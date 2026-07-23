

MORRISTOWN (dpa-AFX) - Honeywell Technologies (HON), a pure-play automation company, reported Thursday significantly higher consolidated profit in its second quarter with sales growth. Honeywell Technologies' profit, excluding the Aerospace unit, surged from last year. Further, the company lifted its earnings outlook for fiscal 2026, but trimmed sales view.



In the pre-market activity, Honeywell Technologies shares were losing around 0.04 percent, trading at $232.90.



The consolidated results include the operations of Honeywell Aerospace (HONA), which was separated in a spin-off from Honeywell Technologies on June 29.



In the second quarter, consolidated net income attributable to Honeywell Technologies, including legacy Aerospace Technologies segment, surged to $5.682 billion from last year's $1.570 billion. Earnings per share grew to $17.83 from $4.90 a year ago.



The prior year's net income from continuing operations was $1.383 billion or $4.33 per share.



The latest result reflected the impact of a one-time gain on deconsolidation of Quantinuum.



consolidated Adjusted earnings per share were $4.52, compared to $4.72 last year.



Honeywell Technologies' earnings per share from continuing operations, excluding the Aerospace unit, was $16.65, compared to $1.21 last year. Adjusted earnings per share were $1.95, compared to prior year's $1.77.



Consolidated sales of Honeywell Technologies and Honeywell Aerospace business grew 4 percent to $9.72 billion from $9.32 billion last year.



Honeywell Technologies sales increased 3 percent to $5.19 billion from $5.02 billion a year ago.



Consolidated orders grew 4 percent, leading to around $38 billion backlog, while Honeywell Technologies' orders climbed 16 percent leading to around $20 billion backlog.



Looking ahead, for fiscal 2026, Honeywell Technologies now expects adjusted earnings per share in the range of $8.05 to $8.35, up 25 percent to 29 percent from last year.



The company previously expected adjusted earnings per share of $7.90 to $8.30, which was revised in early July to reflect the impact of its 1-for-2 reverse stock split.



The company now expects full-year sales of $19.8 billion to $20.0 billion with organic sales growth of 3 percent to 4 percent, and 4 percent to 6 percent organic growth in the second half.



Honeywell previously expected sales of $19.9 billion to $20.2 billion for the full year.



The company said the outlook incorporates expected results for the acquisition of Johnson Matthey's Catalyst Technologies business, and the expected close of the planned divestitures by early August.



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