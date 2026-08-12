Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 12, 2026) - Gold Runner Exploration Inc. (CSE: GRUN) (FSE: CE70) ("Gold Runner" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that effective August 1, 2026, Justin Lowe has rejoined the Company's leadership team in the roles of Senior Geologist and Exploration Manager - Nevada.

Justin is an experienced exploration geologist with a strong background in Nevada gold and silver systems. He has a master's degree from the Colorado School of Mines in economic geology, where he began studying the geology of Nevada in earnest; his thesis work was sponsored by Newmont and focused on the genesis of a prominent Nevada gold mine. Justin has since worked with several gold and silver exploration companies in Nevada, holding positions as project geologist, senior project geologist, and exploration manager.

From 2021 to 2024, Mr. Lowe was the Vice President of Exploration for the Company (formerly known as Crestview Exploration Inc.) and was a valued team member and leader within the Company. Mr. Lowe was intimately involved and knowledgeable with all aspects of the Company's exploration activities including mapping, sampling, geophysics, claim staking and property expansion in Nevada. He is currently responsible for the upcoming, fully funded, 2026 Falcon surface exploration program in Nevada and for the design and implementation of our highly anticipated Rock Creek Drill program for 2027.

Gold Runner's CEO, Chris Wensley, states: "We are delighted to welcome Justin back to Gold Runner Exploration in this critical role at just the right time to confidently maximize our effectiveness and to ensure timely implementation and completion of our fully funded Nevada program for this season. Justin has proven himself over the years to be meticulous and thorough in all endeavours bringing high level diligence, quality, and attention to detail to his work."

Mr. Lowe expresses his enthusiasm to rejoin the company, stating that: "I am extremely impressed with the direction the company has taken in my absence, and I couldn't be happier to rejoin the team at this critical time. I am eager to get back to work on the Tuscarora assets and move those projects to the next stage."

The Company further announces that it has granted 250,000 stock options ("Options") at an exercise price of $1.22 per common share to certain officers and consultants of the Company. The Options vest immediately, expire five (5) years from the date of grant and are subject to approval by the Canadian Securities Exchange.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors,

"Chris Wensley"

Chris Wensley, Director & Chief Executive Officer

About Gold Runner Exploration Inc.

Gold Runner Exploration is an exploration company focused on the exploration and development of its portfolio of gold and silver properties located in prolific mining districts of Canada and the United States of America. In British Columbia, Gold Runner holds the option to acquire a 100% interest in the Golden Girl Property, located in the prolific Golden Triangle of Northwestern British Columbia. In North Central Nevada, the Company holds the Rock Creek gold project, the Falcon Mine project and the Dry Creek project, located in the Tuscarora Mountains in close proximity to the world-renowned Carlin Trend. Gold Runner also holds a 10% carried interest in the Cimarron project located in the San Antonio Mountains of Nye County, Nevada, within the Walker Lane Trend.

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Forward-Looking Information

This news release includes certain information that may be deemed "forward-looking information" under applicable securities laws. All statements in this release, other than statements of historical facts, including but not limited to those that address the new appointment, Option issuance, Company's summer exploration program, the properties exploration work and its results and potential, interpretations prospecting and exploration activities, geological, geophysical, and geochemical surveys, studies and interpretations of historical exploration and geological information, permitting, licences, environmental laws and regulations, changes in government regulations and laws, obtaining social licence to explore and operate, community engagements, timing of exploration activities, economic, competitive, reliance on third parties, the actual results of operations, and other risks of the natural resources industry, and mineral resource and reserve potential, exploration activities and events or developments that the Company expects is forward-looking information. There are certain factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking information and these include the results of the Company's summer exploration program, market prices, exploration successes, continued availability of capital financing, and general economic, market or business conditions, and those additionally described in the Company's filings with the Canadian securities authorities. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in the statements.

Investors are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking information. For more information on the Company, investors are encouraged to review the Company's public filings at www.sedarplus.ca. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by law.

NEITHER THE CANADIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER HAS REVIEWED OR ACCEPT RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE

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Source: Gold Runner Exploration Inc.