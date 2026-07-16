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WKN: A40D13 | ISIN: GB00BNTBWF32 | Ticker-Symbol: V39
Frankfurt
15.07.26 | 08:02
0,013 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
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1-Jahres-Chart
RICHMOND HILL RESOURCES PLC Chart 1 Jahr
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RICHMOND HILL RESOURCES PLC 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
16.07.2026 08:06 Uhr
130 Leser
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Richmond Hill Resources Plc - New Corporate Presentation

Richmond Hill Resources Plc - New Corporate Presentation

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, July 16

16 July 2026

Richmond Hill Resources Plc

(" Richmond Hill" or the " Company")

New Corporate Presentation

Richmond Hill Resources plc ("Richmond Hill" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that an updated corporate presentation has been published on the Company's website and can be found here:

https://richmondhillresources.com/wp-content/uploads/2026/07/RHR_July2026_Investor_Presentation.pdf

The presentation provides an overview of the Company's Martello Gold Project in Ontario, Canada, including its geological framework, priority targets including Sakoose and Maw, and the planned next phases of work.

Richmond Hill Resources

Hamish Harris

Tel: +44 (0) 203 582 6636

Cairn Financial Advisers LLP (Nominated Adviser)

Ludovico Lazzaretti / James Western

Tel: +44 (0)20 7213 0880

Clear Capital Limited (Broker)

Bob Roberts

Tel: +44 (0) 20 3869 6080

Further information on the Company can be found on its website at www.richmondhillresources.com

© 2026 PR Newswire
SpaceX-Hype zu teuer – Diese 5 Aktien bieten bessere Chancen
Raumfahrt-Aktien gehören aktuell zu den heißesten Wetten an den Börsen. Spätestens mit dem spektakulären Börsengang von SpaceX ist der Sektor endgültig im Fokus der Anleger angekommen. Fantasien rund um Satellitenkommunikation, Rechenzentren im All und neue Geschäftsmodelle treiben die Kurse immer weiter nach oben.

Doch während die Begeisterung steigt, werden auch die Risiken größer. Viele Space-Start-ups sind inzwischen extrem hoch bewertet, arbeiten noch nicht profitabel und hängen stark von stetigem Kapitalzufluss ab. Schon kleine Rückschläge könnten die ambitionierten Wachstumspläne ins Wanken bringen.

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In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die genau dieses Profil erfüllen: solide bewertet, operativ stark und bestens positioniert, um langfristig vom Space-Boom zu profitieren.

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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.