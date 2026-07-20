Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - July 20, 2026) - Metaguest.AI Incorporated (CSE: METG) ("Metaguest" or the "Company") announces that Charlotte Janssen and Anthony ("Tony") Comparelli have resigned as directors of the Company, effective July 17, 2026.

The Board thanks Ms. Janssen and Mr. Comparelli for their contributions to the Company and wishes them well in their future endeavours.

With these resignations, the Company is entering the next phase of its governance transition. The Company is actively evaluating opportunities to further strengthen the Board with additional experience and independent perspectives to support its continued growth and long-term strategic objectives.

As previously announced, the Company received a shareholder requisition requesting a special meeting of shareholders to consider changes to the composition of the Company's Board of Directors. The Company is considering the implications of today's Board changes in relation to the shareholder requisition and will continue to proceed in accordance with the requirements of the Business Corporations Act (Alberta) and applicable securities laws.

The Company continues to operate in the normal course of business. Management remains focused on executing its strategic priorities, supporting its hospitality partners and customers, and continuing to build long-term shareholder value.

About Metaguest.AI Incorporated

Metaguest.AI is a next-generation technology company focused on enhancing the guest experience through advanced AI solutions. Its flagship platform provides an end-to-end guest engagement ecosystem, covering everything from pre-arrival to post-departure. Features include on-property e-commerce with digital payments, real-time service requests, mobile check-out, personalized in-room controls, local experience and event bookings, and a multilingual virtual concierge-all accessible without downloading an app or visiting a website. Hotels, resorts, and short-term rental operators use Metaguest to boost efficiency, drive incremental revenue, and elevate customer satisfaction.

For more information about Metaguest and its innovative digital concierge services or to invest, please visit http://www.metaguest.ai or please contact:

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Source: Metaguest.AI Incorporated