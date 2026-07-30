Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - July 30, 2026) - Bold Ventures Inc. (TSXV: BOL) (the "Company" or "Bold") is pleased to announce that widespread Rare Earth Element (REE) anomalies have now been identified in grab samples and drill core within the Hermia pluton in the northern part of Bold's Burchell Project (the "Project"), located 100 km west of Thunder Bay, Ontario.

The REE system was initially discovered during Bold's March 2026 drill program. Hole BL-26-05A returned 1022 ppm Total Rare Earth Oxides (TREO) over 55.2 meters, comprising the entire drillhole beneath 55.8 meters of overburden, hosted in a syenite-carbonatite system (announced in Bold news release dated June 3, 2026). A subsequent prospecting program targeted outcrops within the Hermia Pluton previously mapped by the Ontario Geological Survey (OGS) further east on the Property. Several outcrops returned anomalies >500 ppm TREO with a maximum of 3060 ppm (0.3%) TREO and are located between 2.2 and 3.2 kilometers east of the discovery drillhole (see Figure 1 below). Coordinates and rock types of samples >500 ppm TREO are given in Table 1 below. Anomalous grab samples were also associated with elevated concentrations of pathfinder elements Ba and Sr, similar to the core samples in hole BL-26-05A. Additionally, the >500 ppm TREO values obtained in grab samples were comprised of 20-30% Magnet Rare Earth Oxides (MREOs), including Nd, Pr, Dy and Tb, which are essential to EV, clean energy, aerospace, and defense applications.

The next phase of exploration is planned to consist of ground geophysics across the newly identified fertile corridor associated with the Hermia Pluton, which occupies a 6 km stretch in the northern part of the Property. A ground gravimetric survey will assist in delineating different phases of the Hermia Pluton which may include more enriched carbonatite rocks. Also planned is the reprocessing and reinterpretation of the 2019 airborne magnetic survey across the Property, which will aid in identifying magnetite-rich zones associated with REE mineralization as well as pluton boundaries, structural controls, and alteration zones. Finally, extending hole BL-26-05A is planned as the hole ended in anomalous REE mineralization.

Bruce MacLachlan, President and COO of Bold Ventures, stated: "We are pleased to have made further progress on the Rare Earth Element system discovered in our March drill program. It is now clear that the Hermia Pluton is a fertile rare earth system not limited to the area of the discovery drillhole, and we look forward to unlocking its potential through systematic exploration which, in the near term, will involve ground geophysics and extending hole 5A."





Figure 1: Rare Earth Element Anomalies Within Hermia Pluton see Burchell Project

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/5762/307241_e2397844b424db76_001full.jpg

Table 1: Summer 2026 Grab Samples with Anomalous (>500 ppm) REE Values

Sample Easting

(NAD83

UTM Z15) Northing

(NAD83

UTM Z15) Elev

(m) Rock

Type Source TREO

ppm MREO

ppm MREO /

TREO % Ba

ppm Sr

ppm F820359 676478 5382568 464 Syenite Outcrop 3060 841 27 1330 3400 F820363 676566 5382640 459 Mafic Syenite Outcrop 1146 300 26 2680 5540 F820366 676985 5382602 459 Syenite Float 1026 276 27 1290 1970 F820353 676331 5382453 471 Syenite Outcrop 922 235 25 2990 3020 F820362 676474 5382603 452 Syenite Outcrop 877 234 27 2320 2350 F820360 676481 5382581 461 Syenite Outcrop 834 227 27 2100 2240 F820361 676479 5382583 461 Syenite Outcrop 829 249 30 3050 4610 F820365 676972 5382602 456 Syenite Outcrop 771 208 27 3140 2450 F820354 676317 5382452 479 Syenite Outcrop 757 205 27 2380 2030 C2035650 676206 5382202 458 Syenite Outcrop 660 135 20 768 270 F820384 677097 5382078 477 Mafic Volcanic Sub Outcrop 600 152 25 1190 2280

TREO (Total Rare Earth Oxides) is calculated by multiplying the elemental concentration of each REE by its specific stoichiometric conversion factor and summing the concentrations of the corresponding oxides. The conversion factors used are: La2O3 (1.1728), CeO2 (1.2284), Pr6O11 (1.2082), Nd2O3 (1.1664), Sm2O3 (1.1596), Eu2O3 (1.1579), Gd2O3 (1.1526), Tb4O7 (1.1762), Dy2O3 (1.1477), Ho2O3 (1.1455), Er2O3 (1.1435), Tm2O3 (1.1421), Yb2O3 (1.1387), Lu2O3 (1.1371), and Y2O3 (1.2699).

