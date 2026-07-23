

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - BT Group plc (BT_A.L), a telecommunications and broadband provider, on Thursday reported lower first-half pre-tax earnings mainly due to higher finance costs.



Profit before tax declined to £505 million from £526 million in the prior-year period as net finance expense rose to £318 million from £294 million.



Adjusted EBITDA decreased to £2.013 billion from £2.029 billion a year earlier.



Adjusted revenue edged down to £4.322 billion in the six months ended June 30, 2026, from £4.337 billion a year earlier.



Adjusted UK service revenue decreased to £3.843 billion from £3.863 billion, while equipment revenue rose to £479 million from £474 million.



The company also reiterated its Fiscal 2027 Outlook.



On the LSE, BT Group shares closed up 1.79% at 195.80 on Wednesday.



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2026 AFX News