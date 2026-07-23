Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 23, 2026) - OCAL Financial Inc. (TSXV: OCAL) ("OCAL" or the "Company") is providing an overview of its business for the benefit of the investment community, following the completion of its listing on the TSX Venture Exchange.

OCAL operates a virtual automotive dealership and vehicle-finance platform built around a single organizing idea: approval first, vehicle second. Instead of pushing a customer through a lot-led process and hoping financing works at the end, OCAL structures a lender-ready approval up front and then sources a vehicle to match it. The entire journey - application, AI-assisted pre-qualification with human review, lender routing, vehicle sourcing, digital contracting, remote verification and delivery - is coordinated remotely through one platform. The Company was founded in 2021, is licensed as a motor dealer in British Columbia and Alberta, and maintains offices in Vancouver and Edmonton.

The Company operates an asset-light model and does not carry owned inventory. Vehicles are sourced only after a customer is approved, primarily through the OPENLANE auction network and a network of dealer, wholesaler, reconditioning and logistics partners. OCAL earns revenue from several streams: retail and wholesale vehicle sales, which represent the majority of revenue, together with warranty and protection products, documentation and licensing fees, dealer administration fees, and service fees. Importantly, OCAL does not hold the resulting consumer loans and does not assume credit-default risk; its margin is generated from vehicle sales and finance-related products rather than from carrying inventory or lending.

At the core of OCAL is a proprietary, AI-native technology stack purpose-built for automotive transactions. It includes a workflow orchestration layer that automates application intake and lender-ready packaging; a credit-intelligence system that scores lender fit and routes files to the most suitable approvals; a voice AI platform that automates inbound qualification and outbound follow-up with human-in-the-loop escalation; and a centralized business-intelligence system that unifies customer management, desking, approvals, delivery and trade-in, supported by a central data warehouse, compliance logging and audit trails.

OCAL intends to expand its licensing footprint beyond British Columbia and Alberta - beginning with Ontario - and to continue developing its technology platform, in each case subject to obtaining the required licences and approvals. The Company believes its combination of an operating track record, an asset-light structure and a proprietary technology platform positions it to pursue national scale with disciplined unit economics.

"Our model is designed to take inventory risk off the table and put financing at the centre of the experience," said Mehdi Moghareh, Chief Executive Officer of OCAL. "That is what lets us grow without the overhead of a traditional dealer network, and it is why the same playbook can travel from province to province."

"OCAL pairs a real, licensed operating business with a technology platform built for scale," said Matthew Friesen, Chairman of OCAL. "For investors, that combination - revenue today and operating leverage tomorrow - is the thesis."

About OCAL

OCAL Financial Inc. is an asset-light, AI-native virtual automotive dealership and vehicle-finance platform. Operating remotely and licensed in British Columbia and Alberta, OCAL moves customers from application to approval, vehicle matching, digital contracting and delivery in a single workflow. Rather than carrying owned inventory, OCAL sources each vehicle only after a customer is approved, drawing on the OPENLANE auction network and select partners. OCAL earns revenue from vehicle sales and related finance and protection products, and does not hold consumer loans or assume credit-default risk. Its proprietary technology stack - workflow orchestration, a lender-routing credit-intelligence system, voice AI, and a centralized business-intelligence system - is purpose-built for automotive transactions.

To learn more about OCAL, visit www.ocalfinancial.ca.

Cautionary Notes

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy, any securities in the United States. The Company's securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act") or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to U.S. Persons unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or an exemption from such registration is available.

Completion of the transaction is subject to a number of conditions, including but not limited to, Exchange acceptance and if applicable pursuant to Exchange Requirements, majority of the minority shareholder approval. Where applicable, the transaction cannot close until the required shareholder approval is obtained. There can be no assurance that the transaction will be completed as proposed or at all. Investors are cautioned that, except as disclosed in the management information circular or filing statement to be prepared in connection with the transaction, any information released or received with respect to the transaction may not be accurate or complete and should not be relied upon. Trading in the securities of a capital pool company should be considered highly speculative. TSX Venture Exchange Inc. has in no way passed upon the merits of the proposed transaction and has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this press release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" and "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information generally refers to information about an issuer's business, capital, or operations that is prospective in nature, and includes future-oriented financial information about the issuer's prospective financial performance or financial position. Forward-looking statements are often identified by the words "may", "would", "could", "should", "will", "intend", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect" or similar expressions and includes information regarding: final acceptance of the Exchange of the Qualifying Transaction and the issuance of the Final Exchange Bulletin; commencement of trading of the Common Shares, and the Company's business plans including the expansion into Ontario, Quebec, and the U.S. market (Washington, Arizona, and Nevada). To develop the forward-looking information in this news release, the Company made certain material assumptions, including but not limited to: prevailing market conditions; general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties; delay or failure to receive board, shareholder or regulatory approvals; and the ability of the Company to execute and achieve its business objectives. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Actual results may vary from the forward-looking information in this news release due to certain material risk factors. These risk factors include, but are not limited to: adverse market conditions; changes in general economic, business and political conditions; changes in applicable laws and regulations; compliance with extensive government regulation; reliance on key and qualified personnel; risks associated with the technology industry in general; and the risk factors disclosed under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Filing Statement. The foregoing list of material risk factors and assumptions is not exhaustive. The Company assumes no obligation to update or revise the forward-looking information in this news release, unless it is required to do so under Canadian securities legislation.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/306175

Source: OCAL Financial