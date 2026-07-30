Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - July 30, 2026) - Metaguest.AI Incorporated (CSE: METG) ("Metaguest" or the "Company"), a leader in AI-driven guest engagement and commerce solutions for the hospitality industry is providing a further update on its previously announced non-brokered private placement financing (the "Offering"), originally announced on May 5, 2026, with the last update provided on June 17, 2026.

The Offering consists of up to 30,000,000 units (the "Units") at a price of $0.05 per Unit for aggregate gross proceeds of up to $1,500,000. Each Unit consists of one common share in the capital of the Company and three-eighths of one common share purchase warrant. Each whole warrant entitles the holder to acquire one additional common share of the Company at an exercise price of $0.12 per share for a period of twenty-four months from the date of issuance.

The Company previously completed an initial closing of the Offering and continues to engage with existing and prospective investors regarding participation in future tranches. The Offering remains open and the Company intends to complete additional closings, subject to regulatory approval and market conditions.

Since announcing the Offering, the Company has continued to execute on its strategic priorities, including receiving industry recognition from CIO Bulletin and strengthening its Board of Directors through the appointment of Henry Tang and Mike Robertson. The Company believes these developments further support its long-term growth objectives and provide a strong foundation as it continues discussions regarding the Offering.

Proceeds of the Offering are expected to be used for working capital, growth initiatives, debt repayment and general corporate purposes.

About Metaguest.AI Incorporated

Metaguest.AI is a next-generation technology company focused on enhancing the guest experience through advanced AI solutions. Its flagship platform provides an end-to-end guest engagement ecosystem, covering everything from pre-arrival to post-departure. Features include on-property e-commerce with digital payments, real-time service requests, mobile check-out, personalized in-room controls, local experience and event bookings, and a multilingual virtual concierge-all accessible without downloading an app or visiting a website. Hotels, resorts, and short-term rental operators use Metaguest to boost efficiency, drive incremental revenue, and elevate customer satisfaction.

For more information about Metaguest and its innovative digital concierge services or to invest, please visit http://www.metaguest.ai or please contact:

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Source: Metaguest.AI Incorporated