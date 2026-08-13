Columbia, South Carolina--(Newsfile Corp. - August 13, 2026) - Elauwit Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ: ELWT) ("Elauwit" or the "Company"), a national managed services provider of turnkey broadband and property-wide WiFi networks serving multifamily, student housing, and senior living communities, today announced that it will file a Notification of Late Filing on Form NT 10-Q (the "Form NT 10-Q") with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") under Rule 12b-25 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, to extend the filing deadline for its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2026 (the "Form 10-Q"). The Company requires additional time to complete its review and finalization of the unaudited financial statements for the quarter and therefore will not file the Form 10-Q by its original due date of Friday, August 14, 2026.

As a result, Elauwit will reschedule the release of its second quarter 2026 financial results and related conference call, both of which were previously scheduled for Friday, August 14, 2026, to Tuesday, August 18, 2026, before market open. The Company expects to file the Form 10-Q within the five-calendar-day extension period permitted under Rule 12b-25.

Conference Call

Elauwit's management will host a live webcast conference call at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time on Tuesday, August 18, 2026 - the same time previously announced for the Company's second quarter 2026 results call - to discuss the financial results and provide business updates on the Company's strategic plans. To access the live webcast, conference call information, and other materials, please visit Elauwit's investor relations website at http://investors.elauwit.com/. Please connect at least 10 minutes prior to the live webcast to ensure adequate time for any software download that may be needed to access the webcast. For those wishing to join by telephone only, please dial +1-412-345-1653, the same dial-in number previously provided for the call.

A webcast replay of the call will be available following the call on Elauwit's investor relations website.

About Elauwit

Elauwit is a publicly traded connectivity MSP dedicated to rental communities, including multifamily properties, student housing, and senior living. Elauwit designs, builds, and operates managed networks, backed by a service model that treats property teams and residents like a relationship, not an account number.

With dependable connections, exceptional resident support, and no-upfront-cost options, Elauwit helps owners deliver premium connectivity as a competitive advantage, supporting new revenue, resident retention and increased asset value.

For more information, visit www.elauwit.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including with respect to the timing of the filing of the Company's Form NT 10-Q and Form 10-Q, the timing of the release of its second quarter 2026 financial results and related conference call, and its performance as a public company. The words "expect," "future," "strategy," "will," and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties, and assumptions, including market and other conditions, the timing of the Company's completion of its financial statement review, and other factors set forth in the Company's filings with the SEC, including the Company's annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025, filed with the SEC on March 31, 2026, and subsequent quarterly reports on Form 10-Q. Actual results might differ materially from those explicit or implicit in the forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any such forward-looking statements after the date hereof to conform to actual results or changes in expectations, except as required by law.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/309591

Source: Elauwit Connection, Inc.