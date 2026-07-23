Skyharbour Resources Ltd: Skyharbour Announces Additional Uranium Property Staking Increasing Total Portfolio to Over 682,000 Hectares in the Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan

Vancouver, BC, July 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Skyharbour Resources Ltd. (TSX-V: SYH ) (OTCQX: SYHBF ) (Frankfurt: SC1P ) ("Skyharbour" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has acquired 46 new mineral claims totaling approximately 149,439 hectares through Saskatchewan's low-cost online staking process. Skyharbour has developed a proprietary, in-house mineral tenure monitoring and staking system that confers a competitive advantage in the acquisition and holding of these claims. These recent acquisitions form ten new or reacquired uranium exploration projects and add to three existing projects within the Company's extensive portfolio in northern Saskatchewan. Skyharbour's total portfolio now consists of ownership interests in 682,100 hectares (1.69 million acres) across 44 uranium properties, further strengthening one of the largest uranium project portfolios in Canada's Athabasca Basin, which is consistently ranked as a top mining jurisdiction by the Fraser Institute.

Skyharbour's New Uranium Project Portfolio Map:

https://www.skyharbourltd.com/_resources/news/SKY_SaskProject_Locator_2026-07-13_V1.jpg

While Skyharbour remains focused on active drilling campaigns at its co-flagship Moore Uranium Project and the Russell Lake Joint Ventures with strategic partner Denison Mines Corp., the recently acquired claims will become part of Skyharbour's prospect generator business. Specifically, the staked claims include the new or reacquired Carswell East, Carswell North, Cree North, Rapids, Carter West, Ford Lake, LEB, Perpete and Bolt projects, as well as additional claims staked within the existing Bennett, Carter North and Elevator projects. The Company intends to actively seek strategic partners to advance these assets through option and joint venture agreements while retaining exposure to future exploration success through minority property ownership interests, royalties and equity positions in partner companies.

List of New Claims:

Bennett Project - 5 additional claims totalling 12,624.1 ha

Iris Project - 3 reacquired claims totalling 4,581.0 ha

Carswell East Project - 4 new claims totalling 19,786.0 ha

Carswell North Project - 1 new claim totalling 1,544.2 ha

Carter North Project - 2 additional claims totalling 6,349.5 ha

Carter West Project - 6 new claims totalling 24,397.9 ha

Cree North Project - 7 new claims totalling 30,203.9 ha

Elevator Project - 1 additional claim totalling 4,696.1 ha

Ford Lake Project - 3 new claims totalling 4,920.5 ha

LEB Project - 2 new claims totalling 607.4 ha

Perpete Project - 1 new claim totalling 350.5 ha

Pine Project - 7 new claims totalling 23,816.9 ha

Rapids Project - 4 new claims totalling 15,561.2 ha

Summary of Recently Staked Properties:



Carter West Project:

The Carter West Project comprises six mineral claims totaling 24,397.9 hectares along the western margin of the Athabasca Basin, approximately 24 km northeast of the Athabasca Basin boundary. Historical drilling on the property intersected 230-300 metres of Athabasca sandstone unconformably overlying crystalline basement rock. The claim block is located on undertested ground in the western Athabasca Basin, prospective for both unconformity-hosted and basement-hosted uranium mineralization. The project lies 151 km north of the town of La Loche, 207 km northwest of the Key Lake Mill, 188 km northeast of Fort McMurray, and 9 km east of Highway 955.

Carter West Project Map:

https://www.skyharbourltd.com/_resources/news/Sky_Carter-West-updated.jpg

Exploration on the property dates to the late 1960s and 1970s. Since 2005, exploration activity in the surrounding area has included airborne and ground geophysics, boulder and soil sampling, and drilling, conducted by: Titan Uranium Inc. at its Castle North/South properties (2005); Logan International Resources Corp. and ESO Uranium Ltd. at their nearby Gorilla Lake, Cluff, Hook, and Mandin properties (2005-2007); Uranium North Resources at its Carswell East and Beatty River block (2007); and CanAlaska (2018). Uranium mineralization has been intersected at properties within this surrounding area, supporting the prospectivity of the broader regional geological trend in which Carter West is located.

No ground geophysical surveys have been conducted on the Carter West claims to date. Follow-up ground geophysical surveys are recommended as the initial phase of exploration on the Carter West Project to further evaluate its uranium mineralization potential.

