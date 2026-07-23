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WKN: A2JRKN | ISIN: KYG0520K1094 | Ticker-Symbol: 2VJ
Stuttgart
23.07.26 | 11:01
0,970 Euro
+2,65 % +0,025
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
ASIEN
1-Jahres-Chart
ASCLETIS PHARMA INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ASCLETIS PHARMA INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,9701,01011:21
0,9701,01011:14
PR Newswire
23.07.2026 02:10 Uhr
40 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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Ascletis Pharma Inc.: Ascletis Announces Oral Discussion of ASC36 35 FDC Preclinical Data Demonstrating Superior Weight Loss to Eloralintide/Tirzepatide Combination at the 62nd European Association for the Study of Diabetes (EASD) Annual Meeting

- Fixed-dose combination of ASC36 and ASC35 (ASC36_35 FDC) demonstrated superior we ight los s compared to eloralintide in combination with tirzepatide in a diet-induced obese (DIO) animal model.

HONG KONG, July 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ascletis Pharma Inc. (HKEX: 1672, "Ascletis") announces that preclinical data of ASC36_35 FDC, a once-monthly injection co-formulation of ASC36, a peptide amylin receptor agonist, and ASC35, a peptide GLP-1R/GIPR agonist, for the treatment of obesity, will be presented in a short oral discussion at the 62nd European Association for the Study of Diabetes (EASD) Annual Meeting being held in Milan, Italy. The data demonstrate superior weight loss to the eloralintide in combination with tirzepatide in a diet-induced obese (DIO) animal model.

Details of the Short Oral Discussion

Abstract Title: Co-formulation of ASC36 and ASC35, once-monthly amylin receptor agonist and GLP-1R/GIPR agonist, demonstrated superior weight loss to eloralintide/tirzepatide combo in DIO rats

Short Oral Discussion Event F

Short Oral Discussion Session: SO 066 Emerging agents: amylin, oral molecules and beyond

Short Oral Discussion Station 11

Presentation Time: Thursday, October 1, 2026, 14:00 - 15:00 CEST

Presentation Number: 768

"We believe the co-formulation of ASC36 and ASC35 has the potential to lead to greater weight loss in people with obesity than eloralintide/tirzepatide combination can achieve, based on these preclinical data," said Jinzi Jason Wu, Ph.D., Founder, Chairman and CEO of Ascletis, "The selection of these data for oral discussion at EASD 2026 reflects the importance of advancing new treatment options for patients with obesity."

About ASC36_35 FDC

ASC36_35 FDC, a once-monthly subcutaneous (SQ) injection co-formulation of ASC36 and ASC35, is a potentially first-in-class drug candidate targeting three validated targets of amylin receptor, GLP-1R and GIPR. ASC36_35 FDC once-monthly co-formulation is Self-Assembling Lipid Depot (SALD) formulation, developed in-house utilizing Ascletis' Ultra-Long-Acting Platform (ULAP) technology.

About the European Association for the Study of Diabetes (EASD)

Founded in 1965 and based in Düsseldorf, Germany, the European Association for the Study of Diabetes (EASD) aims to encourage and support research in the field of diabetes, the rapid diffusion of acquired knowledge and to facilitate its application. The EASD Annual Meeting features groundbreaking basic research, cutting-edge clinical trial results and in-depth expert debates. The 62nd EASD Annual Meeting will be held in Milan, Italy, from September 28 to October 2, 2026.

About Ascletis Pharma Inc.

Ascletis Pharma Inc. is a fully integrated biotechnology company focused on the development and commercialization of potentially best-in-class and first-in-class therapeutics to treat metabolic diseases. Utilizing its proprietary Artificial Intelligence-assisted Structure-Based Drug Discovery (AISBDD) and Ultra-Long-Acting Platform (ULAP) technologies as well as Peptide Oral Transport ENhancement Technology (POTENT), Ascletis has developed multiple drug candidates in-house, including both small molecules and peptides, such as its lead program, ASC30, a small molecule GLP-1R agonist designed to be administered once daily orally and once monthly to once quarterly subcutaneously as a treatment therapy and a maintenance therapy for chronic weight management; ASC36, an amylin receptor peptide agonist, ASC35, a once-monthly subcutaneously administered GLP-1R/GIPR dual peptide agonist and ASC37, a GLP-1R/GIPR/GCGR triple peptide agonist, ASC39, an eloralintide-like potent and amylin-selective oral small molecule amylin receptor agonist, ASC30_39 FDC, a fixed-dose combination (FDC) of ASC30 (GLP-1 RA) and ASC39 (amylin RA), ASC30_48 FDC, a fixed-dose combination (FDC) of ASC30 (GLP-1 RA) and ASC48 (GIP RA), for chronic weight management. Ascletis is listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange (1672.HK).

For more information, please visit www.ascletis.com.

Con tact:
Pet er Vozzo
ICR Healthcare
443-231-0505 (U.S.)
[email protected]

Ascletis Pharma Inc. PR and IR Teams
+86-181-0650-9129 (China)
[email protected]
[email protected]

SOURCE Ascletis Pharma Inc.

© 2026 PR Newswire
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