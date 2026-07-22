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WKN: 880597 | ISIN: US8070661058 | Ticker-Symbol: SL1
Frankfurt
23.07.26 | 08:01
39,600 Euro
-1,00 % -0,400
Branche
Medien
Aktienmarkt
S&P SmallCap 600
1-Jahres-Chart
SCHOLASTIC CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SCHOLASTIC CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
39,60041,40011:40
39,60041,40010:38
PR Newswire
22.07.2026 22:01 Uhr
55 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Scholastic Corporation Increases Quarterly Dividend by 25%

NEW YORK, July 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Scholastic Corporation (NASDAQ: SCHL) announced today that its Board of Directors approved a 25% increase in its regular quarterly dividend to $0.25 per share from $0.20 per share on the Company's Class A and Common Stock, commencing with the dividend declared for the first quarter of fiscal 2027. The dividend is payable on September 15, 2026, to all shareholders of record as of the close of business on August 31, 2026. The indicated annual dividend rate will now be $1.00 per share.

About Scholastic

For more than 100 years, Scholastic Corporation (NASDAQ: SCHL) has been meeting children where they are - at school, at home and in their communities - by creating quality content and experiences, all beginning with literacy. Scholastic delivers stories, characters, and learning moments that empower all kids to become lifelong readers and learners through bestselling children's books, literacy- and knowledge-building resources for schools including classroom magazines, and award-winning, entertaining children's media. As the world's largest publisher and distributor of children's books through school-based book clubs and book fairs, classroom libraries, school and public libraries, retail, and online, and with a global reach into more than 135 countries, Scholastic encourages the personal and intellectual growth of all children, while nurturing a lifelong relationship with reading, themselves, and the world around them. Learn more at www.scholastic.com.

SCHL: Financial

SOURCE Scholastic Corporation

© 2026 PR Newswire
Achtung, Korrektur!
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In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport zeigen wir fünf Aktien, bei denen die Abwärtsrisiken besonders hoch sind – und wo sich Gewinnmitnahmen oder sogar Short-Strategien anbieten könnten.

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