LEB Project:

The LEB Project consists of two mineral claims totaling 607.4 hectares along the southern margin of the Athabasca Basin, approximately 60 kilometres west of the Key Lake Mine and Mill. The property lies within an active uranium exploration district and covers a series of parallel graphitic conductor corridors beneath relatively shallow Athabasca sandstone, approximately 100 metres thick.

LEB Project Map:

https://www.skyharbourltd.com/_resources/news/Sky_LEB-updated.jpg

The LEB Project is highly prospective for both unconformity-hosted and basement-hosted uranium mineralization. Airborne and ground geophysical surveys have delineated several graphitic conductors across the property, a number of which coincide with radiometric surface anomalies. Historical prospecting and drilling have identified anomalous uranium and base metal mineralization, including grab samples grading up to 796 ppm and 487 ppm uranium from altered diabase boulders, and historical drill intersections of 1,125 ppm copper, 66 ppm cobalt and 114 ppm nickel over 2.0 metres within faulted graphitic pelitic gneiss. Despite these encouraging results, only limited drilling has been completed on the property, leaving numerous conductor targets entirely untested. The combination of well-defined graphitic conductors, shallow sandstone cover and favourable geology underscores the property's significant exploration potential and provides a strong foundation for future drill testing.

Pine Project:

The Pine Project consists of seven mineral claims totaling 23,816.9 hectares located along the northern margin of the Athabasca Basin. One of the project claims straddles the basin edge, where historical drilling intersected less than 70 metres of Athabasca sandstone, while the remaining claims are underlain by crystalline basement rocks exposed at surface. The property represents a large land package prospective for uranium, gold and base metals.

Pine Project Map:

https://www.skyharbourltd.com/_resources/news/Sky_Pine-updated.jpg

Historical exploration has identified numerous graphitic conductors, regional magnetic lineaments, radiometric anomalies and uranium showings across the property, although much of the area has seen little modern exploration since the early 1980s. Historical drilling completed to test graphitic conductors on the southernmost claim intersected uranium mineralization immediately beneath the Athabasca unconformity, including 0.062% U 3 O 8 over 0.6 metres in drill hole PN-79-2, while subsequent drilling intersected up to 0.150% U 3 O 8 within the overlying Athabasca sandstone. With little to no sandstone cover across most of the property and numerous conductive trends remaining largely untested, the Pine Project offers excellent potential for both basement-hosted and unconformity-related uranium discoveries.

The Pine Project surrounds Eagle Plains Resources' Pine Channel Project, where historical and recent exploration has outlined a structurally controlled gold system. Several of the principal structural corridors, including the trend hosting the historical G1-G3 gold showing (SMDI 2329) located approximately 500 metres south of the Pine Project boundary, extend directly onto Skyharbour's claims. Regional geophysical data indicate these structures continue northeastward across the Pine Project, coincident with several conductive trends and historical uranium occurrences.

The broader Pine Channel area hosts numerous historical uranium and gold showings, highlighting the fertility of the regional mineralizing system. Notably, the Varmac uranium veins (SMDI 1578) comprise three parallel pitchblende-bearing fracture and vein systems traced for approximately 120 metres along strike. Historical trenching, channel sampling and drilling returned uranium values including 7.22% U 3 O 8 over 0.9 metres, 0.99% U 3 O 8 over 0.24 metres, 0.45% U 3 O 8 over 0.30 metres, and 0.16% U 3 O 8 over 1.0 metre. Additional nearby gold occurrences include the ELA (SMDI 1574), Algold Bay (SMDI 1575), Thompson Island (SMDI 1576) and PIT (SMDI 1581) showings, which have returned historical drill intercepts of up to 46.9 g/t Au over 3.0 metres and 35.96 g/t Au over 0.55 metres, historical surface samples grading up to 8.22 oz/t Au (approximately 256 g/t Au), and recent grab samples assaying up to 427.0 g/t Au.

With favourable geology, extensive conductive and structural targets, and very limited modern exploration completed over much of the property during the past four decades, Skyharbour believes the Pine Project represents one of the most prospective land packages acquired through its recent staking initiative and an excellent candidate for systematic exploration or advancement through a strategic option or joint venture partnership.

Ford Lake Project:

Ford Lake consists of three claims in the southeastern Athabasca Basin totaling 4,920.5 hectares, including two contiguous claims and one claim located approximately 7 km southwest of the northern claims. The Ford claims are located between 5.3 to 18.0 km from the margin of the Athabasca Basin, and approximately 18 km from Cameco's Key Lake Mill. The claims sit within the confines of Denison Mines' former Ford Lake Project near Cameco's Millennium Deposit (14.6 km west) and Denison's Phoenix and Gryphon Deposits (29 km northeast).

