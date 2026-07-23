Gurit Holding AG / Key word(s): Personnel
Zurich, July 23, 2026 - Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR
Gurit (SIX Swiss Exchange: GURN) today announces that Dr. Tobias Lührig has resigned from his position as Chief Executive Officer to pursue new challenges. By mutual agreement, he has been released from his operational duties with immediate effect.
About Gurit
Gurit Group Communications
Phone: +41 44 316 15 50, e-mail: investor (at) gurit.com
All trademarks used or mentioned in this release are protected by law.
Forward-looking statements:
End of Inside Information
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Gurit Holding AG
|Thurgauerstrasse 54
|8050 Zurich
|Switzerland
|Internet:
|https://www.gurit.com/
|ISIN:
|CH1173567111
|Valor:
|117356711
|Listed:
|SIX Swiss Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|2370940
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
2370940 23-Jul-2026 CET/CEST