Regulatory News:

ABL Diagnostics (Euronext Paris: ABLD ISIN: FR001400AHX6) (the "Company"), an international company specializing in innovative molecular biology tests and global solutions for laboratories, announces that its Board of Directors, meeting on August 6, 2026, has decided to convene a shareholders' meeting on September 17, 2026, for the purpose of submitting for their approval the proposed transfer of the listing of the Company's securities from the regulated market of Euronext Paris to the Euronext Growth Paris multilateral trading facility.

Rationale for the proposed transfer

This proposed transfer would allow the Company to be listed on a market more suited to its current size and stock market profile, by simplifying its operations and reducing the regulatory constraints and costs associated with its listing, while continuing to benefit from the advantages of the financial markets and the attractiveness of Euronext Growth Paris, trading market open to both professional and retail investors.

Terms and conditions of the transfer project

Subject to the approval of this project by the shareholders at the general meeting and the approval of Euronext Paris, this direct listing on Euronext Growth Paris would be carried out through an accelerated procedure for the admission to trading of the Company's existing shares, without the issuance of new shares.

The conditions for eligibility for the transfer procedure require a market capitalization of less than €1 billion and a minimum public distribution of €2.5 million (free float). These conditions must be met on the day of the transfer request.

To date, the free float represents 5.99% of the Company's share capital, i.e. an amount of €2.41 million (at a price of €2.50 at the close of trading on August 6, 2026). The Company determines that the condition relating to the minimum amount of free float required for Euronext Growth, which has not been met to date, will be met at the time of the transfer. It should be noted that the expansion of the free float is fully in line with the Company's strategy since the merger in 2021, by regularly indicating in its financial communication that the free float could eventually represent up to 30% of its capital, subject to market conditions and investor interest. Several initiatives have already been undertaken in this regard, such as the implementation of a liquidity contract and the sale of shares by the Company's reference shareholder.

The Company will be supported in its proposed transfer to Euronext Growth Paris by AllInvest Securities as a listing sponsor.

Main consequences of the transfer project

In accordance with the regulations in force, the Company informs its shareholders of the main possible consequences of this transfer, as of its completion date (non-exhaustive list):

Periodic information

The Company will publish, within four months of the end of the financial year, an annual report including its annual and, where applicable, consolidated financial statements, a management report (reduced content) and the Statutory Auditors' reports. It will also produce a report on corporate governance with a lighter content.

It will publish, within four months of the end of the first half of the year (extended compared to the three-month period applicable on Euronext Paris), a half-year report on the accounts and a related activity report. The half-year financial statements will no longer be subject to the audit of the Statutory Auditors, although a review may be maintained.

Ongoing information

As Euronext Growth is an organized multilateral trading facility, the Company will remain subject to the applicable provisions on permanent market information, and more particularly to those of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 on market abuse ("MAR"). It will continue to disseminate regulated information, and inside information, effectively and in full using a professional broadcaster.

Officers of the Company and people related to them will continue to be required to report their trades in the Company's securities, and the Company will continue to be required to establish insider lists.

Corporate gouvernance and executive compensation

The rules on parity within the Board of Directors and the provisions relating to the audit committee may no longer apply, subject to the thresholds for which the Company would remain liable, if any.

The Company will no longer be required to have the executive compensation policy approved by the General Meeting or to have a posteriori approved of compensation paid or awarded for the previous financial year ("say on pay" regime).

General Meetings

The formalism applicable to general meetings would be simplified: no obligation to publish a press release specifying the terms and conditions for making documents submitted to the Meeting available, publication of preparatory documents online on the date of the notice of meeting (and no longer twenty-one days before the Meeting), and removal of the obligation to put the results of the votes and the minutes of the meeting online on the Company's website. The terms and conditions of convening and the conditions of admission to the meetings will remain unchanged.

Threshold crossings Takeover bids

The protection of minority shareholders, in the event of a change of control, will be ensured on Euronext Growth Paris by the mechanism of the mandatory public offer in the event of the crossing, directly or indirectly, alone or in concert, of the threshold of 50% of the share capital or voting rights.

