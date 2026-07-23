Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - July 23, 2026) - Metaguest.AI Incorporated (CSE: METG) ("Metaguest" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Henry Tang and Mike Robertson to its Board of Directors (the "Board"), effective July 22, 2026.

The appointments strengthen the Board with additional expertise in artificial intelligence, enterprise technology, strategic planning, corporate governance and international business development, supporting the Company's continued growth and long-term strategic objectives.

Henry Tang joins the Board with nearly 20 years of leadership experience in enterprise technology, cloud computing and artificial intelligence. As Head of Defence for Google Cloud Canada, he leads the delivery of cloud computing, artificial intelligence and classified cloud solutions to defence and public sector organizations. Mr. Tang brings significant expertise in digital transformation, enterprise technology, strategic customer engagement and AI-driven innovation, providing valuable insight as Metaguest continues to expand its technology platform.

Mike Robertson is an experienced international business executive, entrepreneur and strategic advisor with more than 30 years of executive and board experience. He brings extensive expertise in corporate governance, strategic planning, commercialization and business development, having advised and led organizations through periods of growth, organizational transformation and market expansion across international markets. His experience supporting businesses in developing strategy, strengthening operations and executing growth initiatives complements the Board as Metaguest continues to scale its business.

Colin Keddy, President of Metaguest, commented, "We are pleased to welcome Henry and Mike to the Board. Their combined expertise in artificial intelligence, enterprise technology, strategic planning and international business development will strengthen our Board as we continue executing our growth strategy. We believe their experience and perspectives will be invaluable as Metaguest continues to expand its AI-powered hospitality platform and create long-term value for shareholders."

About Metaguest.AI Incorporated

Metaguest.AI is a next-generation technology company focused on enhancing the guest experience through advanced AI solutions. Its flagship platform provides an end-to-end guest engagement ecosystem, covering everything from pre-arrival to post-departure. Features include on-property e-commerce with digital payments, real-time service requests, mobile check-out, personalized in-room controls, local experience and event bookings, and a multilingual virtual concierge-all accessible without downloading an app or visiting a website. Hotels, resorts, and short-term rental operators use Metaguest to boost efficiency, drive incremental revenue, and elevate customer satisfaction.

For more information about Metaguest and its innovative digital concierge services or to invest, please visit http://www.metaguest.ai or please contact:

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Source: Metaguest.AI Incorporated