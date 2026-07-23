Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 23, 2026) - Gold Runner Exploration Inc. (CSE: GRUN) (FSE: CE70) ("Gold Runner" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has received a 5-year drilling permit from the BC Ministry of Mines and Critical Minerals for its Golden Girl Property ("Golden Girl" or "Golden Girl Property"). The drilling permit is valid and in good standing until March 31, 2031 and allows for up to 100 drilling locations on the Golden Girl Property.

The 2026 surface exploration program is underway as scheduled with mobilization completed on July 12, 2026, and field work having begun on July 13, 2026. Thanks to a number of early new discoveries and the exceptional work done by the field crew, the first batch of samples from the Golden Girl Property were rushed to MSA Labs in Terrace, BC for analysis on July 20, 2026. It is anticipated that rock, grab, and channel cut sample batches will be shipped to the Lab at regular intervals throughout the summer 2026 field campaign. During this summer campaign, the team will be identifying and locating priority drill targets for our future inaugural drill program. The Company is fully funded for this season's surface exploration and its follow-on inaugural drill program.

Chris Wensley, CEO of Gold Runner Exploration, states, "Our field team has wasted no time digging in and locating new mineralized showings and structures. The rapid addition of new discoveries on the property and the collection of compelling samples so early in the program bodes extremely well for the balance of the season. We are very excited and encouraged by what we are seeing on the ground which makes it imperative to get a sense and understanding of these early samplings from new zones of discovery. This will be a big help in zeroing in on and tracing the scope and extension of continuous mineralization. We look forward to sharing results of this exciting program and continuing to unlock value for our share holders."

The 2026 exploration program includes: Airborne Magnetic survey and Radiometric survey (completed, see news release dated July 7, 2026); Mapping, sampling, and channel cutting (under way July 13, 2026); and LiDAR survey and Photogrammetry (commencing Aug 12, 2026).





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Golden Girl Highlights

The Golden Girl Property covers 8,471 hectares in the prolific Iskut River region of Northwestern British Columbia, located just 17 km from the Snip Mine and 14 km from the Bronson Airstrip.

Discovery exploration in 2024 identified a major new gold-silver system measuring 12 km by 7 km with high grade gold-silver mineralization: Grab samples assayed up to 11.28 g/t Au, 3,262 g/t Ag, 5.37% Cu, 20% Pb, and 14.15% Zn. Channel cuts assayed up to 3.74 g/t Au, 2,105.45 g/t Ag, 0.88% Cu, 5.48% Pb, and 7.42% Zn.

High-grade mineralization occurs in structurally controlled shear zones with sulphide-rich veins, stockwork, and breccias, similar to the nearby past-producing Snip Gold Mine (which historically produced ~1M oz Au, 390k oz Ag, and over 249k kg Cu). (The reader is reminded that the information provided herein from neighbouring projects and properties is not necessarily indicative of resources and should not be relied upon for the determination of mineralization or potential results of the Company's properties).

More than 95% of the property has never undergone systematic modern exploration. Recent rapid glacial retreat and melting snowpacks have exposed vast areas of previously buried bedrock, opening large, untouched tracts of ground for immediate mapping and sampling.

The Company's summer 2026 exploration team, led by geologist, Nicolai Goeppel and partner, Ryan Purnell, are the same team that helped discover Juggernaut Exploration's (TSXV: JUGR) Big One discovery and Goliath Resources (TSXV: GOT) Surebet discovery. Their long-term experience and success in this world-renowned, Golden Triangle region of northwestern British Columbia brings an intimate and deep understanding of the Terrane.

Both Goliath Resources and Juggernaut Exploration are partners within the B-ALL Syndicate ("B-ALL"), the optionor of Golden Girl, holding respectively, 4% and 13% interest in B-ALL, and as such are important strategic partners of the Company. Golden Girl is located approximately mid-way between Goliath's Surebet Discovery and Juggernaut's Big One discovery in the Golden Triangle.

Qualified Person

This News Release has been approved by Alan Morris, M.Sc., CPG #10550. Alan J. Morris is an independent, Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects (NI 43-101) and has reviewed the scientific and technical disclosure included in this news release.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors,

"Chris Wensley"

Chris Wensley, Director & Chief Executive Officer

About Gold Runner Exploration Inc.

Gold Runner Exploration is an exploration company focused on the exploration and development of its portfolio of gold and silver properties located in prolific mining districts of Canada and the United States of America. In British Columbia, Gold Runner holds the option to acquire a 100% interest in the Golden Girl Property, located in the prolific Golden Triangle of Northwestern British Columbia. In North Central Nevada, the Company holds the Rock Creek gold project, the Falcon Mine project and the Dry Creek project, located in the Tuscarora Mountains in close proximity to the world-renowned Carlin Trend. Gold Runner also holds a 10% carried interest in the Cimarron project located in the San Antonio Mountains of Nye County, Nevada, within the Walker Lane Trend.

About B-ALL Syndicate Ltd.

The B-ALL Syndicate is a highly specialized geologic team of project generators with a proven track record of success. The Syndicate is focused in unexplored areas of glacial and snowpack retreat providing new opportunity for material discovery in renowned geologic terrain. Projects generated by the same team include Goliath Resources' Surebet discovery on the Golddigger Property, Juggernaut Exploration's Big One discovery as well as multiple additional material discoveries. More information is available at https://www.ball-syndicate.com/.

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Forward-Looking Information

This news release includes certain information that may be deemed "forward-looking information" under applicable securities laws. All statements in this release, other than statements of historical facts, including but not limited to those that address the Company's summer exploration program, the properties exploration work and its results and potential, interpretations prospecting and exploration activities, geological, geophysical, and geochemical surveys, studies and interpretations of historical exploration and geological information, permitting, licences, environmental laws and regulations, changes in government regulations and laws, obtaining social licence to explore and operate, community engagements, timing of exploration activities, economic, competitive, reliance on third parties, the actual results of operations, and other risks of the natural resources industry, and mineral resource and reserve potential, exploration activities and events or developments that the Company expects is forward-looking information. There are certain factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking information and these include the results of the Company's summer exploration program, market prices, exploration successes, continued availability of capital financing, and general economic, market or business conditions, and those additionally described in the Company's filings with the Canadian securities authorities. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in the statements.

Investors are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking information. For more information on the Company, investors are encouraged to review the Company's public filings at www.sedarplus.ca. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by law.

NEITHER THE CANADIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER HAS REVIEWED OR ACCEPT RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE

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Source: Gold Runner Exploration Inc.