Ford Lake Project Map:

https://www.skyharbourltd.com/_resources/news/Sky_FordLake-updated.jpg

The Ford Lake claims have been the subject of extensive exploration since the late 1970s, including boulder sampling, airborne electromagnetic (EM) and radiometric surveys, prospecting, and geological mapping. Drilling was carried out along trend of the property during the late 1970s and early 1980s by SMDC, Denison Mines, and AGIP. Since 2000, the area has attracted further exploration by Cameco, Denison, and Orano, including recent ground and airborne EM surveys, and prospecting. In 2008, a single north-trending ground HLEM conductor was identified on the southern claim, situated within a magnetic low corridor flanked by two magnetic highs.

The northern claims generally lack recent geophysical coverage and represent a strong candidate for follow-up ground EM surveying to generate drill targets. The southern claim, meanwhile, is drill-ready and hosts an untested conductor within a magnetic low, and would similarly benefit from updated geophysics ahead of drill targeting.

Perpete Project:

The Perpete Project comprises a single claim totaling 350.5 hectares within the southeastern Athabasca Basin. Located 9.3 km north of the Basin's edge and 34 km northwest of the Key Lake Mill, the Perpete Project is well situated within one of the world's premier high-grade uranium corridors.

Perpete Project Map:

https://www.skyharbourltd.com/_resources/news/Sky_Perpete-updated.jpg

Extensive work was conducted on the Perpete Project during the late 1970s and early 1980s, including INPUT and DEEPEM surveys by SMDC from 1980 to 1983, which identified two suites of conductors on the eastern and western sides of the project, respectively. SMDC tested both conductors with a limited diamond drilling program in 1981 and 1983, both of which intersected moderate alteration in the basement and strong shearing. Within the claim, unconformity depth ranges between 295 and 300 metres. Historical drill holes SM83-32A and SM83-33 were drilled along the eastern conductor and encountered calc-pelite, carbonate veins, chlorite in the sandstone, a weak graphitic conductor, and weak uranium enrichment at the unconformity, indicating a fertile corridor ripe for further exploration. SM83-31 was drilled on the current eastern boundary of the claim and encountered a weak-to-moderate graphitic conductor and faulting in the basement. Recent work, conducted primarily by Denison Mines, has included ground EM and gravity surveys to further outline the conductive corridor on the northwestern part of the claim.

Skyharbour believes this project to be drill-ready, with several untested targets outlined by previous EM and drilling programs.

Iris Project:

Skyharbour has reacquired the historic three-claim Iris property and merged it with the four-claim Bolt Extension property to form the new Iris Project, which now totals seven claims covering 5,707.8 hectares. The property is located approximately 7 km west of Highway 914 and 16 km south of the Key Lake Mine and the Athabasca Basin boundary (the Key Lake mine produced 209.8 million pounds of U 3 O 8 at an average grade of 2.32% between 1983 and 2002) The Iris Property's proximity to Highway 914 and the former Key Lake Mine provides a significant logistical advantage, allowing for efficient access and the potential to reduce exploration and drilling costs relative to more remote projects in the Athabasca Basin.

Iris Project Map:

https://www.skyharbourltd.com/_resources/news/Sky_Iris.jpg

The project claims are underlain by the eastern Mudjatik Domain rocks, within the upper amphibolite to granulite facies of the Hearne Province, roughly 5 km west of the contact between the Mudjatik and Wollaston domains. The property is dominated by a south-trending, anastomosing package of amphibole gneisses enveloped by regional-scale felsic gneiss, with an ovoid body of banded iron formation intersected by several EM conductors near the centre of the property. The southern claims sit within a magnetic low flanking a regional magnetic high straddling the Mudjatik-Wollaston domain boundary.

Exploration has been conducted intermittently on the property since 1969. Ground and airborne EM, radiometric and gravity surveys, lake and stream sediment and soil sampling, prospecting, and boulder train mapping were completed during the late 1960s and 1970s by Pan Ocean Oil Ltd., Canadian Southern Petroleum, Athabasca Columbia Mining, Yukon Geothermal, SAMCAM, and Darling Hydrocarbons. A single drill program completed by Pan Ocean Oil in 1978 tested six historical EM conductors, with three drill holes (DDH-CL-1, -2 and -6) encountering moderate to intense kaolinization. Additional work by Forum Uranium in 2005 included high-resolution ground VLF-EM, prospecting, radon soil sampling, and airborne magnetic surveys. More recent exploration since 2010 has been carried out by Majesta Resources and Durama Enterprises as part of their Key Lake South property. This work identified multiple east-west and northeast-southwest trending conductors exhibiting structural breaks and splays, some of which were tested during the 1978 drilling program, along with radioactive boulders and geochemical anomalies that warrant further follow-up exploration.

