

ESCHBORN (dpa-AFX) - Deutsche Börse AG (DBOEF.PK, DBOEY.PK, DB1GN.DE, DB1.DE) on Thursday said that its second-quarter net attributable profit rose 12 percent from a year ago, helped by higher revenues. The company also reaffirmed its outlook for fiscal 2026.



The German stock market operator reported net profit attributable to Deutsche Börse AG shareholders of 569 million euros or 3.15 euros per share in the second quarter, higher than 509 million euros or 2.77 euros per share in the prior-year period.



During the second quarter, net revenue rose 7 percent to 1.62 billion euros from 1.51 billion euros in the same period a year ago. The company's EBITDA for the three months climbed 10 percent to 980 million euros from 891 million euros in the corresponding period of 2025.



Looking ahead, the company said that it now expects the treasury result to exceed 0.7 billion euros for full-year 2026. Including the treasury result, Deutsche Börse projects net revenue of more than 6.4 billion euros and EBITDA exceeding 3.8 billion euros for fiscal 2026.



The company also confirmed its annual forecast of net revenue without treasury result of around 5.7 billion euros and EBITDA without treasury result of around 3.1 billion euros.



On the OTC Markets, DBOEF.PK ended Wednesday's trading at $286.66, down $5.05 or 1.73 percent.



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