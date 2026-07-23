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WKN: A3CMPX | ISIN: SE0015949748 | Ticker-Symbol: BRZ0
Tradegate
23.07.26 | 08:48
12,680 Euro
-0,47 % -0,060
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
BEIJER REF AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BEIJER REF AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
12,33012,35009:40
12,33012,35009:40
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
23.07.2026 08:45 Uhr
65 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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Beijer Ref AB: Beijer Ref AB announces that the Chief Executive Officer is stepping down

Press release

Beijer Ref AB (publ) announces today that the company's Chief Executive Officer, Christopher Norbye, has decided to step down from his post to pursue new opportunities outside the Group / Beijer Ref AB.

Christopher Norbye will remain in his role until 14 August 2026, after which he will leave the company.

The Board will immediately begin the process of recruiting a new Chief Executive Officer. Further information will be provided once a successor has been appointed.


The Chairperson of the Board, Per Bertland, comments:

"During his time as CEO, Christopher has demonstrated strong leadership and contributed to Beijer Ref's continued development and position as a global leader in refrigeration and HVAC solutions. The Board would like to express its sincere gratitude for his significant contributions and wish him every success in his new endeavours."

Beijer Ref's operations are continuing as planned, and the company's strategy and financial targets remain unchanged.

For further information, please contact:

Per Bertland
Chairperson of the Board, Beijer Ref AB (publ)

through Anna Fürst, Global Communications Director

Telephone: +46 76 539 28 48
E-mail: aft@beijerref.com

This disclosure contains information that Beijer Ref AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation (EU nr 596/2014). The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person, on 23 July 2026 at 08:45 CET.

BEIJER REF AB is a technology-oriented trading Group which, through added-value products, offers its customers competitive solutions within refrigeration and climate control. Beijer Ref is one of the largest refrigeration wholesalers in the world, and is represented in 45 countries in Europe, North America, Africa, Asia and Oceania.
www.beijerref.com


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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