

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Edenred SA (EDNMF.PK), a French digital services and payment solutions company, Thursday reported lower earnings for the first half of 2026, mainly impacted by Meal & Food regulatory changes in Italy and Brazil.



Net profit, group share, fell to €214 million from €235 million a year earlier.



Excluding one-time items, adjusted net profit, group share, decreased to €253 million or €1.09 per share from €279 million or €1.16 per share in the prior-year period.



EBITDA dropped 6% to €616 million from €654 million, and EBIT fell 9.1% to €474 million from €522 million.



Total revenue, however, increased 1.5% to €1.473 billion from €1.451 billion a year earlier, driven by a 1.5% like-for-like increase.



Operating revenue grew 1.6% year over year to €1.360 billion.



Looking ahead, Edenred raised its full-year 2026 guidance and now expects EBITDA to decline by between 7% and 10% on a like-for-like basis. This compares with its previous guidance for a like-for-like EBITDA decline of 8% to 12%.



'While we are upgrading our EBITDA guidance for 2026, we are confident that once the 2026's Meal & Food regulatory reset is behind us, Edenred will resume its sustainable and profitable growth trajectory. We therefore confirm our +8% to +12% EBITDA like-for-like growth outlook for both 2027 and 2028,' said Bertrand Dumazy, Chairman and CEO of Edenred.



Edenred shares closed up 0.86% at €26.96 on Wednesday in Paris.



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