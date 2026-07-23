Strengthening Life Sciences and Infectious Diseases Activities at Genopole, with Synergies in Virology, Biosafety, and Biological Control

Regulatory News:

ABL Diagnostics (Euronext Paris Compartment B ISIN: FR001400AHX6), a company specialized in molecular diagnostics, healthcare software, and clinical sample management, announces that it has been selected by the Évry Commercial Court to acquire the assets and business operations of TEXCELL.

This decision follows the industrial plan submitted by ABL Diagnostics aimed at ensuring business continuity, preserving recognized scientific expertise, and developing complementarities with the Group's existing activities in the fields of molecular diagnostics, virology, and infectious diseases.

Scope of the acquisition:

The transaction notably provides for:

the acquisition of TEXCELL's strategic assets and operations;

the continuation of commercial contracts transferred as part of the acquisition;

the maintenance of operations at the Genopole site in Évry-Courcouronnes;

the transfer of 29 employees, including 23 permanent employees (CDI) and 6 apprentices/trainees;

the assumption of accrued employee rights relating to the transferred employees for an amount of €91,829.24, subject to final adjustment.

TEXCELL originated from the scientific ecosystem of the Institut Pasteur and has recognized expertise in viral safety, biosafety, genomic analysis, immunological monitoring, and services dedicated to biotechnology and innovative therapies.

According to publicly available information, TEXCELL France generated revenue of approximately €5.4 million in 2024, following €6.2 million in 2023 and €7.5 million in 2022.

Financial terms of the transaction:

The overall economic value of the project is estimated at approximately €2.9 million, including:

a purchase price for the assets of €225,000, comprising €165,000 of intangible assets and €60,000 of tangible assets;

the acquisition of inventories for a lump-sum amount of €30,000 excluding VAT;

the reconstitution of security deposits of approximately €100,000;

the assumption of lease financing agreements related to operational equipment, including future lease instalments amounting to €531,792.74, subject to final adjustment;

an industrial and technological investment program estimated at €930,000;

an increase in working capital requirements estimated at €1,000,000 to support the development of the acquired activities.

The Company indicates that the transaction is financed from the Group's available financial resources. The terms of the accepted offer are set out in the documents filed with the Évry Commercial Court as part of the sale process.

Strategic continuity with Institut Pasteur:

This transaction is part of the strategic initiatives recently undertaken by ABL Diagnostics with the Institut Pasteur in Paris (HPV RNA-Seq genotyping project).

The acquisition of TEXCELL, whose origins are historically linked to the Institut Pasteur, further strengthens the scientific consistency of this strategy focused on innovation, virology, and infectious diseases.

Scientific and technological complementarities:

TEXCELL's expertise in viral safety, biological control, cell culture, viral characterization, and biosafety is complementary to the UltraGene, DeepChek, and Nadis platforms developed by ABL Diagnostics.

Strategic presence at Genopole Évry:

The acquisition gives ABL Diagnostics an operational presence within Genopole Évry-Courcouronnes.

The Company plans to progressively strengthen the site's workforce through the recruitment of approximately five additional employees to support scientific activities from TEXCELL.

Research and development program:

ABL Diagnostics intends to continue the scientific valorization of the acquired assets.

The characterized virus banks, cell line collections, virology expertise, and biosafety infrastructures represent valuable resources that may support the future development of new tools for biomedical research, biological quality control, and molecular diagnostics.

Statement from the Chief Executive Officer:

Dr. Chalom Sayada, Chief Executive Officer of ABL Diagnostics, commented:

"TEXCELL brings ABL Diagnostics recognized scientific expertise, qualified teams, an established international brand, as well as technological and biological assets that complement our historical activities. This acquisition strengthens our presence in the fields of virology, biosafety, and services dedicated to biopharmaceutical companies.

This transaction is fully aligned with ABL Diagnostics' long-term strategy to strengthen its position among the leading international players in molecular biology, virology, and infectious diseases. For many years, our development has been driven by a combination of internal innovation, proprietary technology development, and targeted external growth operations.

The acquisition of TEXCELL illustrates the determination of management and the Board of Directors to continue executing this strategy by leveraging best-in-class technologies, differentiated expertise, and internationally recognized platforms. TEXCELL's expertise, historically rooted in the Institut Pasteur scientific ecosystem, is particularly complementary to our activities and recent strategic partnerships.

We plan to invest in automation, infrastructure modernization, team expansion, and the development of scientific activities in order to sustainably support laboratories, research centers, biotech companies, and healthcare industry players worldwide."

Subject to the completion of the applicable legal and administrative formalities, ABL Diagnostics will provide further information in due course regarding the integration of the acquired activities and their inclusion in its strategic roadmap and objectives for fiscal year 2026.

Regulated information:

This press release contains inside information within the meaning of Article 7 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 (Market Abuse Regulation MAR). It is disclosed in accordance with Article 17 of MAR.

The forward-looking statements contained in this document are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, including those relating to the outcome of legal proceedings and the approval of third parties.

About ABL Diagnostics (ABLD)

ABL Diagnostics (ABLD) is an international company that specializes in innovative molecular biology tests and global solutions for its customers:

Molecular polymerase chain reaction (PCR) detection UltraGene, and

Genotyping by DNA sequencing DeepChek.

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Contacts:

ABL Diagnostics