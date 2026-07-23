Gurit Holding AG / Key word(s): Personnel

GURIT ANNOUNCES CHANGES IN THE EXECUTIVE BOARD



23-Jul-2026 / 17:45 CET/CEST

Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Zurich, July 23, 2026 - Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR Gurit (SIX Swiss Exchange: GURN) today announces that Dr. Tobias Lührig has resigned from his position as Chief Executive Officer to pursue new challenges. By mutual agreement, he has been released from his operational duties with immediate effect.



The Board of Directors has appointed Viktor Bernhardt, currently Chief Financial Officer, as Chief Executive Officer ad interim, with immediate effect, in addition to his existing responsibilities as CFO.



The Board thanks Dr. Lührig for his contribution to Gurit and wishes him all the best in his future endeavors.



The Board is confident that Viktor Bernhardt's leadership, strategic perspective, and expertise will ensure continuity in the execution of Gurit's strategic priorities. The Company's operations, strategic direction, and financial guidance remain unchanged. About Gurit

The subsidiaries of Gurit Holding AG, Wattwil/Switzerland, (SIX Swiss Exchange: GURN) are specialized in the development and manufacture of advanced composite materials, composite tooling equipment and core kitting services. The product range comprises structural core materials, structural profiles, prepregs, formulated products such as adhesives and resins as well as structural composite engineering. Gurit supplies global growth markets such as the wind turbine industry, marine, building and many more. Gurit operates production sites and offices in Australia, Canada, China, Denmark, Ecuador, India, Mexico, New Zealand, Poland, Spain, Switzerland, United Kingdom, and the United States.

www.gurit.com Gurit Group Communications Phone: +41 44 316 15 50, e-mail: investor (at) gurit.com All trademarks used or mentioned in this release are protected by law. Forward-looking statements:

To the extent that this announcement contains forward-looking statements, such statements are based on assumptions, planning and forecasts at the time of publication of this announcement. Forward-looking statements always involve uncertainties. Business and economic risks and developments, the conduct of competitors, political decisions and other factors may cause the actual results to be materially different from the assumptions, planning and forecasts at the time of publication of this announcement. Therefore, Gurit Holding AG does not assume any responsibility relating to forward-looking statements contained in this announcement.

End of Inside Information