In addition, companies listed on Euronext Growth Paris must only communicate to the market, in terms of changes in shareholding, the crossing of thresholds (upwards or downwards) of 50% and 90% of the share capital or voting rights.

However, in accordance with the legal provisions, the company will remain subject on a transitional basis, for a period of 3 years from its delisting from the Euronext Paris market, to the public offer regime (direct or indirect crossing of the 30% threshold and increase of the stake by more than 1% for a stake of between 30% and 50% of the capital in terms of mandatory public offer) and to the maintenance of the information obligations relating to the crossing of thresholds and declarations of intent as applicable for companies listed on Euronext Paris (according to the applicable legal thresholds).

Liquidity of the security

As this is an unregulated market, the transfer to Euronext Growth Paris could result in a change in the liquidity of the Company's shares that is different from that observed on the regulated market of Euronext Paris. This transfer could also lead some investors, who prefer the securities of issuers listed on a regulated market, to sell their ABL Diagnostics shares. It is specified that the liquidity contract entered into by the Company with AllInvest Securities would be maintained after the market transfer.

Provisional timetable of the transaction (subject to Euronext's approval)

If the Company's shareholders vote in favor of the proposed transfer, admission to trading on Euronext Growth Paris would take place at the earliest at the end of a period of two months from the date of the Shareholders' Meeting.

August 6, 2026 Decision of the Board of Directors to submit the proposed transfer to the General Meeting Public information on the proposed transfer (first release) September 17, 2026 General meeting voting on the proposed transfer September 17, 2026 (at the end of the general assembly) In the event of a favorable vote by the meeting, meeting of the Board of Directors called upon implementing the transfer Filing with Euronext of an application for delisting of shares from Euronext Paris and concomitant admission to trading on Euronext Growth Paris Issuance of a press release on the transfer decision (second press release) No earlier than November 17, 2026 Transfer: in the event of a favorable opinion from Euronext Paris, delisting of the shares from Euronext Paris and admission to Euronext Growth Paris (effective transfer); Third press release issued

Next meeting: Annual General Meeting of Shareholders on September 17, 2026.

About ABL Diagnostics (ABLD)

ABL Diagnostics (ABLD) is an international company that specializes in innovative molecular biology tests and global solutions for its customers:

Molecular polymerase chain reaction (PCR) detection UltraGene, and

Genotyping by DNA sequencing DeepChek.

ABL Diagnostics markets its entire product range globally through its own sales team and a network of exclusive distributors active on all continents. ABL Diagnostics' customers are academic clinical pathology laboratories, private reference laboratories and researchers willing to implement innovative and robust microbiological content in constant expansion.

Following the acquisition of TEXCELL's operations, ABL Diagnostics is expanding its activities in the life sciences sector by integrating expertise and services dedicated to virology, biosafety testing and biopharmaceutical development support.

ABL Diagnostics has been marketing the products and services of its sister company CDL Pharma since the second half of 2025 through an intra-group strategy agreement.

An expanding portfolio of microbiology products:

HIV Drug resistance testing, including a whole genome kit.

SARS-CoV-2, Tuberculosis, Hepatitis B and C Advanced Detection Solutions.

Microbiome and taxonomy 16s/18s RNA-based analyses.

Other viral and bacterial targets Comprehensive molecular assays.

Integrated Solutions

Real-time syndromic PCR tests

Nadis Patient Medical Record used in more than 200 hospitals in France for the management of HIV and hepatitis.

ABL Diagnostics, headquartered in Woippy, is a public limited company listed on compartment B of the regulated market of Euronext in Paris (Euronext: ABLD ISIN: FR001400AHX6). These molecular biology products generate recurring revenues and cover one of the largest portfolios of applications in microbiology.

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Contacts:

ABL Diagnostics SA

Société anonyme au capital de 1 611 465,60 euros

Headquarters: 72C route de Thionville 57140 WOIPPY

552 064 933 R.C.S. METZ

Tel: +33 (0)7 83 64 68 50

Email: info@abldiagnostics.com

https://www.abldiagnostics.com/