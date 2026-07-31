Gurit Holding AG
/ Key word(s): Contract
Zurich, July 31, 2026
Gurit (SIX Swiss Exchange: GURN) today announced that it has secured a new two-year supply contract with a leading global wind turbine manufacturer. The contract has a total value of approximately CHF 12 million over the contract term.
Under the agreement, Gurit will supply a portfolio of epoxy-based resins and adhesives used in the manufacture of wind turbine blades. The contract extends Gurit's existing supply relationship with the customer and expands the scope of formulated products supplied for blade applications.
About Gurit
Gurit Group Communications
Phone: +41 79 722 84 71, e-mail: investor (at) gurit.com
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Forward-looking statements:
End of Media Release
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Gurit Holding AG
|Thurgauerstrasse 54
|8050 Zurich
|Switzerland
|Internet:
|https://www.gurit.com/
|ISIN:
|CH1173567111
|Valor:
|117356711
|Listed:
|SIX Swiss Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|2375362
|End of News
|EQS News Service
2375362 31.07.2026 CET/CEST