Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - July 23, 2026) - Bold Ventures Inc. (TSXV: BOL) (the "Company" or "Bold") is pleased to announce results from the last four holes (comprising 630.5 meters) of its 10 hole (1503.5 meter) diamond drilling program at the Burchell Property (the "Property"). These four holes were designed to target MMI soil sampling and Very Low Frequency (VLF) geophysical anomalies in the northwest corner of the Property, through which the Moss Gold Trend from the adjacent Moss Project (owned by Gold X2 Mining Inc.) passes through, now confirmed by gold results described below. The winter-spring program was successful in identifying three areas that merit further exploration. These include the Moss Gold Trend, the "111 Zone" (copper, zinc and gold) and the newly discovered JET Rare Earth Element (REE) system.

Moss Gold Trend Highlights:

Hole BL-26-09 returned: 0.54 g/t gold over 6.0 meters from 20.0 meters, including 4.65 g/t gold over 0.57 meters. 0.14 g/t gold over 15.0 meters from 34.0 meters, including 0.7 g/t gold over 1.0 meters; and 0.10 g/t gold over 10.0 meters from 55.0 meters.

These anomalous intervals are hosted in variably altered and brecciated intermediate volcaniclastic rocks, with the best results obtained from strongly altered intervals with pyrite mineralization.

Anomalous intervals exceeding 0.1 g/t gold over core lengths of 0.65 meters to 4.55 meters were obtained in all three of the other remaining holes.

An anomalous interval of 0.17 g/t Au over 3.0 meters in hole BL-26-10 is hosted in a monzodiorite intrusion, indicating different styles of gold mineralization along the structural corridor.

Drillhole statistics are given in Table 1 (below) and significant results from the remaining four holes are summarized in Table 2 (below).

Bruce MacLachlan, President and COO of Bold Ventures, stated: "The drill program in the northwest corner of Burchell identified several broad gold-bearing intervals along the Moss Trend, with local higher-grade intervals. The goal of the program was to find an anchor point along the Moss Trend which would establish a basis for future drilling, given the limited historical drilling and abundance of overburden across the area. Hole BL-26-09 accomplished this goal and provides a starting point for a systematic follow up program. Having now completed our first drill program at Burchell, we are encouraged by the results. Along with the Moss Gold Trend passing through the northwest corner of the property, further work at the 111 Zone and the JET REE System is being planned."

JET REE System

During the spring drill program, a rare earth element (REE) discovery was made in hole BL-26-05A which returned 1022 ppm Total Rare Earth Oxides (TREO) over 55.2 meters, comprising the entire hole beneath 55.8 meters of overburden. The mineralization is hosted in a syenite-carbonatite system at the margin of the Hermia Pluton (see Bold news release dated June 3, 2026).

111 Zone

The winter drilling program confirmed broad gold, copper and zinc anomalies beneath the 111 Zone (discovered in 2024 with one grab sample returning 68 g/t gold - see Bold news release dated January 9, 2025). Hole BL-26-01 returned 0.42 g/t gold over 19.0 meters, including 1.1 g/t gold over 5.0 meters. The gold zone overlaps with an anomalous copper zone which returned 0.18% Cu over 9.0 meters, as well as an anomalous zinc zone which returned 0.33% Zn over 19.0 meters (see Bold news release dated March 19, 2026).

March 2026 Burchell NW Corner Drill Program

The March 2026 Burchell NW Corner Drill Program involved the completion of 6 drillholes in the northwest corner of the Property where the Moss Gold Trend from the adjacent Moss Project owned by Gold X2 Mining Inc. passes through. The 6 drillholes totalled 834.5 meters. Results from holes BL-26-05A and BL-26-06A, including significant REE results from hole BL-25-05A, were previously reported in a Bold news release dated June 3, 2026, and results from holes BL-26-07, BL-26-08, BL-26-09, and BL-26-10 are summarized in Table 2. See Table 1 for drillhole statistics and Figure 1 for locations of drillholes relative to claim boundaries and topographical features.

Table 1: Burchell March 2026 drillhole statistics

Hole_ID Easting Northing Elevation

(mASL) Az_deg Dip_deg Depth_m Target BL-26-05A* 673935 5382015 457 345 -60 111 MMI Soil Samples, Hermia Pluton Contact BL-26-06A** 673645 5382224 462 330 -45 93 MMI Soil Samples, VLF conductors BL-26-07 673182 5382699 467 320 -45 207 MMI Soil Samples, VLF conductors BL-26-08 673341 5383025 453 320 -45 156 MMI Soil Samples, VLF conductors BL-26-09 673539 5382875 456 320 -45 105.5 MMI Soil Samples, VLF conductors BL-26-10 673444 5382658 467 330 -45 162 MMI Soil Samples, VLF conductors

*hole attempted previously with lighter drill which could not penetrate overburden.

