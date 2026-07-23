

SINGAPUR (dpa-AFX) - Thursday, SIA Engineering Company Limited (O3H.F) announced the first-quarter financial results for the fiscal year 2026/27.



Net profit for the quarter totaled $40.3 million compared to $42.9 million in the previous year.



On a per-share basis, earnings after tax stood at 3.59 cents compared to last year's 3.82 cents.



Operating profit increased to $13.2 million from $5.1 million in the earlier year.



Revenue for the period went down to $327.6 million from $358.4 million in the prior year, mainly due to lower revenue from materials, with a commensurate reduction in the cost of materials.



Looking ahead, the company stated that it remains confident in the fundamentals of the Asia-Pacific MRO market despite the ongoing geopolitical tensions in the Middle East, supply chain constraints and inflationary pressures.



SIA's stock is currently trading at 2.2 euros on the Frankfurt Exchange.



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