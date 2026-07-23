Columbia, South Carolina--(Newsfile Corp. - July 23, 2026) - Elauwit Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ: ELWT) ("Elauwit" or the "Company"), a national managed services provider of turnkey broadband and property-wide WiFi networks serving multifamily, student housing, and senior living communities, today announced that it has secured awards for 14 additional multi-family communities totaling more than 4,100 units in Arkansas, Georgia, Oklahoma, Texas and Virginia.

The award covers properties owned by two industry-leading multifamily real estate investment trusts (REITs). Combined, these REITs own hundreds of communities and hundreds of thousands of units across multiple states and the District of Columbia.

"We are excited to announce the continued expansion of our business, this time through multi-property awards with two industry leading REITs, both known as premier multifamily community owners in North America," said Dan McDonough, Executive Chairman. "We believe these awards reflect a growing interest among larger property managers in owning their own networks, and the economic benefits that go with them, while relying on managed service providers such as Elauwit to ensure top-tier service and performance."

"In particular, then owners behind these most recent awards have demonstrated a commitment to providing a top-tier resident experience that aligns to the premium nature of the properties. As part of that commitment, they have focused on managed WiFi solutions that can offer outstanding speed, excellent customer support and lower cost to residents."

Elauwit expects to commence construction on the first of these projects promptly, with anticipated completion of all properties on this award by the end of 2026.

About Elauwit Connection (NASDAQ: ELWT)

Elauwit is a publicly traded connectivity MSP dedicated to rental communities, including multifamily properties, student housing, and senior living. Elauwit designs, builds, and operates managed networks, backed by a service model that treats property teams and residents like a relationship, not an account number.



With dependable connections, exceptional resident support, and no-upfront-cost options, Elauwit helps owners deliver premium connectivity as a competitive advantage, supporting new revenue, resident retention and increased asset value.



Visit: www.elauwit.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including with respect to the Company's growth strategies and its performance as a public company. The words "continue" "intend," and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties, and assumptions, including market and other conditions and the Company's ability to achieve its growth objectives, and other factors set forth in the Company's filings with the SEC, including the Company's annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025, filed with the SEC on March 31, 2026, and subsequent quarterly reports on Form 10-Q. Actual results might differ materially from those explicit or implicit in the forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any such forward-looking statements after the date hereof to conform to actual results or changes in expectations, except as required by law.

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Source: Elauwit Connection, Inc.