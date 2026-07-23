Grand Island, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - July 23, 2026) - Olifant Digital has released a new Amazon PPC Management Guide designed to help brands create structured advertising systems that prioritize profitability alongside sales growth.

The resource is intended for established Amazon sellers and brands seeking a structured approach to managing advertising as their product catalogs and budgets expand.

Olifant Digital released an Amazon PPC Management Guide to help brands create more effective advertising systems.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10587/305757_18f8aeafd4324847_001full.jpg

The guide examines how Amazon sellers can manage pay-per-click advertising as part of a broader commercial strategy rather than relying on campaign adjustments alone.

It covers:

Campaign architecture

Keyword management

Bid strategy

Advertising cost of sales (ACoS)

Total advertising cost of sales (TACoS)

The relationship between advertising performance and product listings

Olifant Digital outlines a framework that connects campaign decisions with product margins, conversion performance, and long-term account management.

The publication also introduces the agency's 1-1-1-1 Scaling Method, a campaign structure that assigns one campaign, one ad group, one keyword, and one ASIN to each advertising unit. The guide explains how this approach can provide clearer performance data and more precise bid management across larger Amazon accounts.

"Many brands spend significant time adjusting bids while overlooking the factors that determine whether those campaigns can remain profitable," said Alex Stoykov, CEO of Olifant Digital. "Advertising performance depends on the entire account working together, from campaign structure and keyword management to listing quality and commercial objectives. This guide explains the operational framework our team uses when managing Amazon advertising."

The Amazon PPC Management Guide is available on the Olifant Digital website.

About Olifant Digital:

Olifant Digital is a full-service Amazon marketing agency specializing in Amazon PPC management, Amazon SEO, creative services, and marketplace growth strategies. The agency works with consumer brands across North America, UK and Europe, providing advertising, marketplace management, and account strategy services.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/305757

Source: DesignRush