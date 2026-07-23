Nordic Capital announces agreement to sell ArisGlobal to Dassault Systèmes, following its transformation into a scaled and AI-enabled life sciences platform

WALTHAM, Mass., 23 July 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Nordic Capital today announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to sell ArisGlobal, a leading provider of software to the life sciences industry, to Dassault Systèmes (Euronext Paris: FR0014003TT8) (Paris: DSY.PA). The transaction represents a full exit for Nordic Capital and marks the successful culmination of a partnership that has transformed ArisGlobal into a scaled, cloud-native and AI-enabled platform serving more than 200 life sciences companies, CROs and government health authorities worldwide.

Founded in 1989 and headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts, ArisGlobal develops and delivers regulatory, safety, and quality software to a global client base that includes many of the world's largest pharmaceutical and biotech organisations, as well as regulatory authorities. Its flagship LifeSphere platform is a fully integrated, cloud-native suite that enables life sciences organisations to manage complex regulatory submissions, pharmacovigilance workflows and clinical data on a single platform, improving compliance, speed and operational efficiency. The platform also embeds advanced AI-enabled automation across core pharmacovigilance workflows, reducing manual processing and accelerating safety case management.

"Nordic Capital invested in ArisGlobal because the business had strong fundamentals, a loyal blue-chip client base and significant potential to modernise its technology and scale its commercial reach. Working closely with Aman and his team, Nordic Capital has supported the company's transformation into a leading cloud-native platform for the life sciences industry with differentiated AI-enabled capabilities and a strengthened market position. Nordic Capital is proud of what has been achieved together with management and looks forward to seeing the company continue to grow under Dassault Systèmes ownership," said Daniel Berglund, Partner and Head of Healthcare, Nordic Capital Advisors.

Nordic Capital first invested in ArisGlobal in 2019, partnering with the founding family and management team to pursue an ambitious development strategy. In 2021, Nordic Capital made a further investment in the company, reflecting its conviction in ArisGlobal's growth potential and the progress achieved since the original partnership began. Throughout the ownership period, Nordic Capital worked closely with management to accelerate the SaaS transition, professionalise the go-to-market organisation, broaden the product offering and strengthen the leadership team.

The migration to a modern, cloud-native architecture created the foundation for ArisGlobal to become an early leader in the application of AI to drug safety. A key milestone was the development and launch of NavaX, ArisGlobal's generative AI solution for safety case processing, which automates and accelerates core pharmacovigilance workflows and has been adopted by a number of the world's leading pharmaceutical companies. NavaX has further differentiated ArisGlobal's offering and marked an important step in the Company's evolution into a broader, AI-enabled safety and regulatory software platform.

"The life sciences industry is at an inflection point as regulatory complexity is increasing, data volumes are growing and our clients need software that can keep pace. The partnership with Nordic Capital gave us the resources and the runway to build exactly that. NavaX and our expanded platform are the result of that ambition, and I am confident we are well placed for what comes next," said Aman Wasan, CEO, ArisGlobal.

Alongside its technology transformation, ArisGlobal strengthened its management team and commercial organisation, while two strategic acquisitions broadened the Company's platform capabilities. Today, ArisGlobal serves more than 200 enterprise customers, including half of the world's top 50 biopharma companies, processes more than 12 million safety cases annually and is expected to generate approximately USD 175 million in revenue in 2026. As rising regulatory complexity and increasing volumes of adverse event reporting continue to drive demand for advanced life sciences software, ArisGlobal is well positioned for future growth through solutions that automate compliance workflows, reduce manual processing and enable organisations to manage regulatory risk more effectively.

The transaction brings together ArisGlobal's leadership in AI-enabled safety and regulatory software with Dassault Systèmes' capabilities across research, clinical development and manufacturing. Nordic Capital believes the combination represents a highly compelling strategic fit, pairing complementary capabilities to create a broader, end-to-end offering across the life sciences value chain. ArisGlobal will also benefit from Dassault Systèmes' global scale, customer reach and investment capacity, providing a strong platform for its next phase of innovation and growth.

The transaction is subject to customary regulatory approvals and is expected to close in the second half of 2026.

Evercore and Jefferies LLC acted as financial advisors to ArisGlobal and Kirkland & Ellis acted as legal advisor to ArisGlobal.

Media contacts:

Nordic Capital

Katarina Janerud

Communications Manager, Nordic Capital Advisors

+46 8 440 50 50

katarina.janerud@nordiccapital.com

ArisGlobal

Morgan Scott

Vice President, Marketing & Communications and Chief of Staff

mscott@arisglobal.com

About ArisGlobal

ArisGlobal is a leading provider of software to the life sciences industry. Its LifeSphere platform delivers integrated regulatory, safety, and quality solutions to more than 200 life sciences companies, CROs and government health authorities worldwide. Founded in 1989 and headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts, ArisGlobal combines deep domain expertise with advanced technology to help clients improve compliance, accelerate development cycles and manage regulatory complexity at global scale. For more information, visit www.arisglobal.com.

About Nordic Capital

Nordic Capital is a leading international private equity investor and subsector specialist dedicated to building stronger, more resilient businesses through transformative, long-term growth in partnership with management teams. With over 35 years of experience, Nordic Capital currently manages approximately EUR 39 billion in assets, investing in middle-market companies across Northern Europe and North America. Rooted in its Nordic heritage and values, it combines global reach with local presence through dedicated sector investment advisory teams, bringing deep expertise across its core sectors: Healthcare, Technology & Payments, Financial Services, and Services & Industrial Tech. Through active ownership, strong operational capabilities, a global network of experts and technology-enabled transformation, Nordic Capital helps companies scale, innovate and become sustainable leaders. For more information, visit www.nordiccapital.com or connect on LinkedIn.

"Nordic Capital" refers to, depending on the context, any, or all, Nordic Capital branded entities, vehicles, structures, and associated entities. The general partners and/or delegated portfolio managers of Nordic Capital's entities and vehicles are advised by several non-discretionary sub-advisory entities, any or all of which are referred to as "Nordic Capital Advisors".

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