Bennett Project:

Skyharbour has staked five additional claims totalling 12,624.1 hectares at its Bennett Project, increasing the property to seven claims totalling 17,657.1 hectares. The property is underlain by Wollaston Group metasedimentary gneisses, predominantly psammitic- to meta-arkosic, with locally developed pelitic to psammopelitic gneisses concentrated in fold noses.

Bennett Project Map:

https://www.skyharbourltd.com/_resources/news/Sky_Bennett_v2-updated.jpg

Uranium exploration was previously conducted on the property between the late 1960s and early 1980s, including airborne EM, magnetics, and radiometrics, radon surveys, prospecting, geological mapping, and lake water and sediment sampling. As this work predates modern geophysics and exploration models, additional targets likely remain untested. The project is considered prospective for both unconformity-related and pegmatite-hosted uranium mineralization.

Carswell East Project:

The Carswell East Project consists of four claims totalling 19,786.0 hectares in the western Athabasca Basin, approximately 9 km east of the former Cluff Lake uranium mine complex and Highway 955, 197 km north of La Loche, and 216 km northeast of Fort McMurray. The project lies along the southeastern margin of the Carswell impact structure and is underlain by an indeterminate thickness of Athabasca sandstones and carbonates of the McFarlane, Lazenby Lake, Wolverine Point, and Manitou Falls groups.

Carswell East Project Map:

https://www.skyharbourltd.com/_resources/news/Sky_Carswell-East-updated.jpg

The project is largely untested by drilling, with only a limited number of shallow percussion test holes drilled to follow up on radioactive springs in the area. The closest diamond drill holes to the property were shallow and did not reach the sub-Athabasca unconformity, so the true thickness of sandstone in project area remains unknown. A variety of geological and geophysical surveys have been conducted on the project, primarily in the late 1960s to 1970s and again between 2004 and 2013. These programs included airborne and ground EM and magnetic surveys, which identified several EM conductors that remain untested by drilling. Carswell East is prospective for both unconformity-hosted and basement-hosted uranium mineralization, particularly given its proximity to the past-producing Cluff Lake uranium mine complex, and is considered drill-ready, warranting drill testing of the previously identified EM conductors.

Carswell North Project:

The Carswell North Project consists of a single claim totalling 1,544.2 hectares in the western Athabasca Basin, approximately 28 km northeast of the former Cluff Lake mine complex, 260 km northeast of Fort McMurray, and 230 km north of La Loche. The project is underlain by Athabasca Supergroup sandstone, siliciclastics, and carbonates of the Locker Lake, Douglas, Carswell, Otherside, and Manitou Falls formations, just northeast of the Carswell impact structure.

Carswell North Project Map:

https://www.skyharbourltd.com/_resources/news/Sky_Carswell-North-updated.jpg

The earliest exploration on the project took place in the late 1970s and consisted of airborne EM and magnetic surveys, lake water, soil, and organic sampling, and overburden drilling and sampling. An airborne MEGATEM and magnetic survey completed in 2007 identified several northeast-trending EM conductors. No diamond drilling has been completed on the project, and the depth to the sub-Athabasca unconformity therefore remains unknown. The project would benefit from additional ground geophysics to better define the previously identified EM conductors prior to drill testing.

Carter North Project:

Skyharbour has staked two additional claims totalling 6,349.5 hectares at its Carter North Project, increasing the property to twelve claims totalling 42,742 hectares. The project is located in the western Athabasca Basin, adjacent to Cameco's North Williams Project, approximately 35 kilometres northeast of NexGen Energy's Arrow Deposit and 164 kilometres north of the community of La Loche. The project is underlain by the Athabasca Basin sandstones and conglomerates overlying the Tantano Domain. The property covers interpreted extensions of the Patterson Lake, Derkson and Carter conductive corridors and is located along strike to the northeast of the Arrow and Triple R deposits.

