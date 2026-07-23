

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The UK equity market's benchmark index FTSE 100 was roughly flat a little before noon on Thursday as stocks turned in a mixed performance in largely cautious moves by investors amid lingering concerns about global economic growth due to the ongoing U.S.-Iran conflict.



The FTSE 100, moving between 10,651.20 and 10,721.02, was down 4.91 points or 0.05% at 10,712.06 a few minutes before noon.



3i Group jumped over 7%. Segro climbed nearly 7%. Anglo American Plc surged 5.3% and BP gained 3.%. Shell moved up 1.8%.



BAE Systems, Babcock International Group, Howden Joinery Group, Kingfisher, Vodafone Group and Glencore gained 1%-2%.



EasyJet soared 6%. After reporting a 70 percent fall in third-quarter profit, the U.K. budget carrier flagged strong summer demand.



Centrica tumbled more than 8%. The company said it would cut 1,300 jobs after half-year profit fell 18%.



Rentokil Initial, SSE, Whitbread and Endeavour Mining shed 3%-4%.



Croda International, Compass Group, Fresnillo, IAG, Scottish Mortgage, Coca-Cola HBC, Diploma, Reckitt Benckiser, Antofagasta, Games Workshop, Computacenter, Marks & Spencer, Experian, Unilever and Diageo lost 1.4%-2.8%.



BT Group drifted down nearly 1% after reporting a slight decline in profits for its fiscal first quarter.



In economic news, a report from the Confederation of Business Industry, business confidence in the United Kingdom increased to 0-36 points in the third quarter of 2026 from -65 points in the second quarter.



The UK's total order book balance remained at -45 in July 2026, matching the joint-lowest level since September 2020 and falling short of market expectations of -40.



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