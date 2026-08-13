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WKN: A3CMPX | ISIN: SE0015949748 | Ticker-Symbol: BRZ0
Tradegate
12.08.26 | 15:45
12,290 Euro
+0,74 % +0,090
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
Europa 600
1-Jahres-Chart
BEIJER REF AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BEIJER REF AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
12,07012,08010:04
12,07012,08010:04
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
13.08.2026 08:30 Uhr
43 Leser
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Beijer Ref AB: Beijer Ref AB appoints Joel Davidsson as acting Chief Executive Officer

Press release

Beijer Ref AB (publ) announces today that the Board of Directors has appointed Joel Davidsson, currently CFO of Beijer Ref, as acting Chief Executive Officer and president. Joel Davidsson will assume the role on 14 August 2026, succeeding Christopher Norbye, who will leave the company as previously communicated. Joel Davidsson will retain his position as CFO during his tenure as acting CEO.

Joel Davidsson has served as CFO of Beijer Ref since 2023 and has extensive international experience from senior positions within finance and industry. He was previously CFO of Rosti Group and has held senior roles at Alfa Laval and ASSA ABLOY Entrance Systems. Prior to that, he had a career in investment banking in London and Stockholm for many years.

The Chairperson of the Board, Per Bertland, comments:

"Joel Davidsson has a strong understanding of Beijer Ref's operations, markets and corporate culture and has demonstrated strong leadership in his role within the Group. He also brings extensive international experience from senior positions. The Board has full confidence in Joel and his ability to lead Beijer Ref and ensure continuity in the business during the ongoing process to appoint a permanent CEO.

Joel Davidsson, acting Chief Executive Officer and CFO, comments:

"I look forward to taking on the role and appreciate the Board's confidence. Beijer Ref has a strong organisation and a clear strategy. Together with our employees, we will continue to drive the business forward, with a clear focus on our customers and our long-term objectives."

The recruitment process for a permanent CEO is ongoing, and further information will be provided once the process has been completed.

Beijer Ref's operations continue according to plan, and the company's strategy and financial targets remain unchanged.

For further information, please contact:

Per Bertland

Chairperson of the Board, Beijer Ref AB (publ)

through Anna Fürst, Global Communications Director

Telephone: +46 76 539 28 48

E-mail: aft@beijerref.com

BEIJER REF AB is a technology-oriented trading Group which, through added-value products, offers its customers competitive solutions within refrigeration and climate control. Beijer Ref is one of the largest refrigeration wholesalers in the world, and is represented in 45 countries in Europe, North America, Africa, Asia and Oceania.


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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