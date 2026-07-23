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WKN: 881026 | ISIN: FI0009005987 | Ticker-Symbol: RPL
Tradegate
23.07.26 | 11:29
22,450 Euro
-6,73 % -1,620
Branche
Holz/Papier
Aktienmarkt
OMX Helsinki 25
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
UPM-KYMMENE OYJ Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
UPM-KYMMENE OYJ 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
22,44022,45011:36
22,43022,46011:35
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
UPM-KYMMENE
UPM-KYMMENE OYJ Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
UPM-KYMMENE OYJ22,450-6,73 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.