American Rebel Holdings: American Rebel Light Beer Strengthens Pennsylvania Expansion with Final Star Spangled Happy Hour Activation at Parx Racing - Country Night Featuring CEO Andy Ross, July 23 from 5-8 p.m.

Event Link: https://www.parxracing.com/star-spangled-happy-hour.php

PHILADELPHIA, PA / ACCESS Newswire / July 23, 2026 / American Rebel Holdings, Inc. (OTCID:AREB), creator of American Rebel Light Beer, announced the final activation of its patriotic summer series in Pennsylvania as American Rebel CEO and Country Rock artist Andy Ross headlines Country Night at Parx Racing, located at 3001 Street Road, Bensalem, PA 19020. The performance-running 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. EDT-serves as the finale of the venue's four-week Star-Spangled Happy Hour series and reinforces the Company's accelerating Distribution-First growth strategy across the Commonwealth.

American Rebel Light Beer continues to scale rapidly in Pennsylvania, now surpassing 437 active retail and on-premise accounts across 47 counties, representing nearly 70% statewide coverage. Tonight's activation supports that momentum by combining live entertainment, grassroots consumer engagement, and targeted brand promotion in one of the Company's fastest-growing regional markets.

Star-Spangled Happy Hour Finale - Thursday, July 23

The July 23 activation marks the final installment of Parx Racing's Star-Spangled Happy Hour summer series - a four-week run designed to kick off summer nights at the track with themed entertainment, live music, and food and drink specials. Each Thursday in July featured a new patriotic-inspired theme, culminating in Country Night, where American Rebel Light Beer is the featured partner and CEO Andy Ross headlines the live performance.

High-Impact Activation at a Premier Pennsylvania Venue

Located just 15 miles from Philadelphia, Parx Racing hosts the final Star-Spangled Happy Hour of the summer, featuring:

Country Night theme

Live country rock performance by Andy Ross

Drink specials featuring American Rebel Light Beer

On-site brand activations and consumer engagement opportunities

Appearances from Jeff Kurkjian and Donnie Black of The Andie Summers Show on 92.5 XTU, Philadelphia's country station

Tonight's finale highlights American Rebel Light Beer as the featured partner, aligning with the Company's high-ROI experiential marketing strategy and supporting continued retail and distributor momentum across southeastern Pennsylvania.

American Rebel Beer Events: Advancing the Distribution-First Growth Model

American Rebel's partnership with Parx Racing supports the Company's broader Distribution-First playbook, which focuses on scalable expansion, retailer support, and authentic consumer connection. Live activations remain a key component of this strategy, helping reinforce distributor relationships while introducing new audiences to American Rebel Light Beer.

"Pennsylvania continues to be one of our strongest growth markets," said Andy Ross, Chief Executive Officer of American Rebel Holdings, Inc. "Closing out the Star-Spangled Happy Hour series at Parx Racing is a perfect way to connect with consumers, support our retail partners, and celebrate the momentum American Rebel Light Beer is building across the state."

About American Rebel Light Beer

American Rebel Light Beer is a crisp, refreshing, all-natural premium light lager crafted for patriotic Americans who celebrate freedom, country music, motorsports, tailgates, backyard barbecues, and the American way of life. Brewed and co-packed by City Brewing and facilitated through AlcSource, American Rebel Light Beer is built on a fully scalable, asset-light supply chain designed to support high-frequency social occasions and national expansion.

American Rebel Light Beer. It tastes like Freedom.

American Rebel Beverages - Distribution Inquiries:

Todd Porter, President, American Rebel Beverages}

Email: tporter@americanrebelbeer.com

About American Rebel Holdings, Inc.

American Rebel Holdings, Inc. (OTCID:AREB) is America's Patriotic Brand, offering safes and security products, branded lifestyle merchandise, and American Rebel Light Beer. Headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee, the Company is focused on freedom, patriotism, self-reliance, and the independent spirit. Through American Rebel Light Beer, Champion Safe, branded merchandise, live events, media appearances, and community activations, American Rebel continues to expand national brand recognition and long-term shareholder value.

Investor Relations & Contact Information:

Investor Relations: American Rebel Holdings, Inc.

Email: ir@americanrebel.com info@americanrebel.com

Websites: www.AmericanRebel.com www.championsafe.com www.americanrebelbeer.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section?27A of the Securities?Act?of?1933 and Section?21E of the Securities?Exchange?Act?of?1934. Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, estimates, and projections about American?Rebel?Holdings,?Inc. (OTCID:?AREB), its business, management's beliefs, and certain assumptions made by the Company. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks, uncertainties, and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in any forward-looking statements due to various factors, including but not limited to changes in market conditions, consumer demand, regulatory developments, supply chain dynamics, and other risks detailed in the Company's filings with the U.S.?Securities?and?Exchange?Commission ("SEC").

Forward-looking statements in this release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the Company's growth strategy, distribution expansion, marketing initiatives, and future performance. The Star-Spangled?Happy?Hour activation at Parx?Racing described herein is a promotional event only and does not represent a long-term partnership, joint venture, or contractual commitment between American?Rebel?Holdings,?Inc. and Parx?Racing, Parx?Casino, or any affiliated entities. The event is part of the Company's ongoing marketing and brand-activation efforts designed to support its Distribution-First growth model in Pennsylvania.

Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this release. American?Rebel?Holdings,?Inc. undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.

American?Rebel?Holdings,?Inc. is a fully reporting public company traded on the OTC Market under the symbol AREB. The Company files annual reports on Form?10-K, quarterly reports on Form?10-Q, current reports on Form?8-K, and other required disclosures with the SEC. These filings, along with additional information about the Company, are available at www.otcmarkets.com/stock/AREB and through the SEC's EDGAR database at www.sec.gov.

SOURCE: American Rebel Holdings

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/consumer-and-retail-products/american-rebel-light-beer-strengthens-pennsylvania-expansion-with-fina-1195332