticker-Symbol: N/A
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PR Newswire
23.07.2026 08:06 Uhr
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Richmond Hill Resources Plc - Martello update - Sakoose Drill Permit Received

Richmond Hill Resources Plc - Martello update - Sakoose Drill Permit Received

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, July 23

23 July 2026

Richmond Hill Resources Plc

(" Richmond Hill" or the " Company")

Martello update

Sakoose Drill Permit Received

Richmond Hill Resources plc is pleased to announce that the drilling permit for the Martello Project has been approved and issued by the Ontario Ministry of Energy and Mines. The permit authorises mechanised core drilling and is valid until 20 July 2029. Appendix 1 further below shows the location of the approved drill pads.

The proposed drill hole locations may be refined after further analysis of the current exploration data and/or as the drill program advances, depending on geological observations and findings during the program.

Pending receipt of assay results from the recent field program, Critical Discoveries will update the current model with the field data collected to confirm whether the existing drill plan remains the best option.

Hamish Harris, Chief Executive Officer, commented:"It's pleasing to get the drill permit obtained in a timely fashion.We look forward to working with Critical Discoveries to support the next phase of drill targeting at our priority target in Sakoose."

The Directors of the Company are responsible for the release of this announcement.

Richmond Hill Resources

Hamish Harris

Tel: +44 (0) 203 582 6636

Cairn Financial Advisers LLP (Nominated Adviser)

Ludovico Lazzaretti / James Western

Tel: +44 (0)20 7213 0880

Clear Capital Limited (Broker)

Bob Roberts

Tel: +44 (0) 20 3869 6080

Further information on the Company can be found on its website at www.richmondhillresources.com

Caution regarding forward looking statements

Certain statements in this announcement, are, or may be deemed to be, forward looking statements. Forward looking statements are identified by their use of terms and phrases such as 'believe', 'could', "should" 'envisage', 'estimate', 'intend', 'may', 'plan', 'potentially', "expect", 'will' or the negative of those, variations or comparable expressions, including references to assumptions. These forward looking statements are not based on historical facts but rather on the Directors' current expectations and assumptions regarding the Company's future growth, results of operations, performance, future capital and other expenditures (including the amount, nature and sources of funding thereof), competitive advantages, business prospects and opportunities. Such forward looking statements reflect the Directors' current beliefs and assumptions and are based on information currently available to the Directors.

Appendix 1. Approved drill pads

© 2026 PR Newswire
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