Carter North Project Map:

https://www.skyharbourltd.com/_resources/news/Sky_Carter-North-updated.jpg

The project area has undergone a variety of historical exploration programs periodically between 1969 and 2023, consisting mostly of airborne radiometrics, EM (Input, GEOTEM, MEGATEM, ZTEM, and Mobile MT), ground gravity surveying, as well as prospecting, soil sampling, lake sediment sampling and boulder sampling. Two historical drill holes were completed on the property, only one of which (BL-08-01) intersected the sandstone-basement unconformity. This hole returned 155 ppb Au over 0.5 metres in a sample collected immediately above the basal unconformity within Athabasca sandstone (SMDI 3075). This gold anomaly is considered significant, as gold enrichment can be associated with unconformity-related uranium mineralizing systems in the Athabasca Basin. In addition, a historical lake sediment geochemical survey completed in 1980 reported a highly anomalous uranium value of 240 ppm U in sample SLB-80-69 (AF 74K02-0013), collected at a reconnaissance scale of approximately one sample per square kilometre, confirming a strong uranium anomaly on the property.

The most recent exploration work conducted on the Carter North property consisted of a MobileMT survey in 2023, which detected numerous basement conductors on the Carter North property, including trends interpreted as extensions of the Patterson Lake, Carter, and Derksen trends, which are host to some of the world's highest-grade uranium deposits to the southwest along trend, including the Arrow and Triple R uranium deposits.

Cree North Project:

The Cree North Project consists of seven contiguous claims totalling 30,203.9 hectares. Located approximately 23 km northwest of Denison's Phoenix Deposit, 35 km southwest of Cameco's McArthur River project, and 33 km north of the Athabasca Basin margin, the Cree North Project lies within the prospective southeastern Athabasca Basin.

Cree North Project Map:

https://www.skyharbourltd.com/_resources/news/Sky_Cree-North-updated.jpg

The property has been the site of exploration efforts by Interuranium Canada, Uranerz, and SMDC since the late 1970s. Recent work in the area has consisted of airborne geophysics (MEGATEM, gravity), as well as prospecting and soil sampling, by CanAlaska, Areva/COGEMA, and ESO Uranium Corp. Several airborne conductors were discovered in 2006 by COGEMA (a former entity of Orano Canada), cutting through openings in magnetic highs in the lower half of the project. As there has been no recent ground geophysics on the property, Skyharbour recommends a ground geophysical survey to confirm and increase resolution on the identified conductors ahead of a future drill program.

Elevator Project:

Skyharbour has staked one additional claim totalling 4,696.1 hectares at its Elevator Project, increasing the property to seven claims totalling 14,449.9 hectares. The project is underlain by historically mapped pelitic gneisses of the Wollaston Group and orthogneisses of Archean age. The property lies 11 kilometres east of Highway 914, which services the Key Lake mine/mill and McArthur River mine, and can be accessed by float plane, helicopter, or the installation of winter trails.

Elevator Project Map:

https://www.skyharbourltd.com/_resources/news/Sky_Elevator-updated.jpg

Various portions of the property have seen grassroots exploration dating back as early as 1969. Modern exploration on or immediately adjacent to the property is limited and has been completed most notably by Cameco and Fission Uranium Corp., including kimberlite indicator mineral surveys, VTEM, and gravity surveys. Current claim owners surrounding the property include CanAlaska Uranium Ltd., Geiger Energy Corp., Cosa Resources Corp., and Atha Energy Corp.

Rapids Project:

The Rapids Project consists of four non-contiguous mineral claims totalling 15,561.2 hectares in northern Saskatchewan. Portions of the property lie in the immediate vicinity of the town of Stony Rapids, with the furthest corners of the project located up to approximately 26 kilometres away.

Rapids Project Map:

https://www.skyharbourltd.com/_resources/news/Sky_Rapids-updated.jpg

The property lies along the trend of the Snowbird Tectonic Zone and is underlain by rocks of the Tantato Domain, comprising highly folded granulite- to upper amphibolite-facies metamorphosed sedimentary and volcanic rocks together with granitoids. The eastern portion of the project is also underlain by northeast-trending cataclastic and mylonitic rocks.

Only two diamond drill holes have been completed on the property, both drilled by Pure Nickel Inc. in 2007 as part of its Axis Lake Project targeting magmatic nickel-copper sulphide mineralization hosted within norite sills. The surrounding area has historically been explored for uranium by companies including SMDC-Eldorado Nuclear Ltd., CanAlaska Uranium, UEX Corp., ALX Corp., Purepoint Uranium Group Inc., and JNR Resources Inc. The project remains at an early-stage level of exploration, with limited modern geophysical coverage on the property itself, although the surrounding area has been the focus of exploration between 2005 and 2021. The westernmost claim was formerly part of UEX's Axis Project and has been explored through geological mapping, prospecting, portable scintillometer surveys, and XRF analysis. The two westernmost claims have the most recent geophysical coverage, including a 2006 ground UTEM survey completed around MacDonald Point and 1,603 line-km of helicopter-borne VTEM flown by Geotech Ltd. in 2005 on behalf of Pure Nickel Inc.