**same as hole BL-26-05A.

Table 2: Anomalous intersections from remaining March 2026 drillholes

Hole ID From (m) To (m) Interval (m) Au g/t BL-26-07 36 37 1 0.11

48 52.55 4.55 0.21 incl 48 49 1 0.71

128 129 1 0.1

143 144 1 0.14 BL-26-08 23.7 24.75 1.05 0.19

42.75 43.4 0.65 0.16 BL-26-09 20 26 6 0.54 incl 24.88 25.45 0.57 4.65

34 49 15 0.14 incl 35 36 1 0.7

55 65 10 0.1

96.8 97.5 0.7 0.17

101.05 102.28 1.23 0.13 BL-26-10 76.76 77.47 0.71 0.25

94.3 95.45 1.15 0.22

140 143 3 0.17

True widths of anomalous gold intervals are unknown at this time.

BL-26-07

This hole encountered variably altered and brecciated intermediate volcanics with local syenite dykes. The best results were obtained from a damaged / locally brecciated interval with minor disseminated pyrite, returning 0.21 g/t gold over 4.55 meters from 48.0 meters, including 0.71 g/t gold over 1.0 meters. A few other isolated samples returned 0.1 g/t Au or greater.

BL-26-08

This hole encountered variably altered and brecciated intermediate volcanics with local gabbro and feldspar porphyry dykes. Anomalous gold values were obtained from intervals containing minor to 3% pyrite stringers, returning 0.19 g/t Au over 1.05 meters from 23.7 meters, and 0.16 g/t Au over 0.65 meters from 42.75 meters.

BL-26-09

This hole encountered variably altered and brecciated intermediate volcanics. Several intervals were anomalous in gold, including:

0.54 g/t Au over 6.0 meters from 20.0 meters, including 4.65 g/t Au over 0.57 meters. The higher-grade portion consisted of strongly altered volcanics with generally 1-3% pyrite stringers and a 5 cm massive pyrite band.

0.14 g/t Au over 15.0 meters from 34.0 meters, including 0.7 g/t Au over 1.0 meters, within a moderately altered-bleached section with 0.5% to locally 2% pyrite.

0.10 g/t Au over 10.0 meters from 55.0 meters, within a section containing minor to 1% pyrite and local stockworks of feldspar-sericite stringers.

BL-26-10

This hole encountered chiefly intermediate volcaniclastics but with a 37.3-meter section of monzodiorite from 115.0 meters, and a 4.7-meter section of monzodiorite at the end of the hole, as well as minor lamprophyre dykes. Anomalous values were obtained from sections of strongly altered volcanics with 1-5% pyrite stringers, including 0.25 g/t Au over 0.71 meters from 76.76 meters, and 0.22 g/t Au over 1.15 meters from 94.3 meters. A section of the monzodiorite also returned 0.17 g/t Au over 3.0 meters from 140.0 meters.

QAQC Protocols

Core samples were cut by diamond saw under supervision of the QP, placed in sealed bags, and driven to AGAT Laboratories in Thunder Bay, an ISO / IEC 17025 accredited laboratory. Blank and standard certified reference material were inserted into the sample sequence at a rate of 4% each, with an additional 4% of samples designated for duplicate analysis of the sample reject. All samples were analyzed using AGAT methods 202-551, a 50g fire assay with Atomic Absorption Spectroscopy finish for Au analysis, and 201-378, a sodium peroxide fusion with ICP-OES and ICP-MS finish, for 58 trace elements.

The technical information in this news release was reviewed and approved by Coleman Robertson, B.Sc., P. Geo., the Company's V.P. Exploration and a qualified person (QP) for the purposes of NI 43-101.

Bold Ventures management believes our suite of Battery, Critical and Precious Metals exploration projects is an ideal combination of exploration potential meeting future demand. Our target commodities include: Copper (Cu), Nickel (Ni), Lead (Pb), Zinc (Zn), Gold (Au), Silver (Ag), Platinum (Pt), Palladium (Pd) and Chromium (Cr). The Critical Metals list and a description of the Provincial and Federal electrification plans are posted on the Bold website here.

About Bold Ventures Inc.

The Company explores for Precious, Battery and Critical Metals in Canada. Bold is exploring properties located in active gold and battery metals camps in the Thunder Bay and Wawa regions of Ontario. Bold also holds significant assets located within and around the emerging multi-metals district dubbed the Ring of Fire region, located in the James Bay Lowlands of Northern Ontario.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements: This Press Release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties, which may cause actual results to differ materially from the statements made. When used in this document, the words "may", "would", "could", "will", "intend", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such statements reflect our current views with respect to future events and are subject to such risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause our actual results to differ materially from the statements made, including those factors discussed in filings made by us with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities. Should one or more of these risks and uncertainties, such actual results of current exploration programs, the general risks associated with the mining industry, the price of gold and other metals, currency and interest rate fluctuations, increased competition and general economic and market factors, occur or should assumptions underlying the forward looking statements prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as intended, planned, anticipated, or expected. We do not intend and do not assume any obligation to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by law. Shareholders are cautioned not to put undue reliance on such forward-looking statements.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/306206

Source: Bold Ventures Inc.