Richmond Hill Resources Plc - New Corporate Presentation
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, July 16
16 July 2026
Richmond Hill Resources Plc
(" Richmond Hill" or the " Company")
New Corporate Presentation
Richmond Hill Resources plc ("Richmond Hill" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that an updated corporate presentation has been published on the Company's website and can be found here:
https://richmondhillresources.com/wp-content/uploads/2026/07/RHR_July2026_Investor_Presentation.pdf
The presentation provides an overview of the Company's Martello Gold Project in Ontario, Canada, including its geological framework, priority targets including Sakoose and Maw, and the planned next phases of work.
Richmond Hill Resources
Hamish Harris
Tel: +44 (0) 203 582 6636
Cairn Financial Advisers LLP (Nominated Adviser)
Ludovico Lazzaretti / James Western
Tel: +44 (0)20 7213 0880
Clear Capital Limited (Broker)
Bob Roberts
Tel: +44 (0) 20 3869 6080
Further information on the Company can be found on its website at www.richmondhillresources.com