Importance of Rare Earth Elements

Rare Earth Elements are critical to modern manufacturing processes across a wide range of sectors including electronics, clean energy, aerospace, automotive and defense. The largest and most important use of REEs is in the production of permanent magnets (NdFeB magnets), which require the 'magnet rare earths' Nd, Pr, Dy & Tb and accounted for 48% of the global demand for REEs in 2024. Canada is not yet a producer of REEs but holds some of the largest known rare earth resources globally, estimated at over 15 million tonnes of rare earth oxide in 2024. China is the world's largest producer of REEs, accounting for 69% of global production in 2024. Establishing a secure and sustainable REE supply for industrial and defense applications has been an increasing concern for governments worldwide, including Canada's federal and provincial governments. Ontario's Ford government recently released its 'Framework for the Ontario Defence Industrial Strategy' document at the CANSEC 2026 defense & security trade show in Ottawa, in which Northern Ontario was mentioned as being part of an industrial cluster through the mining of critical minerals used in the defense and high-tech manufacturing. See the article below from Northern Ontario Business.

https://www.northernontariobusiness.com/industry-news/manufacturing/ontario-strategy-aims-to-put-more-pop-in-the-defence-industry-12342774

For more general information on REEs and Canada's position in the global market, see the link below to Natural Resources Canada.

https://natural-resources.canada.ca/minerals-mining/mining-data-statistics-analysis/minerals-metals-facts/rare-earth-elements-facts

For a more in-depth review of REE usage, recovery, geopolitical significance, and global supply chain challenges, see the link below to an article from Mining, Metals and Metallurgy.

Rare Earth Elements in the Global Economy: Usage, Recovery, and the Quest for Supply Security - A Review | Mining, Metallurgy & Exploration | Springer Nature Link

QAQC Protocols

Rock samples were placed in sealed bags and driven to AGAT Laboratories in Thunder Bay, an ISO / IEC 17025 accredited laboratory. Blank and standard certified reference material were inserted into each batch of samples submitted. All samples were analyzed using AGAT methods 202-551, a 50g fire assay with Atomic Absorption Spectroscopy finish for Au analysis, and 201-378, a sodium peroxide fusion with ICP-OES and ICP-MS finish, for 58 trace elements including most REEs.

The technical information in this news release was reviewed and approved by Coleman Robertson, B.Sc., P. Geo., the Company's V.P. Exploration and a qualified person (QP) for the purposes of NI 43-101.

Bold Ventures management believes our suite of Battery, Critical and Precious Metals exploration projects is an ideal combination of exploration potential meeting future demand. Our target commodities include: Copper (Cu), Nickel (Ni), Lead (Pb), Zinc (Zn), Gold (Au), Silver (Ag), Platinum (Pt), Palladium (Pd) and Chromium (Cr). The Critical Metals list and a description of the Provincial and Federal electrification plans are posted on the Bold website here.

About Bold Ventures Inc.

The Company explores for Precious, Battery and Critical Metals in Canada. Bold is exploring properties located in active gold and battery metals camps in the Thunder Bay and Wawa regions of Ontario. Bold also holds significant assets located within and around the emerging multi-metals district dubbed the Ring of Fire region, located in the James Bay Lowlands of Northern Ontario.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements: This Press Release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties, which may cause actual results to differ materially from the statements made. When used in this document, the words "may", "would", "could", "will", "intend", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such statements reflect our current views with respect to future events and are subject to such risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause our actual results to differ materially from the statements made, including those factors discussed in filings made by us with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities. Should one or more of these risks and uncertainties, such actual results of current exploration programs, the general risks associated with the mining industry, the price of gold and other metals, currency and interest rate fluctuations, increased competition and general economic and market factors, occur or should assumptions underlying the forward looking statements prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as intended, planned, anticipated, or expected. We do not intend and do not assume any obligation to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by law. Shareholders are cautioned not to put undue reliance on such forward-looking statements.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/307241

Source: Bold Ventures Inc.