

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - BE Semiconductor Industries N.V. (BESI.AS) reported second quarter net income of 89.0 million euros, up 177.3% from a year ago due to higher revenue, gross margins and cost control efforts. EPS was 1.11 euros compared to 0.40 euros.



Revenue was 249.9 million euros, up 68.7%, due primarily to broad based growth, particularly for hybrid bonding, photonics and datacenter applications and, to a lesser extent, increased demand for mobile applications. Orders were 292.9 million euros, up 128.8% due to broad based growth, particularly for AI computing applications.



For the third quarter, the company expects revenue to increase 10-15% from second quarter.



BE Semiconductor shares are trading at 240.60 euros, down 3.02%.



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