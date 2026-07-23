In the Green - Premarket Gainers

707 Cayman Holdings Limited (JEM) - up 38% at $4.90 NVE Corporation (NVEC) - up 24% at $107.60 Medpace Holdings, Inc. (MEDP) - up 18% at $625.39 Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (RELL) - up 16% at $21.00 Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (CLF)- up 13% at $10.65 NovoCure Limited (NVCR) - up 12% at $17.40 Allegion plc (ALLE) - up 10% at $154.58 Advanced Biomed Inc. (ADVB)- up 9% at $13.36 Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (AMBP)- up 9% at $5.15 The Vita Coco Company, Inc. (COCO) - up 6% at $79.06

In the Red - Premarket Losers

Zhongchao Inc. (ZCMD) - down 35% at $2.78 PN Smart Energy Limited (PN)- down 18% at $7.67 Rollins, Inc. (ROL)- down 16% at $36.23 Albertsons Companies, Inc. (ACI) - down 16% at $12.19 Twin Vee Powercats Co. (VEEE) - down 10% at $16.57 Resources Connection, Inc. (RGP) - down 10% at $4.15 Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) - down 7% at $346.49 Molina Healthcare, Inc. (MOH) - down 6% at $207.00 Sotera Health Company (SHC) - down 6% at $16.20 MindForge Inc. (MF) - down 6% at $5.34

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - At 8:25 a.m. ET on Thursday, premarket trading is seeing notable activity in several stocks, with early price movements signaling potential opportunities before the opening bell. For active traders, premarket trading offers a head start in spotting potential breakouts, reversals, or sharp price swings. These early moves often indicate where momentum may carry into the regular session, making premarket analysis a key part of the trading day.The following stocks are trading higher in Thursday's premarket session, recording significant percentage increases:The following stocks are trading lower in Thursday's premarket session, showing notable percentage declines:Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX