

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Getlink SE (GRPTY, GET.PA), a French Channel Tunnel transport operator, said Thursday that its first-half net profit rose 7 percent from a year ago, helped by good performance by the Eleclink division. The company also raised its fiscal 2026 EBITDA outlook.



The company reported first-half net profit of 118 million euros, higher than the same period last year. Revenue for the first six months came in at 824 million euros, 13 percent higher than the corresponding period a year ago.



Among divisions, Eurotunnel's revenue rose 3 percent, while Eleclink's revenue came in 71 percent higher from the year-ago period.



The company said that Group EBITDA touched 404 million euros in the first half of 2026, up 12 percent from the prior-year period.



Looking ahead, Getlink SE upgraded its fiscal 2026 EBITDA outlook to between 835 million euros and 870 million euros, up from the earlier outlook of 820 million euros to 860 million euros.



On the Paris Exchange, GET.PA ended Wednesday's trading at 18.65 euros, down 0.75 percent.



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