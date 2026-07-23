

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (WST), a provider of innovative, high-quality injectable solutions and services, on Thursday reported higher net income in the second quarter of 2026 compared with the previous year.



For the second quarter, net income increased to $154 million from $131.8 million in the previous year.



Earnings per share were $2.15 versus $1.82 last year.



Adjusted net income came in at $169.4 million from $133.5 million in the previous year.



Adjusted earnings per share increased to $2.37 versus $1.84 last year.



Operating profit jumped to $179.1 million from $21 million in the prior year.



Net sales increased to $872.3 million from $766.5 million in the previous year.



Further, the Company also announced on July 21 that its Board of Directors declared a third quarter 2026 dividend of $0.22 per share.



Looking ahead, the company expects full year 2026 net sales to range between $3.345 billion to $3.380 billion, up 8.8% to 10.0% reported and up 10.0% to 11.0% organic.



For the full year 2026, the company anticipates adjusted earnings per share will increase to a range of $8.85 to $9.05.



For the third quarter of 2026, the company expects net sales to range from $820 million to $835 million, up 1.9% to 3.8% reported and up 7.0% to 8.9% organic.



The company projects adjusted earnings per share to range from $2.14 to $2.24.



In the pre-market trading, West Pharma is 6.10% higher at $380.60 on the New York Stock Exchange.



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