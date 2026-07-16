Richmond Hill Resources Plc - New Corporate Presentation

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, July 16

16 July 2026

Richmond Hill Resources Plc

(" Richmond Hill" or the " Company")

New Corporate Presentation

Richmond Hill Resources plc ("Richmond Hill" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that an updated corporate presentation has been published on the Company's website and can be found here:

https://richmondhillresources.com/wp-content/uploads/2026/07/RHR_July2026_Investor_Presentation.pdf

The presentation provides an overview of the Company's Martello Gold Project in Ontario, Canada, including its geological framework, priority targets including Sakoose and Maw, and the planned next phases of work.

Richmond Hill Resources Hamish Harris Tel: +44 (0) 203 582 6636 Cairn Financial Advisers LLP (Nominated Adviser) Ludovico Lazzaretti / James Western Tel: +44 (0)20 7213 0880 Clear Capital Limited (Broker) Bob Roberts Tel: +44 (0) 20 3869 6080