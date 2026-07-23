

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Disco Corporation (6146.T), a Japanese semiconductor equipment manufacturing company, on Thursday reported higher first-quarter earnings driven by growth in sales.



Net income attributable to owners of the parent company rose to 34.221 billion yen or 315.51 yen per share from 23.767 billion yen or 219.23 yen per share a year earlier.



Operating income grew 42.2% to 49.033 billion yen from 34.480 billion yen in the prior-year quarter.



Ordinary income increased to 48.441 billion yen from 33.999 billion yen a year ago.



Net sales rose 27.1% to 114.308 billion yen from 89.914 billion yen a year earlier.



For the first half, the company expects net sales of 242.800 billion yen, representing a 24.8% increase year over year.



Operating income is projected to rise 33% to 104.900 billion yen, while ordinary income is expected to increase 31.9% to 104.800 billion yen.



Net income is forecast to grow 32% to 73.800 billion yen, with net income per share expected at 680.39 yen.



In Tokyo, Disco shares closed up 1.2% at 69,410 yen on Thursday.



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