*SMDI refers to the Saskatchewan Mineral Deposits Index and "AF" refers to Saskatchewan Mineral Assessment File.

Qualified Person:

The technical information in this news release has been prepared in accordance with the Canadian regulatory requirements set out in National Instrument 43-101 and reviewed and approved by Serdar Donmez, P.Geo., VP Exploration for Skyharbour as well as a Qualified Person.

About Skyharbour Resources Ltd.:

Skyharbour holds an extensive portfolio of uranium exploration projects in Canada's Athabasca Basin and is well positioned to benefit from improving uranium market fundamentals with interest in forty-four projects covering over 682,100 hectares (1.69M acres) of land. Skyharbour owns a 100% interest in the Moore Uranium Project, which is located 15 kilometres east of Denison's Wheeler River project and 39 kilometres south of Cameco's McArthur River uranium mine. Moore is an advanced-stage uranium exploration property with high-grade uranium mineralization at the Maverick Zone highlighted by drill results of up to 6.0% U 3 O 8 over 5.9 metres, including 20.8% U 3 O 8 over 1.5 metres at a vertical depth of 265 metres. Adjacent to Moore, Skyharbour is advancing several uranium properties within the broader Russell Lake project area with its joint venture partner and large strategic shareholder Denison Mines. Collectively these co-flagship projects host multiple zones of high-grade uranium mineralization across a highly prospective land package with significant exploration upside, and the Company is actively working these assets through exploration and drilling programs.

Skyharbour now has joint ventures with industry-leaders Denison Mines and Orano Canada Inc. at the Russell Lake properties and the Preston project, respectively. The Company also has several active earn-in option partners, including CSE-listed Nexus Uranium Corp. at the Mann Lake Uranium Project; TSX-V listed North Shore Uranium at the Falcon Project; UraEx Resources at the South Dufferin and Bolt Projects; Future Fuels at the Highway Project; CSE-listed Mustang Energy at the 914W Project; and TSX-V listed Terra Clean Energy at the South Falcon East Project. In aggregate, Skyharbour has now signed earn-in option agreements with partners that total to potentially over $76 million in partner-funded exploration expenditures and over $45 million in cash and share payments coming into Skyharbour, assuming that these partner companies complete the earn-ins at their respective projects.

Skyharbour's goal is to maximize shareholder value through new mineral discoveries, committed long-term partnerships, and the advancement of exploration projects in geopolitically favourable jurisdictions.

Skyharbour's Uranium Project Map in the Athabasca Basin:

https://www.skyharbourltd.com/_resources/news/SKY_SaskProject_Locator_2026-07-13_V2.jpg

To find out more about Skyharbour Resources Ltd. (TSX-V: SYH) visit the Company's website at www.skyharbourltd.com .

SKYHARBOUR RESOURCES LTD.

"Jordan Trimble"



Jordan Trimble

President and CEO

For further information contact myself or:

Nicholas Coltura

Corporate Communications Manager

Skyharbour Resources Ltd.

Telephone: 604-558-5847

Toll Free: 800-567-8181

Facsimile: 604-687-3119

Email: info@skyharbourltd.com

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Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information or statements" within the meaning of applicable securities laws, which may include, without limitation, the intended use of proceeds from the Private Placement. All statements in this news release, other than statements of historical facts, that address events or developments that the Company expects to occur, are forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Such statements and information are based on numerous assumptions regarding present and future business strategies and the environment in which the Company will operate in the future, including the price of uranium, the ability to achieve its goals, that general business and economic conditions will not change in a material adverse manner, that financing will be available if and when needed and on reasonable terms. Such forward-looking information reflects the Company's views with respect to future events and is subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including the risks and uncertainties relating to the interpretation of exploration results, risks related to the inherent uncertainty of exploration and cost estimates and the potential for unexpected costs and expenses, and those filed under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward looking statements include, but are not limited to, continued availability of capital and financing and general economic, market or business conditions, adverse weather or climate conditions, failure to obtain or maintain all necessary government permits, approvals and authorizations, failure to obtain or maintain community acceptance (including First Nations), decrease in the price of uranium and other metals, increase in costs, litigation, and failure of counterparties to perform their contractual obligations. The Company does not undertake to update forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, except as required by law.