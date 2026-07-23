

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - First Citizens Bancshares Inc. (FCNCA) announced a profit for its second quarter that Increases, from the same period last year



The company's bottom line totaled $640 million, or $55.52 per share. This compares with $561 million, or $42.36 per share, last year.



Excluding items, First Citizens Bancshares Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $659 million or $57.09 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the period rose 2.5% to $2.432 billion from $2.373 billion last year.



First Citizens Bancshares Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $640 Mln. vs. $561 Mln. last year. -EPS: $55.52 vs. $42.36 last year. -Revenue: $2.432 Bln vs. $2.373 Bln last year.



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